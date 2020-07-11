 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Florida woman goes full Florida, calls out mask wearing black woman as "a good little slave"   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Black people, Race, Miscegenation, Woman, mandate of her county, White people, Pasco County, Slavery  
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she didn't even get on the bus, did she?  She just rolled by the bus stop (with her farking kids) to talk shiat on a black woman.  WTF?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


Dead honky.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


How about "another racist b*tch" ?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


Racist attention whore ..
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one,


Unemployed?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another Hispanic person lashing out at black folks? No clever nickname for them yet?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


Incarcerated has a certain ring
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This should be considered assault.
It's not speech, you are just racist. And privileged. EABOSCD.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Racism Trumps pandemic.

Cool.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, that's so out of character for a woman with a jogging stroller to be a colossal biatch.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


Florida Woman
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Better call Amber Lamps
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: What do we call this one, Bus Stop Betty?


On-deck WH Press Secretary.
 
rippley5150
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Karen Has Utterly No Tact
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Another Hispanic person lashing out at black folks? No clever nickname for them yet?


Actually, the second post in the thread, genius.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So now plague rats think they can try and shame people who do the right thing?

It's no surprise they are racists, since the Venn of racists who are assholes is the circle of racists contained in the circle of assholes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are a whole bunch of our fellow citizens that could use a good smack up side the head.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Racism aside, this is apparently a thing there. I saw some quotes from MLB players that are in Florida for the attempted restart of the season and they're being called names for wearing masks in public. I'll have to see if I can find the tweet.
 
donh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: Man On A Mission: What do we call this one,

Unemployed?


Somebody gotta doxx  her first ....
 
hackhix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
please don't be Pasco county, please don't be Pasco county, please don't be Pasco county,
Well fark, of course it is.

So disappointed.
~hangs head in shame
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Entitled assholes are really pissing me off.

This morning, I was masked and walking my 2 dogs on my right side of a path, and opposite of me was a senior white male, maskless, on the same path with one dog, but on his left side. He does not move to his right for traffic flow, so I stop and ask if he planned to move of if I should, to maintain distance and all.

Dude starts yelling nonsensical gibberish.

Either dude was nutters, had no concept of traffic flow, or refused to move for an asian/female/both and threw such a tantrum that he couldn't even communicate like a damn adult.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not for hitting women, but damn is that a punchable face in the preview
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snaptastic: Entitled assholes are really pissing me off.

This morning, I was masked and walking my 2 dogs on my right side of a path, and opposite of me was a senior white male, maskless, on the same path with one dog, but on his left side. He does not move to his right for traffic flow, so I stop and ask if he planned to move of if I should, to maintain distance and all.

Dude starts yelling nonsensical gibberish.

Either dude was nutters, had no concept of traffic flow, or refused to move for an asian/female/both and threw such a tantrum that he couldn't even communicate like a damn adult.


How about he doesn't speak English and the nonsensical gibberish was a foreign language?
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

donh: Musikslayer: Man On A Mission: What do we call this one,

Unemployed?

Somebody gotta doxx  her first ....


Waaaait for iiiiitttt...
 
