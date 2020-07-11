 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Audio Hot Wheels Xylophone. Why? What did you do during quarantine   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Audio  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2020 at 3:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait no posts yet, normally Total Farkers are first?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a Mighty Maverick to impress a Tough Customer like me.  He passed with Flying Colors!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: It takes a Mighty Maverick to impress a Tough Customer like me.  He passed with Flying Colors!


i like the silver '70 Boss Hoss the best, but i'm way impressed someone could find 1 style HW in bulk. that's incredible.

fun viddy subby. IMHO Frank Zappa would have approved.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awesome. Thanks for the cheer up, subby!! That was very cool. Wonder about the timing - possibly computer release?

Neat project. :D
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great project!
Difficulty: i wanna see this one done with lots, i mean lots of hot wheels...
Zeppelin! - The Louisville Leopard Percussionists
Youtube JYuOZnAqQCY
 
Tenatra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Awesome. Thanks for the cheer up, subby!! That was very cool. Wonder about the timing - possibly computer release?

Neat project. :D


From his description saying it was edited in Premier and the way the hits zero back out instantly it looks like it was individually filmed on the tracks and then composed after the fact with masks. cool none the less.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Great project!
Difficulty: i wanna see this one done with lots, i mean lots of hot wheels...[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYuOZnAq​QCY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was cool.  Here's some kids doing Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd - The Great Gig in the Sky - Highwood School of Rock
Youtube wFmOLFPddbg
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I worked. At my grocery store supply company.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Great project!
Difficulty: i wanna see this one done with lots, i mean lots of hot wheels...[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYuOZnAq​QCY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Alberto Balsalm - Steel Version
Youtube 2XlTjeNHv-8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9G​fEA​aQUR4
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad people have more time to weird shiat.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.