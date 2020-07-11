 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   79 year old bus driver, laid off due to Rona, finally started getting benefits after weeks of delays then, "Yeah, about that money. We need it back"   (wtae.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark this country
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was out of work for 6 weeks... first application in mid-March.

Nothing.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the churches are all volunteering to help him out, after the government assistance they all got without ever paying taxes...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who'd you vote for, old white man?
If it was Trump - f**k ya.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"John Roman, 76, was laid off from his job as a school bus driver in March."

Weird how this guy aged 3 years in the last 6 months. That's some Benjamin Button level shiat, subby.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's wearing his mask wrong.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: "John Roman, 76, was laid off from his job as a school bus driver in March."

Weird how this guy aged 3 years in the last 6 months. That's some Benjamin Button level shiat, subby.


It's certainly felt like three farking years.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry, he'll be told eventually that he doesn't need to pay anything back (because of the negative media attention). Once the spotlight is off whatever person made that bonehead decision, they'll be right back to denying benefits and demanding repayment. Because that's how this sort of thing works: sh*t rises to the top and makes sh*t decisions with the sole purpose of screwing over as many people as possible.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't even want the Trump check. Seriously. I was sent one.

/using it to pay IRS taxes.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only he were a large religious institution that was struggling to pay for all its child raping lawsuits he might've been treated more fairly.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: Who'd you vote for, old white man?
If it was Trump - f**k ya.


Because in your world Trump is in charge of the local bus drivers.  Get help my friend.
 
