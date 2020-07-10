 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WABE Atlanta)   Georgia announces a successful reopening strategy   (wabe.org) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia officials, Gov. Brian Kemp's office, Health care, hospital beds, Georgia World Congress Center  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 11:45 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll stick with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has shut down Atlanta. She's got some common sense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As Georgia Hits New Record, State To Reactivate Surge Hospital

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, you mean we needed this thing?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does it involve sticking your fingers in your ears and going LA-LA-LA-LA-LA?

/That's the republican party platform for the upcoming elections
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Woh oh oh oh Georgia,
Georgia,
No peace, no peace I find,
Just this failed COVID reopening
Keeps Georgia on my mind..."
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Getting that hospital expansion up and running just in time for Back to School, hope masks are on sale.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"This new wave of patients is younger, which means they're less likely to have severe diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and other conditions that make them more likely to need critical care or die, experts said. From April to June, hospitalizations in Georgia for patients with the virus between the ages of 18 and 29 rose 34% while plummeting 61% for people over 50, according to Georgia Department of Pubic Health data."

https://www.ajc.com/news/are-headed-f​o​r-crisis-hospital-beds-dwindle-virus-c​ases-soar/I1KwQCh0Sji5zVq1MoywJL/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "This new wave of patients is younger, which means they're less likely to have severe diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and other conditions that make them more likely to need critical care or die, experts said. From April to June, hospitalizations in Georgia for patients with the virus between the ages of 18 and 29 rose 34% while plummeting 61% for people over 50, according to Georgia Department of Pubic Health data."

https://www.ajc.com/news/are-headed-fo​r-crisis-hospital-beds-dwindle-virus-c​ases-soar/I1KwQCh0Sji5zVq1MoywJL/


Funny how those younger people never talk to older people.

Funny how those younger people who never talk to older people move around while they're not talking to older people

Funny how this will look in three weeks.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.