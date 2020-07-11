 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   How a history textbook would describe 2020 so far   (theatlantic.com) divider line
66
    More: Vintage, Racism, White people, Black people, Donald Trump, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, African American, United States, Ivana Trump  
•       •       •

1394 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2020 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It really depends. Either children will Heil a picture of Donny or they will want whatever drugs we were on.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "In a poignant demonstration of just how connected these two crises were, an autopsy revealed that George Floyd, though he had exhibited no symptoms, had been infected with COVID-19 when he died."

I missed this fact at the time. wow.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American Exceptionalism trips over Trump and lands face-first in a cesspool of pig shi@t.

/one part farce
//two parts tragedy
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: FTFA: "In a poignant demonstration of just how connected these two crises were, an autopsy revealed that George Floyd, though he had exhibited no symptoms, had been infected with COVID-19 when he died."

I missed this fact at the time. wow.


Well, there you go.  It was a COVID death, not systematic racism by cops.

/not funny, I know, but that will be the take-away by some people..
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the second half?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: an autopsy revealed that George Floyd, though he had exhibited no symptoms, had been infected with COVID-19 when he died



"I can't breathe", amirite!

/It's been a month...is that enough time since the tragedy for comedy?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's bad, right?

600,000 died in america in the 1918 flu. same will happen here. you didnt learn anything
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like there's gonna be anyone in the future to read about 2020.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares?

I mean, yeah, those who fail to remember history are doomed to repeat it. But so far in the history of mankind, no one has gotten their shiat together enough to be bothered to show any initiative to try and make a change.

People didn't want to wear masks during the Spanish flu, just like now. People blindly followed hitler, just like they do trump. We have our crusades thanks to religion.

Why bother recording history if we're never going to actually learn from it? If nothing else we can at long last give our descendants the genuine ignorance for a lack of culpability that we've only feigned.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chapter XVIII: Jesus F*cking Christ.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 will be known as the year that capitalism was unequivocally shown to be a failure - the country was given the opportunity to restart as a socialist nation but decided they were going to give God another chance to bring it home for the big win.

This country was founded on having plenty of free land for immigrants to use - that's the real meaning of "the land of the free".
It was founded by people who said " all men are created equal" while owning other humans as slaves.
Well, the free land is all gone but the slave owners are still here - worshipping the God who told them the land was theirs and slavery was acceptable.
Socialism or civil war seems to be the fork in the road  and 2020 said pick one.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chapter 1: the United States

The former United States of America experienced the pandemic outbreak by failing to put in any safeguards to slow it's progress. It was one of 3 countries who failed to address this disease. This was the beginning of the downfall that lead the United States to drop out of the world stage.
 
WallyFenderson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been going to school to be a high school history teacher (supposed to start my student teaching in the fall. Maybe). I have said several times since 2016 "how the fark am I going to teach this period in history?"
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good half.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: ansius: an autopsy revealed that George Floyd, though he had exhibited no symptoms, had been infected with COVID-19 when he died


"I can't breathe", amirite!

/It's been a month...is that enough time since the tragedy for comedy?


No
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's bad, right?

600,000 died in america in the 1918 flu. same will happen here. you didnt learn anything


The people who lived through it did. I remember my nana telling me they didn't see anyone outside the family for like 5 months.

When 2009 came around she basically did the same thing but in her old folks apartment building. All the old ladies had a little self-quarantine bubble going all winter long.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A blank chapter where the author decided to just see what happens?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My memory of American history in school is that we didn't even make it all the way through the Civil War before the year ran out. The 2020 follies are likely to be a specialist subject.
 
phedex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bowen: some_beer_drinker: it's bad, right?

600,000 died in america in the 1918 flu. same will happen here. you didnt learn anything

The people who lived through it did. I remember my nana telling me they didn't see anyone outside the family for like 5 months.

When 2009 came around she basically did the same thing but in her old folks apartment building. All the old ladies had a little self-quarantine bubble going all winter long.


she lived to be in the hundreds, like a hundred and ten years old to account for being able to remember the 1918 flu? sure dude.

anyways, They can teach this era in history but I imagine the importance would be lost on your average 15 year old.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2020

The Year of the Stupids
 
ocelot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We don't have history books, that's the problem.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.  I don't think I ever had an American history class make it to the 20th century.  Everything I have learned from 1900 on has been outside of school.  I'm kind of old, but not THAT damn old.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: 2020 will be known as the year that capitalism was unequivocally shown to be a failure - the country was given the opportunity to restart as a socialist nation but decided they were going to give God another chance to bring it home for the big win.

This country was founded on having plenty of free land for immigrants to use - that's the real meaning of "the land of the free".
It was founded by people who said " all men are created equal" while owning other humans as slaves.
Well, the free land is all gone but the slave owners are still here - worshipping the God who told them the land was theirs and slavery was acceptable.
Socialism or civil war seems to be the fork in the road  and 2020 said pick one.


