(Some Guy)   From the 'Who Knew' files. Security cameras still work when you steal them off of its post   (pinalcentral.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume there was some sort of internal battery. Which is smart.

Question...why did they steal the cameras and bring them home? I would have thought the point of removing the cameras was to commit a crime onsite. Just smash them somewhere. Possibly at a rival's house.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Fail tag for the brain damaging headline?
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Is the Fail tag for the brain damaging headline?


Exactly.

From: the 'Who Knew' files. Security camera's still work when you steal them off of it's post

There. Much better.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt.Plywood: Salmon: Is the Fail tag for the brain damaging headline?

Exactly.

From: the 'Who Knew' files. Security camera's still work when you steal them off of it's post

There. Much better.


Camera is still work? Work is camera! How work's? How?!?!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Question...why did they steal the cameras and bring them home?


They thought they could use them to record a porno with her.
*gack* *Gack* *GACK* GAAAAAAAACK!*
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like the name in TFA.  I think they may have been clued in instead of reminded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we just install GPS chips in these three and do a lottery where you bet how much money their next BIG IDEA nets them?

I am going with less than $500 each, Alex
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I assume there was some sort of internal battery. Which is smart.

Question...why did they steal the cameras and bring them home? I would have thought the point of removing the cameras was to commit a crime onsite. Just smash them somewhere. Possibly at a rival's house.


Stupid people think that anything that's electronics-related has value at a pawn shop.
 
madkat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like they don't want film of trying to steal people even children and babies to eat
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say night-ie night and kiss me...Just hold me tight and tell me you'll miss me...While I'm alone and blue as can be...Dream a little dream of me
 
