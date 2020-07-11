 Skip to content
That is Way not Fair
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This only shows how our country has fallen in this era of Trump....who in their right mind would believe this crap trap nonsense?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

growinthings: This only shows how our country has fallen in this era of Trump....who in their right mind would believe this crap trap nonsense?


I entertained the idea for a nanosecond last night, when I saw a laundry basket for $69 and then, Occam's razor kicked in.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you imagine someone buying an industrial cabinet and being sent a child instead? What's the return shipping on that?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a case of computer algoriths setting online prices and then engaging in a bidding war for random bits of merchandize resulting in astromical and ridculous prices randomly scattered through a site. Because that happens on Amazon every second of every day. There have been lots of used books for which I have declined to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars because I could get a new copy or the Kindle copy for less than $1999.

Gormless twits generate conspiracy theories to explain things most people already know. Who could possibly have predited this?

/ Shoe box I ordered was a Guatemalan boy when it came. Would not buy again. Who needs two house boys in a tiny apartment?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ALGORITHMS. I blame Al Gore's dance lessons.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wayfair you got just what I need
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see an obviously inflated price for an item, I always think child smuggling.  I am currently staking out the printer ink warehouse.  It should have a whole elementary school in there!
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: This only shows how our country has fallen in this era of Trump....who in their right mind would believe this crap trap nonsense?


People who have creepy obsessions with child trafficking.  To be honest, they're probably just mad that the prices are so far beyond what they can afford by working at Cinnabon.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Can you imagine someone buying an industrial cabinet and being sent a child instead? What's the return shipping on that?


Wouldn't the kid come *in* the cabinet? Much less suspicious looking for the delivery guy.. hopefully someone would remember to drill the "wiring holes" in the back first, of course. Maybe toss a bottle of water and a granola bar in there, too
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Can you imagine someone buying an industrial cabinet and being sent a child instead? What's the return shipping on that?


"Would not buy again..."
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This and variations of it is one of the key beliefs of Suburban Karenism. The idea that people are lurking around [insert name of local shopping center], probably of a brown persuasion, ready at a moments notice to kidnap white ladies for sex slavery, is one that you will never talk any of them out of. It fulfills both the need to be constantly afraid of everything and the need to get all greased up in the undercarriage in between 911 calls.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BTW The U.S. cured polio and sent men to the moon. I shiat you not.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 640x640]

Wayfair you got just what I need


Epstein didnt need to buy his kids online, he had Ghisane for that.

/hork
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sno man: propasaurus: Can you imagine someone buying an industrial cabinet and being sent a child instead? What's the return shipping on that?

Wouldn't the kid come *in* the cabinet? Much less suspicious looking for the delivery guy.. hopefully someone would remember to drill the "wiring holes" in the back first, of course. Maybe toss a bottle of water and a granola bar in there, too


If you can get Prince Albert in a can...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...  more proof the average conspiracy nut has the IQ of a bruised turnip.

A 'high end' store selling overpriced crap?  Un-possible!!
 
