169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YES - Owner of a Lonely Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube SVOuYquXuuc
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MST3K - Owner of a Lonely Heart
Youtube E5Rq5f9ZXKg
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube byQIPdHMpjc
 
camaroash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E5Rq5f9Z​XKg]


I hoped to see MST3K. Well played.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [YouTube video: MST3K - Owner of a Lonely Heart]


Bet you waited years...YEARS!!!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty close to the edge, subby.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boner of a Lonely Fart
Youtube P5b-e3ncc_E
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Norm Macdonald - Death/Heart Attack
Youtube jrFU5wyd_C0


"Heart's not good."
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a steep hill to climb for millions of  recently unemployed in a time of social distancing, closed bars and such. Whether single or in a poor relationship, it's a grim time to need meet someone. Comfort can be found in the faith that there is someone out there like you and will settle for someone like you, they do weird things the wrong way like you do. Two more weeks.
 
alltim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
O Hamlet, thou hast cleft my heart in twain.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was coming here to post a headline about The Happiest Place on Earth reopening today in Florida, but sure, let's go with the strangely-named fatal heart condition instead.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've already told my wife when my hair grows back in (I've been shaving my head since the lockdown) what's left of it is going to be mostly grey.

No shiat.
 
