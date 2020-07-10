 Skip to content
Merrick Garland is on the bench
mrshowrules
14 minutes ago  
Bogus SCOTUS justice tri-fecta officially achieved.
 
inner ted
14 minutes ago  
Just more stupid trolling or something important

I'll let you all tell me
 
psykick dancehall
13 minutes ago  
congratulations, dad
 
Flappyhead
13 minutes ago  
The trolly headlines are fast and furious.  What's about to drop?
 
stk
12 minutes ago  
Do they record these? That actually sounds like a fun watch.
 
cooldaddygroove
12 minutes ago  
This is what we pay for, folks
 
Karate Explosion
12 minutes ago  
Can we just stop with the dumb headlines please?

I know, I know.. welcome to fark.
 
Warthog
11 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: The trolly headlines are fast and furious.  What's about to drop?


The price of BareFark, you'd think.  Fark still needs revenue.
 
clear_prop
11 minutes ago  

Karate Explosion: Can we just stop with the dumb headlines please?

I know, I know.. welcome to fark.


You'll get over it.
 
Majin_Buu
11 minutes ago  
There it is.
 
mofa
11 minutes ago  
I swear, I'm going to take a life today.
 
FarkOf40000Years
11 minutes ago  
OK, farking stop this.
 
Subtonic
11 minutes ago  
Trifecta complete. Time to punch out and start the weekend bender.
 
RaptorLC
10 minutes ago  
There. You did it. Please stop now.
 
nytmare
10 minutes ago  
"...but the play is canceled because one of the lead actors [is] turned into a donkey," Godwin said."

I don't know what's going on here, but it sounds like a party.
 
blatz514
8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Trifecta complete. Time to punch out and start the weekend bender.


I just got home from work.  It has begun.
 
saturn badger
8 minutes ago  
Awesome. Loved this!

"You'll remember in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' there is a group of mechanicals rehearsing a play based on the classic story of 'Pyramus and Thisbe,' but the play is canceled because one of the lead actors [is] turned into a donkey," Godwin said.

Former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler will argue the case for the Duke, while Winston & Strawn LLP attorney Abbe Lowell will argue for the acting company.

"Is this an act of God?" Godwin said. "Who has to pay for all the refunded tickets? The Duke who is producing the show or the acting company for not having an understudy?"

And out in the virtual world. I'm looking forward to it hitting youtube or somewhere I can watch it.
 
patrick767
7 minutes ago  
DAMN YOU, DREW! DAMN YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!1!
 
Non Sequitur Man
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
6 minutes ago  

inner ted: Just more stupid trolling or something important

I'll let you all tell me


More of the former than the latter, unless you find Shakespeare Court to be important.
 
elvisaintdead
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie
6 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Bogus SCOTUS justice tri-fecta officially achieved.


I mean, that trifecta would have paid huge.
 
jayhawk88
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
6 minutes ago  

Karate Explosion: Can we just stop with the dumb headlines please?

I know, I know.. welcome to fark.


FarkOf40000Years: OK, farking stop this.


RaptorLC: There. You did it. Please stop now.


Lighten up, Francii.
 
gameshowhost
5 minutes ago  
This kinda reminds me how Family Guy runs jokes into the ground.
 
germ78
4 minutes ago  
What's next, a newsflash saying Ginsburg died and the article is about some schmuck from Arkansas who died?
 
Super Chronic
4 minutes ago  
Not sure what people were expecting from the headline. He was already on the bench, just not that bench. Were people thinking he was somehow magically promoted to SCOTUS?
 
DoughyGuy
4 minutes ago  
I just came in here from the other thread to shake my tiny fist at you...
 
special20
3 minutes ago  
Ok Subby goes blub blub.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
3 minutes ago  

germ78: What's next, a newsflash saying Ginsburg died and the article is about some schmuck from Arkansas who died?


Or even worse, Ginsberg actually dies and nobody clicks the link after "wolf" was cried one time too many.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
2 minutes ago  
Subby, I bite my thumb at thee!
 
Mike_LowELL
2 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Or even worse, Ginsberg actually dies and nobody clicks the link after "wolf" was cried one time too many.


If nobody clicks the link then she won't actually die, you idiot.
 
RaptorLC
2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Karate Explosion: Can we just stop with the dumb headlines please?

I know, I know.. welcome to fark.

FarkOf40000Years: OK, farking stop this.

RaptorLC: There. You did it. Please stop now.

Lighten up, Francii.


Diminishing returns kind of apply here.

By the end of it, there had better be an article about some dude named Kavanaugh who was found passed out drunk in an alley, and everyone will chuckle and snicker.

Except that one will actually be about BeerBro.
 
Jesterling
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brat E. Pants
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss
less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer
less than a minute ago  

mrshowrules: Bogus SCOTUS justice tri-fecta officially achieved.


The only way we could have made this better is if we'd roped Scottish Theologian Duns Scotus into all this.

/ I should probably save that one for later
 
