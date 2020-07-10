 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Arizona is doing so well with COVID-19, they've decided to start ordering refrigerated trucks as morgues are running out of space   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sad, shot  
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
New York 2.0
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And I have moron friends saying this is no big deal.

What in the actual FLUCK
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those who learn from history are doomed to watch those who didn't fail spectacularly.

And by history, I mean last month.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Arizona in July. Can't you just cremate them on the sidewalk?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's Arizona in July. Can't you just cremate them on the sidewalk?


It was 109 today. And F U Doug Ducey. Seriously.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iToad: New York 2.0


Detroit too. :( Well, during the original spike.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?


The state is run by Trumpists.

/They rented trucks
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?


Probably could rename that paper to "Arizona Republican"
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?

The state is run by Trumpists.

/They rented trucks


they just have a hugely high number of pneumonia deaths that has never been seen before. definitely not covid. ok. quit lying TX, FL, AZ. 70% of us are not fooled.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strap yourselves in, fellow Americans: two million of us will be dead or disabled by February, 2021. Because we desperately needed our Cracker Barrel, our 32 oz steak, and our drinks with friends. Choke on it AND DIE YOU STUPID, ARROGANT, UNSKILLED PIECES OF SHIAT.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Somacandra: [Fark user image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?

Probably could rename that paper to "Arizona Republican"


That is indeed what we called it there growing up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

August11: Strap yourselves in, fellow Americans: two million of us will be dead or disabled by February, 2021. Because we desperately needed our Cracker Barrel, our 32 oz steak, and our drinks with friends. Choke on it AND DIE YOU STUPID, ARROGANT, UNSKILLED PIECES OF SHIAT.


I mean.......have you had the chicken fried steak from Twin Peaks (it's a much better Hooters and their food is good)? Massive breaded steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans cooked with onion and bacon.

/ Paired with a giant Summer Shandy beer slushy, it makes one believe in a benevolent creator...

// don't look at me in that tone of voice. I'm wearing my mask around.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump is trying to sail a hospital ship to them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: And I have moron friends saying this is no big deal.

What in the actual FLUCK


Those are likely your friends who either watch fox news or get their current events from Facebook feeds.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?


It's Corona's Eventually Consistent Cat: it's both true and not true until time passes and the result is observed, at which point it becomes true regardless of what it was before.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Trump is trying to sail a hospital ship to them.


The tricky part is at the Hoover Dam.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We will be burning bodies in open pits before this is over.

Thanks, Obama!
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iToad: New York 2.0


This might end up being its own level of bad.

New York was bad but at least the leadership and most of the people took it seriously. Not so much here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: August11: Strap yourselves in, fellow Americans: two million of us will be dead or disabled by February, 2021. Because we desperately needed our Cracker Barrel, our 32 oz steak, and our drinks with friends. Choke on it AND DIE YOU STUPID, ARROGANT, UNSKILLED PIECES OF SHIAT.

I mean.......have you had the chicken fried steak from Twin Peaks (it's a much better Hooters and their food is good)? Massive breaded steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans cooked with onion and bacon.

/ Paired with a giant Summer Shandy beer slushy, it makes one believe in a benevolent creator...

// don't look at me in that tone of voice. I'm wearing my mask around.


I am ashamed that I love Twin Peaks.  Their wings are damn good.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 682x700]

Now Arizona Republic is saying that isn't true. Which is it?


It's either true, or will be true shortly.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hope they rinse the trucks before they use them for frozen pizza

/ it's not deceased it's digiorno
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.