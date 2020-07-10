 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own behavior   (heavy.com) divider line
81
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. Hubris.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope that fancy new job he was so excited about have been notified he was diseasing up the place.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tough guy beat by little tiny virus.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Many people who knew and loved Rose have posted tributes to him, including a paranormal group where he was well known, and funds are being collected for his funeral costs.

So he thought masks were bullshiat but believed in ghosts.  Gotcha.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope his death wasn't as horrifying as it should have been.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When my son was young, I was explaining to him that he shouldn't do something (I think it might have been ride down a hill with your feet off the pedals on a bike with pedal brakes), and I said it was a bad choice, and, "Ask me how I know." He said, "Is there anything you didn't learn the hard way?" I said, "Not to smoke" (because I saw my grandfather die of emphysema) and "To wear a seatbelt" (because I'd seen someone survive a bad car crash just fine because she wore her seatbelt).

So, I get the hardheadedness that makes people want to touch the paint by "WET PAINT" sign, but I really wish that more people could at least learn from seeing other people die. We are way past the point of needing more examples of people who denied covid and died from it.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hey - good news - he doesn't have to quarantine anymore!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


some men make the world a better place by serving as a warning to the rest of us.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost

I'm over caring when people decide to play Russian roulette with this shiat. Any family and friends who care either lack a self preservation instinct or at the very least the good sense in wisely choosing the people they choose to be emotionally invested in.
If anyone I know chose to act like this idiot their death would be met with equal indifference.
Too many good people are dying to waste any care on the willfully ignorant.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Many people who knew and loved Rose have posted tributes to him, including a paranormal group where he was well known, and funds are being collected for his funeral costs.

So he thought masks were bullshiat but believed in ghosts.  Gotcha.


I bet that's gonna come back to haunt him.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If everyone who thought this was a hoax had this experience; everyone else's IQ would drop.

Because all the stupid people would be dead and the Gaussian distribution would shift right.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another friend shared that Rose was only in his 30s and healthy.

I was told that the young and healthy have nothing to fear ...


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ah "Midwest young & healthy"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I don't normally condone the use of the laughing emoji when someone is miserable and dying, I completely understand in this instance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP. That's just awful.

This was an avoidable tragedy in which the complete lack of leadership and governing ability by the federal government played a part.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care that he's dead. I care about the people he gave it to, people that tried to protect themselves, that might die because of him
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame the cult member who believed the hype of his leader. I blame the leader who told his followers that masks don't save lives and get back and get the economy moving ASAP.

It saddens me because this man is dead and Trump had a duty to this (likely) voter to save his life. Be a leader. Be a leader to all of us. He failed and Richard Rose III blood is on his hands.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I hope that fancy new job he was so excited about have been notified he was diseasing up the place.


I'm sure that both "Put-in-Bay" and the "S & M Bar" are thrilled to know that he may have turned them into cauldrons of Covid.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less Trump voter
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One last asshole to vote for trump, I am sorry, I usually give a damn....I can't anymore, i have isolated for months....sorry he died for Trump
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Another friend shared that Rose was only in his 30s and healthy.

I was told that the young and healthy have nothing to fear ...


[Fark user image image 320x439]

/ah "Midwest young & healthy"


I hate to looks shame but wow... I thought that  guy was in his early 50s
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the time karma is too slow, but every once in a while it's right on time.

/ No sympathy. None.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Quod erat demonstratum
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't care that he's dead. I care about the people he gave it to, people that tried to protect themselves, that might die because of him


Hundreds of health care workers have died in the US while trying to help us. It's too bad all the deniers and dipshiats can't be turned away at the hospital door.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gh0stGamingTV should be really good this weekend. It's about time someone finds a good gimmick on twitch that isn't just breasts.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio is wall to wall with fools who refuse to mask. I only leave the house to do food shopping and the Wal-Mart is loaded with the maskless. What bothers me the most is the stupid maskless mothers with maskless kids. Shame on our government for leading the sheep to slaughter.

If there is a Hell it must have some big real estate.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: When my son was young, I was explaining to him that he shouldn't do something (I think it might have been ride down a hill with your feet off the pedals on a bike with pedal brakes), and I said it was a bad choice, and, "Ask me how I know." He said, "Is there anything you didn't learn the hard way?" I said, "Not to smoke" (because I saw my grandfather die of emphysema) and "To wear a seatbelt" (because I'd seen someone survive a bad car crash just fine because she wore her seatbelt).

So, I get the hardheadedness that makes people want to touch the paint by "WET PAINT" sign, but I really wish that more people could at least learn from seeing other people die. We are way past the point of needing more examples of people who denied covid and died from it.


All those "examples" are Fake News made up by the Derp State in conspiracy with the Liberal Mainstream MSM Media as part of Satan's plot to enslave white Christians to the DemocRat Party as it implements the final stages of its Secret UN Agenda to destroy America.

I mean I'm not saying that isn't a little exaggerated. But yes, that is the essence of what conservatives actually believe.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"So, would his job be open, then?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Another friend shared that Rose was only in his 30s and healthy.

I was told that the young and healthy have nothing to fear ...


[Fark user image image 320x439]

/ah "Midwest young & healthy"


What is BMI? Alex, I'll take risk factors for 1000.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: RIP. That's just awful.

