LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1) Get a lawyer - there are ones that specialize in lottery winners. If you can, set up a corporation to receive your winnings and remain anonymous.

2) Get a financial advisor; that much money is a job all in itself and you most likely don't have the expertise to manage it properly.

3) Don't get stupid and start living like you think rich people do. Leave that sort of idiocy to rappers and pro athletes.

4) Tell everyone with their hand out to kiss your ass.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A study of the Virginia lottery showed that 61 percent of its sales are made to just 8 percent of the total population

"Lottery: A tax on people who are bad at math"
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't read the article, but what amused me is I literally overheard a conversation in a convenience store where they were talking about winning a million dollars and discussing payout, cash, annuity, taxes, etc. The lady ended the encounter by saying, "Don't tell anybody you won a million dollars. Just get the money and disappear. I know I'd be gone gone gone."
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, now reading the article I get to a spot where "stopped reading right there" usually means I know the rest will be stupid, but I "stopped reading right there" long enough to quote an excerpt that pinged my inner passion.

Because those who buy tickets are, like Abraham Shakespeare, disproportionately lower income and Black, the lottery has shunted the burden of taxation onto the vulnerable, who do not receive a proportionate share when the funds get doled back out. The lottery effectively functions as a massive enterprise of wealth extraction and redistribution. We're all in this together? Far from it.

This is predominantly how society functions. The poor pay a disproportionate amount to keep things running. So not only does the working class do the work to keep things running, they also have to use their money as well.  Please show me how somebody who makes their money by having money pays as much proportionally as the working class to keep things running.

Please include the fact that the working class also spends the money left over after taxes to buy the services that again get taxed and keeps society running.

Thank you in advance.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now having finished the article, I'm glad that Karen con-artist got her just due.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, it was a scam when the mob ran the numbers racket, too.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, criminals are stupid and all, but you can drive to any number of wealthy neighborhoods to find a millionaire to target.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Farking one-time payoffs, man. They'll trick you into thinking it's income, when it's not. You go spending it fast and then it's gone; it is not coming back. So here's an idea -- spread it out over your lifetime. Be like, I have roughly 40 years left to live, I won $80,000, that's only $2000 a year to spend.
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have an uncle that inherited a few million $. What surprised me the most is how many of his acquaintances, not even friends, just assumed they deserved a cut.

Thankfully he parked it with a CFA who shields him from the b.s.
 
zang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

syrynxx: A study of the Virginia lottery showed that 61 percent of its sales are made to just 8 percent of the total population

"Lottery: A tax on people who are bad at math"


Lottery still pays out more often than a cable TV subscription.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here come the fark experts on what to do if you win the lottery.

Quick, someone post that reddit thread.
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who still plays the lottery???
W/that $1.00 I give helps out the........
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zang: syrynxx: A study of the Virginia lottery showed that 61 percent of its sales are made to just 8 percent of the total population

"Lottery: A tax on people who are bad at math"

Lottery still pays out more often than a cable TV subscription.


I do love that a farker that spends $5/month on Total Fark and $100 on "Oh Fark" is telling people they're stupid for buying a lottery ticket though.

/Alanis_Morissette.bmp
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zang: syrynxx: A study of the Virginia lottery showed that 61 percent of its sales are made to just 8 percent of the total population

"Lottery: A tax on people who are bad at math"

Lottery still pays out more often than a cable TV subscription.


Or cigarettes

/I only play when the take home amount is greater than the odds
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surprised no one mentioned that a man named Shakespeare could neither read nor write.

Lottery winners are advised to remain anonymous and secure the services of a lawyer before presenting themselves, but Shakespeare casually appeared on TV from Tallahassee, holding an oversized check in a Florida Lottery T-shirt.

This never turns out well.

But now that he'd hit, Shakespeare remembered those who'd been good to him, and repaid every little kindness with considerable interest. He paid for people's medical bills, utility bills, funeral bills. He loaned a friend $1 million, and gave three stepsisters $250,000 each. Someone he didn't even know had their $60,000 mortgage paid off.

