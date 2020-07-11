 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Death Valley doing its part to live up to its name   (ktla.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
126 degrees? how long until my bare arms are considered 'rare'?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least somewhere is.  Beaverlick, KY and Intercourse, PA both failed me.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's hot
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time to go scouting around the desert for that nagual along with its tonal, baby.
 
