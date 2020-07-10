 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Australian sharks say, "If you won't come to me, I'll come to you"   (nypost.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land Shark, mate.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
D'awww, what a cute little guy.

I assume it has enough venom to kill 100 people, right?  Because Australia.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Candygram..flm.bmm"
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's not a shark, m8.   Now this is a shark!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm only a dolphin, mate.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Land Shark, mate.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: That's not a shark, m8.   Now this is a shark!

[Fark user image 576x245]


When I was a kid the lady next door with the pink and blue dyed poodles had a car like that.  I was more stunned it said 454 on the fenders than the pink and blue dogs.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
