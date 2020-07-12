 Skip to content
(RFI)   Hey Jumbo, it's techno again tonight   (rfi.fr) divider line
    More: Interesting, Botswana, Lighting, Light, Australian scientist Tempe Adams, Strobe light, North-West District, idea of testing strobe light barriers, Chobe National Park  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own roller skates. There is never a bad time to deploy the Disco.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an elephant raveyard.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's a critic.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: It's an elephant raveyard.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: It's an elephant raveyard.


Fark user imageView Full Size

tusk, tusk...
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's not.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Protomartyr - Jumbo's (Official Video)
Youtube fDC5VGDvWTI
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ain't gonna' lie....I, also, can be repelled by disco lights !
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many hits of Molly would an elephant need to make techno (even jungle techno) tolerable?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Disco elephants hav been a problem since at least 1941

Dumbo Pink Elephants on Parade HD
Youtube jcZUPDMXzJ8
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Until the elephants figure out that disco balls = food. Whatever works, it's an ongoing battle.
 