This was an avoidable tragedy in which the complete lack of leadership and governing ability by the federal government played a part.


So lack of personal responsibility had nothing to do with it?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm feeling sorrier for the people who suffer or die because farks like this one gave them the 'rona.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Brown: When my son was young, I was explaining to him that he shouldn't do something (I think it might have been ride down a hill with your feet off the pedals on a bike with pedal brakes), and I said it was a bad choice, and, "Ask me how I know." He said, "Is there anything you didn't learn the hard way?" I said, "Not to smoke" (because I saw my grandfather die of emphysema) and "To wear a seatbelt" (because I'd seen someone survive a bad car crash just fine because she wore her seatbelt).

You, sir, did a good job as a parent.

\ And somehow survived all that shiat.
\\ Well done!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misuse of the sad tag. He practically begged for this.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Misuse of the sad tag. He practically begged for this.


Okay I guess it's sad that there are so many deluded fools like this one. That is as much as I am willing to give here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how he thinks he's going to Heaven. Mr. Rose, pride is still considered a deadly sin.

Omnivorous: Quod erat demonstratum


Works for me. Proof's in the pudding-head, apparently.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Clarence Brown: When my son was young, I was explaining to him that he shouldn't do something (I think it might have been ride down a hill with your feet off the pedals on a bike with pedal brakes), and I said it was a bad choice, and, "Ask me how I know." He said, "Is there anything you didn't learn the hard way?" I said, "Not to smoke" (because I saw my grandfather die of emphysema) and "To wear a seatbelt" (because I'd seen someone survive a bad car crash just fine because she wore her seatbelt).

You, sir, did a good job as a parent.

\ And somehow survived all that shiat.
\\ Well done!


Good judgement comes from experience. Experience comes from bad judgement.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the beard, i looked older then i am now at 40ish with no beard then when i was 30ish with a beard .. white streaks makes it worse.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only advice worth giving anymore is, Don't Fear Death.

Our fellow man does not believe in it, cares nothing for your life, and is not bright enough to understand he is a hazard to himself and others.

Hope he gets good with the paranormal and returns long enough to apologize to anyone affected be poor decisions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Clarence Brown: When my son was young, I was explaining to him that he shouldn't do something (I think it might have been ride down a hill with your feet off the pedals on a bike with pedal brakes), and I said it was a bad choice, and, "Ask me how I know." He said, "Is there anything you didn't learn the hard way?" I said, "Not to smoke" (because I saw my grandfather die of emphysema) and "To wear a seatbelt" (because I'd seen someone survive a bad car crash just fine because she wore her seatbelt).

You, sir, did a good job as a parent.

\ And somehow survived all that shiat.
\\ Well done!

Good judgement comes from experience. Experience comes from bad judgement.


It's why you couldn't fool your parents. They tried the exact same excuses.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Quod erat demonstratum


"demonstrandum" -- that which was to be demonstrated. --your friendly local grammar gladiator...
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few months ago I posted on fb that if you were posting memes about masks and the virus being bullshiat, that I was taking screenshots. If they got sick I would feel sympathy and if they died I'd be sad and I would wait a tasteful amount of time before I posted them, but I would block their name out in funeral black because I'm not a monster.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really quite sad.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paypal and Haunting History make me suspect a hoax.
And Heavy doesnt help much either.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Ohio is wall to wall with fools who refuse to mask. I only leave the house to do food shopping and the Wal-Mart is loaded with the maskless. What bothers me the most is the stupid maskless mothers with maskless kids. Shame on our government for leading the sheep to slaughter.

If there is a Hell it must have some big real estate.


i do leave the house a bit now and then on my days off, but I always wear a mask in public places. Once outside a store i will take it off as i walk to the car. I shake my head at idiots in a store not wearing one. Kentucky (neighboring state) just made it mandatory to wear a mask in public. I shopped over in Owensboro a few days ago and a few places required face masks in the store. No exceptions. Good on them.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
71k new infections today. Death rate going up. ICUs full. A few weeks ago I drove through Encinitas on 101 and saw the restaurants were very full with no real social distancing. It's no wonder we're surging! Since Memorial Day we've just shrugged and decided to ignore it. Now it's biting us in the ass, and it will get worse because nobody will shut down again, red or blue state.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will serve as a stark warning to absolutely no one.
You could stack the bodies of the stupid ten feet high and the other stupids would claim to not sere them.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonBuck: 71k new infections today. Death rate going up. ICUs full. A few weeks ago I drove through Encinitas on 101 and saw the restaurants were very full with no real social distancing. It's no wonder we're surging! Since Memorial Day we've just shrugged and decided to ignore it. Now it's biting us in the ass, and it will get worse because nobody will shut down again, red or blue state.


Next step is hiding all the deaths, statistically speaking, so nobody knows how many people are dying.

That's already happening.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Many people who knew and loved Rose have posted tributes to him, including a paranormal group where he was well known, and funds are being collected for his funeral costs.

So he thought masks were bullshiat but believed in ghosts.  Gotcha.


It wouldn't surprise me if there's a strong correlation between those two beliefs. Both represent a belief that one is the favored recipient of revealed truth hidden from normal eyes.
 
babygoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's really quite sad.


Is it, though?
 