Nope. Capitalism will win and become quasi communism with corporations dictating our lives and rewriting our history.

None of this will ever have happened. At least no as how you're seeing it now.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What about the second half?


It's an election year so I expect the doom and gloom to continue.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 2020

The Year of the Stupids


i thought that was 1996
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WallyFenderson: I've been going to school to be a high school history teacher (supposed to start my student teaching in the fall. Maybe). I have said several times since 2016 "how the fark am I going to teach this period in history?"


Memes will probably still be relevant - I would incorporate them.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
IT SUCKED
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A history book from the future fell through a wormhole.  Here's the introduction to the 2020 sub-chapter.

"The people who experienced the various trials and tribulations of 2020 claimed it was the most difficult year that anyone had ever been forced to live through.  The reality is their day to day lives, despite a pandemic and social unrest, was a cakewalk compared to previous generations who had lived through deadlier plagues, world wars, civil wars, tyrannical governments killing citizens by the millions, and more.  For this and other reasons, they have become known as the Pussy Generation."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(... continued)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I kinda want to take a 2020 history test. I'd write on every questions answer answer line, "Some orange dumb arse and a turtle let a virus in the country and now I'm stuck at home."
 
bizzwire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry, but, well, life and people suck.  This year has been just a tithe of what our forebearers have gone through.  Or didn't actually make it through.  Yeah, 2020 sucks, the only difference is the issues at hand are all of our own doing.  Everyone, stop feeling sorry for yourselves, nut up, and get to work.  It's easy to write a journal article.  Much harder to actually take action.  And for God's sake, VOTE.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I imagine this time period will be summed up as "America elected an incompetent and corrupt President which may have slightly hastened its downfall. Oh well. Moving on..."
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Yeah, like there's gonna be anyone in the future to read about 2020.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Like so
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kroxeldiphibic: KY Jerry: What about the second half?

It's an election year so I expect the doom and gloom to continue.


Or it could get worse.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And? And?!! HOW DOES IT END!!!!?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Chapter 1: the United States

The former United States of America experienced the pandemic outbreak by failing to put in any safeguards to slow it's progress. It was one of 3 countries who failed to address this disease. This was the beginning of the downfall that lead the United States to drop out of the world stage.


The beginning of that downfall was four years earlier, when the Orange Chaos Goblin was elected.

Things would look a lot different now if someone even slightly competent was running the place when the pandemic hit.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nidiot: kroxeldiphibic: KY Jerry: What about the second half?

It's an election year so I expect the doom and gloom to continue.

Or it could get worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A history book from the future fell through a wormhole.  Here's the introduction to the 2020 sub-chapter.

"The people who experienced the various trials and tribulations of 2020 claimed it was the most difficult year that anyone had ever been forced to live through.  The reality is their day to day lives, despite a pandemic and social unrest, was a cakewalk compared to previous generations who had lived through deadlier plagues, world wars, civil wars, tyrannical governments killing citizens by the millions, and more.  For this and other reasons, they have become known as the Pussy Generation."


Getting lucky and surviving = not a pussy
I am smert and acshually disagree with Trump on some things
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2020 was the year people discovered they couldn't bear to do as they were asked and sit at home on their couch. Despite the ability to have food delivered and watch porn on the internet 24/7, it wasn't enough. They had to have their hair and nails done too, and this meant in the end everyone died.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: Pants full of macaroni!!: Yeah, like there's gonna be anyone in the future to read about 2020.

[i.pinimg.com image 487x542]Like so


How to break the horse's back and legs in one easy lesson. Use this trick that He Men use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was the end of the world as 21st century humanity knew it, but most people felt fine about that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Reign of the Mad Emperor "World Ruler" Trump gave massive evidence to the old curse about "interesting times", for the Trials and Tribulations under the Beast 666 were nothing if not interesting and hilariously satiric by turns.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aaronx: My memory of American history in school is that we didn't even make it all the way through the Civil War before the year ran out. The 2020 follies are likely to be a specialist subject.


I don't remember how far we got, but I remember turning to the back of the textbook and it wrapped up the '60s in about a paragraph and that's where it ended (90's). History will only remember the lasting changes and footnote the worst of the atrocities.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since the Second Coming of Our Lord in 2021, we now now that Blonde Jesus was a racist Teutonic myth, since Black Jesus turned out to be shorter, chubbier, and a much nicer person.
 
Thin_Man_of_a_Ballad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guess it was too much to ask
for six feet and a mask
We the People
Rage Against the Machine
'We want our old lives back!'
Here's the blood of the past
and another cop-killed black
choking 'I Can't Breathe'
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.