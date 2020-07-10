 Skip to content
(Vox)   America still doesn't have enough N95s   (vox.com) divider line
24
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're not thinking out of the box here. We need to design an n95 mount for a picatinny rail. Do that, and all the tacticool gun accessory companies will fall all over themselves trying to corner the market with their company branded N95 masks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got plenty of M40's though.

Use those for social-distancing from people who could wear masks but choose not to for political reasons. Respect the infirm or vulnerable and those who can not safely breathe through masks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If America was like any other country, the members of the Tiny Dick Daughterfarker Administration would be swinging from the gallows on January 21, 2021.  Instead, Americans will just shrug their shoulders and give up, like they did with Reconstruction and Watergate.  And thousands more will die from COVID-19 that didn't have to die.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: We're not thinking out of the box here. We need to design an n95 mount for a picatinny rail. Do that, and all the tacticool gun accessory companies will fall all over themselves trying to corner the market with their company branded N95 masks.


The sad thing is that those plague-bearing jackasses mostly own neck gaiters/buffs with skulls or clown faces or tacticool patterns.  Wearing them to hide their identities at protests is fine, but wearing them to protect their own health and the health of others is too much for them.  Miserable scum, the lot of them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that Jared still has plenty in his stockpile, if you can afford them.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.


cdn.talkingpointsmemo.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Kushner saying this: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use."

Yeah, who would have thought a government who thinks like this would allow us to get into such a shortage.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Remember Kushner saying this: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use."


Yeah, and he said that while the Feds were stealing the states' orders.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't make sense. I bought a couple KN95 masks off aliexpress weeks ago and they came through..
/Yada, yada, probably fake..
//wanna bet they're hoarding them for military purposes?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah no shiat. Trump wants to kill us. He's a goddamn psychopath who knows everyone will try their best to forget him. With a big death count he can be listed with his dictator heroes. He's making history.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: i ignore u: Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.

[cdn.talkingpointsmemo.com image 346x183]


And to reply to myself again...

Gnarls Barkley - Crazy (Official Video)
Youtube -N4jf6rtyuw
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got two in my garage! And you can take em out of my cold dead hand, biatches!
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: i ignore u: Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.

[cdn.talkingpointsmemo.com image 346x183]


That meme is so farking scary nowadays. Historians will argue over it forever.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: i ignore u: i ignore u: Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.

[cdn.talkingpointsmemo.com image 346x183]

That meme is so farking scary nowadays. Historians will argue over it forever.


Historians will view this period in the same way historians viewed 1930s Germany.  But Americans are racist dumbshiats, and won't care about what historians say.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. The N95s were never really popular in the US because the iPhone came out around that time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

schubie: Yeah no shiat. Trump wants to kill us. He's a goddamn psychopath who knows everyone will try their best to forget him. With a big death count he can be listed with his dictator heroes. He's making history.


He's a sociopath.  He cares about nothing but himself and has no sense of compassion for anyone else.
 
DustBunny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How are there still shortages?
I grabbed 2 boxes of kn95 masks at the hardware store yesterday, there were 2 pallets of them... They're the same aren't they?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DustBunny: How are there still shortages?
I grabbed 2 boxes of kn95 masks at the hardware store yesterday, there were 2 pallets of them... They're the same aren't they?


N-95 is based on ANSI standards.  KN-95 is based on Chinese governmental standards.  And who's to say that Chinese governmental standards are safe and effective?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NIOSH and ANSI, actually.  So a combination of federal and NGO standards.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DustBunny: How are there still shortages?
I grabbed 2 boxes of kn95 masks at the hardware store yesterday, there were 2 pallets of them... They're the same aren't they?


KN-95 is short for "Kinda N95"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DustBunny: How are there still shortages?
I grabbed 2 boxes of kn95 masks at the hardware store yesterday, there were 2 pallets of them... They're the same aren't they?


There are plenty of off-brand or outright fake products out there. Medical professionals want to order from trusted suppliers (and probably run their own acceptance tests on a few random samples), not grab whatever they can find at the Kwik-e-Mart.

For regular folks, even a fake KN95 is probably better than a surgical or cloth mask (as long as you also maintain physical distance and avoid indoor gatherings as much as possible, wash your hands frequently, etc).
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

i ignore u: i ignore u: Of course we don't.  There aren't enough hospitals, doctors, nurses, or masks for what's coming.

[cdn.talkingpointsmemo.com image 346x183]


For those in the back seats, Donny Trump literally retweeted this exact picture about the same time COVID was hitting the US.

If only we had a leader when the virus hit...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
