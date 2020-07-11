 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Mom who didn't listen to anti-vaxxer warnings vows not to make same mistake of listening to experts again   (pennlive.com) divider line
79
    More: Stupid, Amusement park, Hersheypark, Pamela Heinbaugh, mother of the autistic child, amusement park, last Thursday, Hershey, Pennsylvania, son's emotional reaction  
•       •       •

2619 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2020 at 5:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't Hershypark a privately owned entity? Then, they can make whatever rules they want. They don't have to let anyone in, ever.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "They just kept calling more managers and more managers and they all kept saying something completely different," she said.

That's the Anti-Karen Battalion.  They've learned from recent events and reworked their tactics.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: "They just kept calling more managers and more managers and they all kept saying something completely different," she said.

That's the Anti-Karen Battalion.  They've learned from recent events and reworked their tactics.


Or the 6 year old kid mentality.  Keep asking your parents until one of them says yes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fast forward 3 weeks, autistic child is infected and dies, after spreading to others who are now also ill. Hershey Park is sued out of existence.
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.


If she really cared about her kid, she wouldn't be bringing him to a theme park during the middle of a pandemic
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.

If she really cared about her kid, she wouldn't be bringing him to a theme park during the middle of a pandemic


Oops, my reading comprehension failed.  I watched the video, but didn't read the details and assumed it was just a recreational city park or something that had some socially-distant activity he liked.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You want your kid to go to the park?

Put a damn mask on, and him too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and these are women who are on the phone to report infractions of rules so petty that even HOAs roll their eyes at them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wear the damn mask, and there is ZERO issue, you absolutely mind-numbingly obtuse moron. If your kid can't parse the whole mask thing, then maybe "outside" is a bad thing to try to make him deal with right now.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get it lady, really I do.  Months of being trapped in an enclosed area with a kid that is unable to adjust easily to change, it's been a nightmare.  But, you are not likely to outlive your kid.  You have to begin training this one for independence, like right now.  You are not going to be there to soothe and smooth every single bump that comes along.

You're only making things worse when you don't work on helping your kid become acceptable to the majority of society.  Everyone wants the universe to revolve around them and their loved ones, but realize that your kid is only going to be more marginalized if you keep demanding more and more frivolous accomodations.

This is not the hill to die on for this kid.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a time for everyone to find the sand to get through the crises facing us. It is not the time to parade your shiatty autistic screecher all over the Internet because your constitutionally guaranteed right to go to Hersheyland was abridged.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, only 20 lawyers so far contacted her on Facebook?

I guess chasing ambulances has gotten passé these days
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wow, only 20 lawyers so far contacted her on Facebook?

I guess chasing ambulances has gotten passé these days


Meanwhile, Hershey Park hires a couple of ambulance chasers that know a thing or two about keeping people off your property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not looking for anything but entrance back to the park, to plague up the place & kill your children and grandparents" Pamela Heinbaugh, mother of the 9-year-old

Fixed That
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: This is a time for everyone to find the sand to get through the crises facing us. It is not the time to parade your shiatty autistic screecher all over the Internet because your constitutionally guaranteed right to go to Hersheyland was abridged.


Thank you for introducing a meaning of "sand" with which I was not previously familiar.

// Also, urban dictionary says that the top definition of sand is "something Anakin Skywalker doesn't like."
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess who also has a nonexistent peanut allergy.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.

If she really cared about her kid, she wouldn't be bringing him to a theme park during the middle of a pandemic


There we go...finally some f#cking common sense.
One might even go so far as to ask whyTF Hershey Park even thinks it's a good idea to open the gates during a pandemic.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids doesn't wear shoes either? Why in the hell would you want to walk on hot black top?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my sister and my niece both have asthma and most definitely wear masks.  that mother better hope her asthmatic son doesn't get infected because if he does,he's in for a very bad time.  She's a terrible parent.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: ArkAngel: Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.

If she really cared about her kid, she wouldn't be bringing him to a theme park during the middle of a pandemic

There we go...finally some f#cking common sense.
One might even go so far as to ask whyTF Hershey Park even thinks it's a good idea to open the gates during a pandemic.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just like to mention that I saw the joke in the headline.
I say this only because nobody has mentioned it yet.
We return you to the regularly scheduled broadcast.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have severe asthma and I wear a mask whenever I'm in public. Its not about the kid's asthma. Its about his autism. If he can't stay masked up and physically distant in the necessary areas where its required he can't go. Just the way it is.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I get it lady, really I do.  Months of being trapped in an enclosed area with a kid that is unable to adjust easily to change, it's been a nightmare.  But, you are not likely to outlive your kid.  You have to begin training this one for independence, like right now.  You are not going to be there to soothe and smooth every single bump that comes along.

You're only making things worse when you don't work on helping your kid become acceptable to the majority of society.  Everyone wants the universe to revolve around them and their loved ones, but realize that your kid is only going to be more marginalized if you keep demanding more and more frivolous accomodations.

This is not the hill to die on for this kid.


I do wish parents of autistic kids could understand this one. Because after they're gone, or the child develops the size and strength to become too much for them to cope with, you know where the end up? The loving arms of the prison system.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heinbaugh posted a video of her experience and her son's emotional reaction to Facebook yesterday

Good job maximizing the misery for your kid, Karen. He will never forget this special day you made for him.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's very difficult to explain to him we can't [go back to the park]," Heinbaugh said.

Try this:

"Hey! It's time to go home and eat gluten-free, fat-free, lactose-free, ice cream!"

