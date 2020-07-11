 Skip to content
(Twitter)   2020 you're drunk, go home   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feh, we've got WNV and EEE around the NE, subby, to go along with the endemic LD.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When do we start naming pandemics like hurricanes?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had WNV about six years ago.  Yeah, use bug spray cause it sucks.  Not Covid sucks but not fun.  I was sick for 10 weeks and I think it kicked off the lung disease I now deal with.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As the ol' planet heats up a variety of mosquito borne illness and other exotic tropical diseases will migrate from equatorial regions to temperate regions.

Get Ready!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Face it, we're all going to die
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angel dust is probably closer to this year's theme.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die


Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die

Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.


Yeah, I know

/I'm a little bitter about it
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.


Used tires filled with water are definitely one of those things that I assumed I'd see way more of in life.  Every PSA about mosquitos in the 80's showed someone dumping standing water out of tires.  I've yet to see any used tires sitting around anywhere that isn't a dump or a service garage.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No surprise that Donnie Babyhands has never even heard of the Virus. Maybe he'll tank the markets again to own the libs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One more reason to wipe out the mosquitos once and for all.

First mosquitos, then bats, then nazis.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die


well, yeah, sooner or later.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.


Here they just cut the funding for helicopter spraying. They then complain about the increase in various annoying insects like mosquito and gnats and fail to put the two together.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
100%soft has the perfect embodiment of 2020

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://100soft.shop/products/dumpste​r​-fire-2020-special-edition-vinyl-figur​e
 
zeaper12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: As the ol' planet heats up a variety of mosquito borne illness and other exotic tropical diseases will migrate from equatorial regions to temperate regions.

Get Ready!


Yeah but we won't have to worry about getting killed by a polar bear.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Circusdog320: As the ol' planet heats up a variety of mosquito borne illness and other exotic tropical diseases will migrate from equatorial regions to temperate regions.

Get Ready!

Yeah but we won't have to worry about getting killed by a polar bear.


This is a current concern for me. They keep getting closer. And they have the right to bear arms.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
West Nile ain't the OMG virus you think. Of course if you contract it after Covid, well...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, this shiat happens all the time near me in illinois.  Take obvious precautions, but it never gets that bad.

Here's last year, some states had cases in the 100.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a link to the cases from 98-2018.  Some years we had cases in the thousands in the US total.

So meh, I'll be cautious like I always am cuz mesquito bites suck in general, but overall it isn't any big threat as of right now compared to another of other things.  Definitely not as afraid of mosquitos here as i was in South and Central America.

Yellow fever outbrealsnin the US OTOH would scare me more.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This bullshiat is just late season hijinks: stunt casting or "The Brady Bunch in Hawaii." Oooh! We thought the virus from Ancient Egypt was gone! But! It's! Snot!

Jump the Shark much, writers?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grokca: When do we start naming pandemics like hurricanes?


"the trump is hitting early this year"
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, you think this is bad. Wait for the southeast Nile virus, the Erona, and the "it's just a flu." Coming to an ICU near you fall 2020. Razzmatazz!!!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: SpaceyCat: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die

Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.

Yeah, I know

/I'm a little bitter about it


Nice to know I'm not the only one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die

Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.


OK, mortal.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.

Used tires filled with water are definitely one of those things that I assumed I'd see way more of in life.  Every PSA about mosquitos in the 80's showed someone dumping standing water out of tires.  I've yet to see any used tires sitting around anywhere that isn't a dump or a service garage.


Tire swings. Not much of a thing any more.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.

Used tires filled with water are definitely one of those things that I assumed I'd see way more of in life.  Every PSA about mosquitos in the 80's showed someone dumping standing water out of tires.  I've yet to see any used tires sitting around anywhere that isn't a dump or a service garage.


Take a drive out in the country and you'll find lots of them I've got four tires in my backyard doing a fine job as a mosquito nursery. I should probably get rid of them but what if I buy another 2006 Cavalier and it needs snow tires?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Positive Dead Birds is the name of my Christian death metal band/
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm gonna buy some tires just to fill them with water to stagnate.  Suck it, Libs!
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be great if there were an antigen in the mosquitoes that cured COVID?  that would be hysterical.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish 2020 was just drunk. It's totally schizophrenic with concomitant psychosis.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die

Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.


Yeah.

I'm thinking that we're all going to end up catching COVID-19 in the end, though.

And for those of us who don't die upfront, I'm thinking the complications shave 10-20 years off our life expectancies on the back-end.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I had WNV about six years ago.  Yeah, use bug spray cause it sucks.  Not Covid sucks but not fun.  I was sick for 10 weeks and I think it kicked off the lung disease I now deal with.


I got WNV years ago.  Up until them, mosquitoes thought I was delicious.  Then WNV and once recovered, no more mosquito bites...until that new mosquito show up around here.  Little buggers think I delicious.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Wouldn't it be great if there were an antigen in the mosquitoes that cured COVID?  that would be hysterical.


This is 2020, though. If that antigen cured covid it would also have to cause bleeding from every orifice, or massive constant diarrhoea, or make your hair permanently fall out. Otherwise it wouldn't fit in 2020.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The whole LA area is starting to sound like a really long and really bad Eagles song.

♪ Warm smell of covid and west nile, rising up through the air ♫
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: SpaceyCat: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die

Considering immortality isn't a thing for homo sapiens, that's pretty much a given.  Just a matter of how and when.

Yeah, I know

/I'm a little bitter about it


Just remember, Death means never having to get up to pee again.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Excelsior: grokca: When do we start naming pandemics like hurricanes?

"the trump is hitting early this year"


They retire names after their namesakes cause historic level wreckage.
 
acad1228
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One more reason to wipe out the mosquitos once and for all.

First mosquitos, then bats, then nazis.


Pretty sure that if we wipe out the mosquitoes, we'll wipe out a air number of the bats. We've already wiped out the "real" nazis. What we have now are akin to cub scouts pretending to be Army Rangers.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't think I saw one mosquito in all the years I lived in LA.

/ It's a desert
// Not a lot of bugs
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ifky: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.

Here they just cut the funding for helicopter spraying. They then complain about the increase in various annoying insects like mosquito and gnats and fail to put the two together.


Here they did not.
I haven't seen a butterfly for ages.

/not sure how the bees are doing.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Angel dust is probably closer to this year's theme.


Anaheim Angel dust?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: When do we start naming pandemics like hurricanes?


I should think that a simple month and year should be enough, with competing waves of diseases within the same month just given a number.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: As the ol' planet heats up a variety of mosquito borne illness and other exotic tropical diseases will migrate from equatorial regions to temperate regions.

Get Ready!


Dengue Fever ftw!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Face it, we're all going to die


Some of us quicker and more painfully than others.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So what's next? Cubs winning the World Series? Disco fashion and music making a strong come back? Human sacrifices, cats and dogs living together mass hysteria?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: Izunbacol: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglicans react by increasing the number of used tires filled with water.

Used tires filled with water are definitely one of those things that I assumed I'd see way more of in life.  Every PSA about mosquitos in the 80's showed someone dumping standing water out of tires.  I've yet to see any used tires sitting around anywhere that isn't a dump or a service garage.

Take a drive out in the country and you'll find lots of them I've got four tires in my backyard doing a fine job as a mosquito nursery. I should probably get rid of them but what if I buy another 2006 Cavalier and it needs snow tires?


If you buy a 2006 Chevy Cavalier, you deserve what happens to you.
 
