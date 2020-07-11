 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   The US recorded a new record of more than 70,000 new cases of Coronavirus yesterday, up from 61,000 they day before. We're "flattening the curve" alright, just the wrong axis   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Hospital, United States, new record, new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 Deaths, Coronavirus Hospitalizations Strain Hospital Networks, ongoing coronavirus, single day  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2020 at 6:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Time to pull out that old, dusty box of log chart paper!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, well, you can't make me and I have a gun.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And, suddenly, we break the z-axis, too.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not good.
It's very unsurprising but still shiatty.

Until they do things to bring the transmission rates down, it's not going to get better
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Globally, there were 162k new cases yesterday.. so the US is getting close to HALF of the world's new cases.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: Globally, there were 162k new cases yesterday.. so the US is getting close to HALF of the world's new cases.


For the 1/100th time, it's because we are the bigliest testing country.

But yeah, that's horrible.
 
deffuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your days are getting shorter?!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone want to guess where this line is going?

FYI deaths this week are up about 30% on last week.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 741x450]

Anyone want to guess where this line is going?

FYI deaths this week are up about 30% on last week.


Yeah but that's just because we're testing for death more than other countries are.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The CDC's estimates that actual cases are about ten times higher than reported, along with the excess death statistics, present a truly horrifying picture. It's looking like most of us are going to get this and it absolutely did not have to be that way.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, well, you can't make me and I have a gun.


It's about time mask wearing liberals start packing heat, then maybe Meal Team 6 members will start wearing farking masks.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 741x450]

Anyone want to guess where this line is going?

FYI deaths this week are up about 30% on last week.


To the right.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, well, you can't make me and I have a gun.


AMERICA!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: "Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.


Is Fark hiring?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the beauty of freedom.  It's the taste of bootstraps. I notice you didnt highlight the effects of those 70,000 cases on the economy.

Hint: BOOTSTRAPS!!!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: dickfreckle: "Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.

Is Fark hiring?


Almost without fail I wake up and wonder 'what the hell happened here'? Right now it's about $40 of McDonalds and $50 in booze. Nucking Futs
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No flat.  No flat!  You're flat!  And so is your mom!
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: dickfreckle: "Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.

Is Fark hiring?


I wasn't aware anyone was getting paid here. I assumed it was all the old failed Kevin Rose "Digg" code.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a boring problem and Trump has better things to do, like whining he's not getting any credit for being so awesome.
 
JD [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New record?  Yeah, man!  It's got a groovy beat and I can dance to it!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 741x450]

Anyone want to guess where this line is going?

FYI deaths this week are up about 30% on last week.


I like how the deaths take a break every weekend. Because if you're going to die then it better damn well be on a workday.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spock: The need of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one.
'Merica: M'ah needs are more important than anyone else's.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: CheatCommando: dickfreckle: "Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.

Is Fark hiring?

Almost without fail I wake up and wonder 'what the hell happened here'? Right now it's about $40 of McDonalds and $50 in booze. Nucking Futs


Dammit, now I want McDonalds...

They serve cheeseburgers at 6am right?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Xai: [Fark user image 741x450]

Anyone want to guess where this line is going?

FYI deaths this week are up about 30% on last week.

I like how the deaths take a break every weekend. Because if you're going to die then it better damn well be on a workday.


lol it's just when deaths are reported, not the actual date of the death.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deffuse: Your days are getting shorter?!


Yes. It's July.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're gonna reach the Coronavirus kill screen!  Woo-hoo!
 
alicechaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bowen: deffuse: Your days are getting shorter?!

Yes. It's July.


Especially if you are in the Northern Hemisphere.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why do you think they call it "political spin"?
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gosh, what happened about a week ago that would cause such a surge in cases?

/My friends and I are taking bets the US will break 100,000 a day within the next week.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Serious Post on Serious Thread: CheatCommando: dickfreckle: "Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would."

I wish I had a job where I could blatantly lie and suffer no real consequences.

Is Fark hiring?

Almost without fail I wake up and wonder 'what the hell happened here'? Right now it's about $40 of McDonalds and $50 in booze. Nucking Futs

Dammit, now I want McDonalds...

They serve cheeseburgers at 6am right?


Go for the Big Mac. Maybe the quarter pounder deluxe. It gives the Burger King  whopper a run for its money.  But I'll take the whopper on principle
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well, if they stop testing surely the numbers of infections and deaths go down.
/or so a "stable genius" told me, and when he puts his tiny hands over his raccoon eyes
he "goes invisible" like a stealth fighter.
 
Gollie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)
Youtube 4f6-MDhygWc


Obligatory (watch to end)
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.