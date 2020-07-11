 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   This may seem counterintuitive, but you will not find money in cash registers when they are closed for the night   (dailygazette.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Felony, Herkimer County, New York, Sheriff, Burglary, Montgomery County, New York, Theft, John J. Lemche  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2020 at 9:50 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every placed I've worked with cash the rule was to empty the drawer and leave it open, because the insurance company wouldn't cover damage to a closed register.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Every placed I've worked with cash the rule was to empty the drawer and leave it open, because the insurance company wouldn't cover damage to a closed register.


Yeah same with poker/keno machines. Shut them down and open them up, so if anyone breaks in they don't destroy expensive equipment for some change.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This has heroin written all over it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I worked at Sears 20+ years ago, we left $200 in change and small bills in the drawer overnight. See where that got them? They're bankrupt now.

/they figured it was cheaper and less time consuming than having the morning staff march to the cage and wait in line for change.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, it's not counterintuitive to anyone who has ever worked in retail. But my guess is the kind of person who breaks into stores to steal cash registers hasn't ever worked, anywhere.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, the [redacted] did break into an animal shelter and was then scared off by a dog.
Who would have thought one of THOSE would be around?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Every placed I've worked with cash the rule was to empty the drawer and leave it open, because the insurance company wouldn't cover damage to a closed register.


When i worked in retail stores I was trained to leave the empty till open so a potential thief could see it was empty. Same end result I suppose.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When I worked at Sears 20+ years ago, we left $200 in change and small bills in the drawer overnight. See where that got them? They're bankrupt now.

/they figured it was cheaper and less time consuming than having the morning staff march to the cage and wait in line for change.


Well that and because the guy who ran Sears (and K-Mart) into the ground, then bought the bones for his own rent seeking profit motive is an Ayn Rand devotee who had departments in the same store compete with each other instead of being complimentary to each other like how a department store is supposed to work!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When I worked at Sears 20+ years ago, we left $200 in change and small bills in the drawer overnight. See where that got them? They're bankrupt now.

/they figured it was cheaper and less time consuming than having the morning staff march to the cage and wait in line for change.


Ha! I came in to say the same thing! I worked at Sears from '93-'96 and we closed each night leaving $200 in each register.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: beezeltown: When I worked at Sears 20+ years ago, we left $200 in change and small bills in the drawer overnight. See where that got them? They're bankrupt now.

/they figured it was cheaper and less time consuming than having the morning staff march to the cage and wait in line for change.

Ha! I came in to say the same thing! I worked at Sears from '93-'96 and we closed each night leaving $200 in each register.


And all because the grifter ruining the company didn't want to pay for the time that would be needed for the people working the registers to go get opening cash and change.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was scared off by a dog at the animal shelter. Good dog.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Well, it's not counterintuitive to anyone who has ever worked in retail. But my guess is the kind of person who breaks into stores to steal cash registers hasn't ever worked, anywhere.


He probably managed to get enough money out of a closed register once that it seemed like a good idea to try again. That's the exception rather than the rule though.

WTF was he hoping to find at an animal shelter? Some veterinary drugs have street value, but how was he hoping to be able to tell the difference?

Too bad he didn't get put in his place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The existence of scum like that who are willing to destroy and steal people's property makes me hope they die as miserably as they have lived. And the sooner the better.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: beezeltown: When I worked at Sears 20+ years ago, we left $200 in change and small bills in the drawer overnight. See where that got them? They're bankrupt now.

/they figured it was cheaper and less time consuming than having the morning staff march to the cage and wait in line for change.

Well that and because the guy who ran Sears (and K-Mart) into the ground, then bought the bones for his own rent seeking profit motive is an Ayn Rand devotee who had departments in the same store compete with each other instead of being complimentary to each other like how a department store is supposed to work!


Lampert is a world-class douche and the world would be a better place if he fell into some serious gunga galunga, but Sears was never going to be the kind of place that could adapt and survive

Old Eddie was the viral pneumonia pathogen that killed a 127 year old patient circling the drain in hospice care. You hate to see it but life and its end be like that. We could look up and see the USA is headed down the same road as Sears but that would be terrifying so let's not do that
 
Talondel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once prosecuted a case where the defendant broke into a closed business overnight and stole the cash register. Apparently his original plan was to just take the money from the cash register, but when he couldn't get it open he just took the entire register with him and left. He was seen on security footage and was known to one of the employees of the business so the police had his name and photo shortly after the theft was discovered. The cops contacted the defendant a couple days later on a traffic stop, with the unopened cash register still in the back seat of his car.

He was convicted of burglary.

There was no money in the register.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's like the NYPD saying the looters made off with millions of dollars of Rolexes.   The store management had to remind them that all the inventory goes in the safe at closing and there's nothing in the showcases to steal of value.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is this "cash" of which you speak?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've read about a spate of Chinese restaurant burglaries because they tend to be less careful about that. Or maybe the burglar just really liked Chinese food.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.