(CNN)   Most glorious nation of Kazakhstan says Chinese are know-nothings and there is no new deadly virus is most wonderful and healthy nation   (cnn.com) divider line
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Begun, the potassium wars have.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unknown pneumonia? Weird. We've got several states in the US with far more pneumonia deaths that usual. It's definitely not the 'rona. No, you can't test them. They're already dead, what good would it do? You'll just have to take my word for it that it's not the 'rona.

/Narrator: It was the 'rona.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very nice.
 
ocelot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Very proud of my sister. She is No. 4 epidemiologist in all of Kazakhstan!
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the Chinese know a virus when they make one...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rcain: Pretty sure the Chinese know a virus when they make one...


Dude, enough of that silly 'Chinese bio-weapon' stuff.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kazakh Sexy Time
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rcain: Pretty sure the Chinese know a virus when they make one...


Chinese crap fall apart after short run. This virus made in Soviet tank factory, very strong
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: rcain: Pretty sure the Chinese know a virus when they make one...

Dude, enough of that silly 'Chinese bio-weapon' stuff.


Did I say bio-weapon stuff?

And let's be real effing honest here, virus after virus keep coming out of China because they flat out refuse to modernize their livestock markets and keep these archaic "open air markets" with all sorts of animals crammed together and literally creating new viruses as they hop from bat to pig to human, over and over again
And it doesn't matter to them, they don't give a crap about how many people die, because the Chinese Government and in fact the Chinese culture doesn't give a crap about people. They are as expendable as ants. And this shiat will keep going on until the international community grows some farking balls and forces China to change. But so far everyone seems more than happy to let China do their thing, because it's become increasingly clear that China is in charge of the global economy, and our "leaders" put the profits of their wealthy corporate backers before all else

So until something happens and our Governments take a meaningful stand, possibly even going to war with China over this crap, then yes, China will keep making virus after virus and infecting the rest of the world with them
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This thread needs some gypsy wizard sleeve references just to get it over with
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Unknown pneumonia? Weird. We've got several states in the US with far more pneumonia deaths that usual. It's definitely not the 'rona. No, you can't test them. They're already dead, what good would it do? You'll just have to take my word for it that it's not the 'rona.

/Narrator: It was the 'rona.


Sounds like Kazakhstan needs some protection. For their own benefit.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Kazakh Sexy Time
More like:

Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They pulled this knowledge out of their anoose.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: rcain: Pretty sure the Chinese know a virus when they make one...

Dude, enough of that silly 'Chinese bio-weapon' stuff.


Hey, whenever I make a bioweapon, I avoid targeting my enemy directly as that would be too obvious. Instead I make it of the viral variety then infect my own population first so they can spread it world-wide in a random fashion. And the best thing is, no one ever figures out my evil plans. Except internet conspiracy theorists. Man, those guys are smart.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Unknown pneumonia? Weird. We've got several states in the US with far more pneumonia deaths that usual. It's definitely not the 'rona. No, you can't test them. They're already dead, what good would it do? You'll just have to take my word for it that it's not the 'rona.

/Narrator: It was the 'rona.


That is what I think is going on in Kazakhstan.  Their president is kind of Trumpish, and they do not have many resources to begin with.  This is either Chinese diplomats who do not understand it is the Rona or they are trying to force a neighbor to deal with their health crises.
 