Oh boy. The man was doomed long before he met the con-artist that eventually killed him.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My state doesn't allow anonymous claims; the names are always published.

This means you'd have to immediately change your legal name and move, possibly out of state, if you want to stand even a 50% chance of having 50% of that money OR your life in 10 years' time.

And you still have to find a trustworthy law firm to set up the Trusts.  You get the Trusts to pay you (and anyone else you want to help) on a regular basis but be administered by said trustworthy lawyer.  Trusts can't be sued for sexually assaulting a woman you were alone with in an elevator for 90 seconds, for starting a bar fight you weren't even in, etc.  If you only have, say six figures to your name at any given time, there's nothing for opportunists to try to get from you in a settlement over nonsense or lies.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: Farking one-time payoffs, man. They'll trick you into thinking it's income, when it's not. You go spending it fast and then it's gone; it is not coming back. So here's an idea -- spread it out over your lifetime. Be like, I have roughly 40 years left to live, I won $80,000, that's only $2000 a year to spend.


It all comes down to willpower and needs. If I was a fresh 23 year old with 60k in student loans and a beater on wheels, I wouldn't blame anyone on cashing out thier debts, getting thier teeth fixed. Or for paying off a house if I am older (which I am). 2 grand a year is something I would never say no to, but means nothing but fun money. 2 grand will not save you from having poverty problems.

Again, a willpower game. You can math out how much 500K could last you 20 years vs. The 600K spaced out on an annuity.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For the first time ever I'm on a winning streak. I got a scratch ticket from my mother in law for father's day. $5 ticket, $20 payout.

Then yesterday I noticed a scratch ticket on my dashboard I didn't remember buying. Because I almost never buy them unless I'm drinking and feel like wasting money. $10 ticket, won $20.

Funny thing is, both times I thought the payout was $15. Not sure which number I missed, thank god it's computerized.

Usually I abhor getting scratch tickets as presents. Just give me the money you spent on them.

One time my grandmother gave me a card that had five scratch tickets that she had already scratched that were winners. That was awesome. I mean, it was still a Depression-era grandma gift of about $15, but it meant a lot that she put that much thought into giving me nothing but winning tickets.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once a year I'd hand out random lotto numbered tickets to family.  Never one for myself.  You soon find out who gives a fark about you.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went through it with one of my best friends that won a million on a scratch ticket.

People came out of the woodwork looking for a cut.  Family he hadn't seen in a decade (we were in our early 20's) suddenly wanted to get together.  Friends we hadn't seen since grade school were looking for him.

As a good friend it wasn't hard to stay out of it.  Wherever we were or whatever we were doing I wouldn't consider doing it unless I was paying my fair share.  And there were plenty of things he went and did without me.

For awhile he was tough to deal with, had a lot of new friends that I didn't think were in his best interests, a lot of new hobbies that he got into because it impressed others.

I remember telling him one day that when it was all said and done if he needed a couch mine would be there for him if he needed it.

About halfway through the annual payouts he figured it out.  He inherited some money as well and bundled it all together and bought a house and got a financial planner.  By the time it stopped coming in he had his life on an even keel.  He said he noticed the difference financially but it wasn't so much that he was at risk with it.

I would say it could have gone 50/50.  Most of his old friends were still there when it ended.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you lose all your lotto money a helpful tip is buy the Kroger Brand can ravioli instead of the Chef Boyardi because the Kroger Brand has real tomato sauce instead of that weird clear liquid with little orange specks of whatever in it.

99 cents too - pretty good deal.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DippityDoo: If you lose all your lotto money a helpful tip is buy the Kroger Brand can ravioli instead of the Chef Boyardi because the Kroger Brand has real tomato sauce instead of that weird clear liquid with little orange specks of whatever in it.

99 cents too - pretty good deal.


pshhh

fish for stray dogs with the can of food. all the meat you can eat
 