Time passes. Kid gets over his amusement park trauma.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She actually has a legit reason for her kid not to wear a mask.  But the ADA doesn't say shiat about your kid's right to go to a goddamn theme park in the middle of a pandemic and spread germs around.  Frankly, the damn place shouldn't even be open.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Isn't Hershypark a privately owned entity? Then, they can make whatever rules they want. They don't have to let anyone in, ever.


Not exactly. Can't make a park that excludes veterans, Hindus or Mexicans, for example. This isn't 'Nam. There are rules.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Isn't Hershypark a privately owned entity? Then, they can make whatever rules they want. They don't have to let anyone in, ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The intention behind posting the video was not to garner free things or start legal action, she said, but instead to draw attention to families like hers and be able to take her son back to the park.

Ever heard of 'Typhoid Mary'?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

[Fark user image 850x477]


Although, it's literally, right in the middle of Hershey, PA. Neighborhoods are right up next to the park boundaries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

[Fark user image 850x477]


Two of my favorite coasters are in that picture. Fahrenheit (the orange track) and the Wild Mouse. There might even be part of Lightning Racer.

Seriously, lady. PA isn't messing around. Mask the kid or GTFO.

Really want to get up there to ride the new coaster. I have friends who've ridden Candymonium and loved it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends with autistic kids. I know it can be rough on the parents, and getting the kids someplace where they can let their energy out can be a huge relief... but it's a pandemic.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid. Imagine going through life with a mom like that.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: BunkyBrewman: For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

[Fark user image 850x477]

Although, it's literally, right in the middle of Hershey, PA. Neighborhoods are right up next to the park boundaries.

[Fark user image 850x625]


Just on that side. And I miss the white coaster. RIP Roller Soaker.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Isn't Hershypark a privately owned entity? Then, they can make whatever rules they want. They don't have to let anyone in, ever.


There are definitely restrictions on the rules they can make.

Requiring masks in a pandemic is a rule they can make, and in many states are required to enforce to stay open.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Poor kid. Imagine going through life with a mom like that.


Autism is due in part to environment.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if you went back and looked at her Facebook pics from previous Halloweens if we'd find a photo of this kid in a mask...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.


You act like people even try to parent.
People do the cage free thing. Because actual parenting is extremely difficult and time-consuming.
Don't nobody got time for that are you crazy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This keeps up, she can get him this within 7-21 days

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sympathetic to the lady to a certain degree.  Autistic kids frequently have sensory issues that make getting them to wear different clothes hard.  My son won't tolerate things around his wrists, for example.

Having said that, if he won't wear a mask, then find someplace else to go.   No one should be at risk for infection because your kid is autistic.  That isn't a reasonable accommodation.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: BunkyBrewman: For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

[Fark user image 850x477]

Two of my favorite coasters are in that picture. Fahrenheit (the orange track) and the Wild Mouse. There might even be part of Lightning Racer.

Seriously, lady. PA isn't messing around. Mask the kid or GTFO.

Really want to get up there to ride the new coaster. I have friends who've ridden Candymonium and loved it.


I'm old..I remember the Comet and the Sooper Dooper Looper. And whatever the black metal thing with 3 loops they put in that goes forwards and backwards.

Been a while since I've been to HP. Clearly I've missed a few upgrades.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ifky: The kids doesn't wear shoes either? Why in the hell would you want to walk on hot black top?


Helloooo, ringworm
 
kokomo61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: kokomo61: BunkyBrewman: For those of you confusing it with some sort of city park: (it's not)

[Fark user image 850x477]

Although, it's literally, right in the middle of Hershey, PA. Neighborhoods are right up next to the park boundaries.

[Fark user image 850x625]

Just on that side. And I miss the white coaster. RIP Roller Soaker.


There are houses on the other side within a block (not in the pic) behind ZooAmerica. You can also see them when you're not about to lose it on the back side of Great Bear.

My favorite coaster there is Storm Runner. It's not long, but that first launch and climb over the first outside turn is killer.

/getreadyforverticalacceleration
 
rummonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harmonic Discord: I can completely understand the potential difficulties in getting a 6 year old with Autism to properly wear a mask. But if she actually cared about the kid, she would work with him on wearing a mask, starting somewhere like their own yard at home to better ease him into getting used to wearing it. But instead she decides to use him as a prop for her own needs - and her behavior in front of the him is creating far more distress for the kid than not being able to go the park would. She needs to STFU and take some basic parenting classes.


As sympathetic to her plight as I am, she did not help things by taking the kid there. He was primed and ready to go to his favorite place in the world and for reasons he is incapable of understanding he cannot.

Mom bears the blame on this one. You have to be willfully ignorant to the entire world to think you are going to be able to go to a public park of any kind in this situation without some sort of face covering no exceptions.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll also recommend the famous Highway, but it's by invitation only and it's not for this kid.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
$100 bet that the individual is female, white and entitled. Is her name Karen or Tara or Becky?
/DRTFA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like she bought the March early-bird 'bottomless chardonnay glass,' card and can't find a baby sitter.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It makes you wonder why Donnie Orange Ice Cream Man failed to do anything between the Chinese and European travel bans.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If your son is so medically fragile that he can't wear a mask in public, he shouldn't be in public during a pandemic. The rest of polite society is wearing a mask so you don't have to go coffin shopping. Reciprocate the idea that we're all in this together and need to sacrifice together.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know what the surface transmission rate is, but I'm not willing to test its limits. Theme park lines and rides are full of touchy surfaces.

On the other hand, Hersheypark with less crowding? That's got to be a treat.

On the third hand, painful suffocating death.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.