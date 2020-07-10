 Skip to content
(Live5 News Charleston)   South Carolina governor bans alcohol sales after 11:00 PM in attempt to curb surging COVID numbers. Virus reportedly planning to pregame a little earlier from now on   (live5news.com) divider line
4 hours ago  
Gotta hit 'em where it hurts most, eh?
 
thesharkman
23 minutes ago  
Why is this under the Entertainment tab?
 
tpmchris
18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Gotta hit 'em where it hurts most, eh?


Yep! Millennials have never been told no. Now is about time.
 
axeeugene
18 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Why is this under the Entertainment tab?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
14 minutes ago  
"There are many of the young people in our state as well as around the country who seem not to be taking the virus as seriously as they should," he said.

If you allow your bars and restaurants to reopen too early, you might not be taking the virus as seriously as you should, dumbass.
 
Snapper Carr
13 minutes ago  
I do my best drinking during the day anyway.
 
Boo_Guy
12 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Why is this under the Entertainment tab?


Drinking is the way most farkers entertain themselves.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
"There are many of the young people in our state as well as around the country who seem not to be taking the virus as seriously as they should," he said.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
11 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Why is this under the Entertainment tab?


Because it's funny.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
6 minutes ago  
That oughta do it, thanks very much Ray.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
I've banned sales of macadamia nuts before noon.  Should have a roughly equal effect.
 
