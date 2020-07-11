 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rare heat wave event is forecast this weekend. Swelter in place?   (cnn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh. Huh. So early to mid July. Got it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hoax! It's snowing in Antarctica right now!
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jayminey. I am so glad we fled to the PNW.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And here in the PNW it hasn't even been worth getting the windowshaker AC units out of storage yet.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Temperatures over 100 aren't particularly rare in the Southwest in July.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

reddfrogg: Temperatures over 100 aren't particularly rare in the Southwest in July.


No, but temps of 120 can be deadly.
Better to put out an advisory than do nothing and assume people will be prepared all on their own
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Global Warming Hoax!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If this doesn't kill the virus, nothing will!
 
BlueDWarrior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

reddfrogg: Temperatures over 100 aren't particularly rare in the Southwest in July.


I mean daytime temps of 93+ are enough to trigger heat stroke in most people over 40 if precautions aren't taken, especially if they are outdoors laborers or exercising strenuously.
 
BlueDWarrior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image image 454x777]


It's one of few times I actually agreed with something Peggy Hill said. Who the hell builds out in a city literally in the middle of a desert.

See also: Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. The coming Water Wars will be brutal.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This stuff used to be fun
Supernatural Heat Wave (REMIX)
Youtube sJnE616RucQ
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be 107 here tomorrow. So, yeah, July. I'll do the lawn early, hopefully done by 11.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its a Dry Heat
Youtube MGSsu6pfOoY
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: It's supposed to be 107 here tomorrow. So, yeah, July. I'll do the lawn early, hopefully done by 11.


I have two shrubs to eliminate with the saws-all and then I look forward to a long float in the pool.
Lanza tells me the heat index will top off in the upper 100s to mid-110s this weekend.
/The only forecaster worth his salt
//Salt is good on a frozen margarita
///Sounds like the best weekend to utilize the drive thru at the margarita shack
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hope it doesn't hit the midwest.  We just had 90s for a week with some heavy humidity.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fake heat!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, it rarely hits triple digits in the summer down here subby.

/s
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: This stuff used to be fun
[YouTube video: Supernatural Heat Wave (REMIX)]


White men can't rap
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oof. not only was it hot here but my upstairs neighbor moved out and so I trying to sleep but the hammering and shrieking of nails being pulled out was loud as they removed carpet (?). working graveyard shift sucks but having balls stuck to leg with sweat and being woken up makes it so much worse.

I will quit whining. I did manage to unstick my balls so I am okay.
 
