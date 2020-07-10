 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Schadenfreude: Mississippi Edition   (cnn.com) divider line
30
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK YOU CNN AND YOUR AUTO-PLAY VIDEO BULLSHIAT!!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and this story is exactly what we're going to see all over the place soon, I'm sure.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?


Just a mile? We could still fly out. It needs to be an impenetrable dome. But it will be the most luxurious dome!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully a lot of them die.
 
holybull99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't any that did wear masks?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?

Just a mile? We could still fly out. It needs to be an impenetrable dome. But it will be the most luxurious dome!


Omg Simpson's movie
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: There aren't any that did wear masks?


Aka: there are no lawmakers who wore masks and also got sick?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?


Physical wall nope, encomic yes. Seriously this poor handling along with several other factors could cause even greater damage to the United states for the foreseeable future
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: FARK YOU CNN AND YOUR AUTO-PLAY VIDEO BULLSHIAT!!


I didn't get any auto play
/Try using a browser that doesn't suck
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?


When Mexico pays for it?

/totally worth it now.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many Mississippians and other denizens of southern states laughed and laughed and laughed at NYC and other civilized blue areas that were dealing with the virus and putting corpses in refrigerated trucks, all the while sneering that what was happening in "those places" would NEVER happen to their states or towns?

Weren't they also warned that they were next?

Schadenfreude indeed.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A staff member raises the state flag for the flag retirement ceremony at the Mississippi State Capitol building in Jackson, Mississippi on July 1, 2020.

Oof
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Delbert Hosemann, really?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Delbert Hosemann, really?


He's a genius with small engines.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So how many of them are up for reelection and could be too ill to campaign  against their democratic rivals or die before the election?
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?

When Mexico pays for it?

/totally worth it now.


See, he's keeping his promise to America!  Trump's playing 4-d chess while everyone else is playing tiddlywinks.
 
Eravior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?


Why? The current administration is already trying to build a wall along the Mexican border. Convince them to build one keeping the Canadians out as well. After those are done then point out that foreigners have boats and voila. The US has sealed itself in. At least by land and sea.

Anyone remember playing Earthbound and finding those prehistoric people who, according to them, had the dinosaurs penned in? By their logic, they were keeping the animals inside a fence. In reality, the walls encircled the village and the dinosaurs roamed free.

"Don't open the gate or the dinosforeigners will get out!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What has four eyes and can't see....MISSISSIPPI....
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
twocent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: fark'emfeed'emfish: There aren't any that did wear masks?

Aka: there are no lawmakers who wore masks and also got sick?


Tfa: "One lawmaker who contracted coronavirus, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., shared that although he did wear a mask most of the time, he could have been more vigilant. "I can honestly say that I wore my mask 95% of the time when I was around the Capitol and public places, but that 5% can make a big difference,"
He is a Dem.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?

Just a mile? We could still fly out. It needs to be an impenetrable dome. But it will be the most luxurious dome!


Not if they fill it with water.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: FARK YOU CNN AND YOUR AUTO-PLAY VIDEO BULLSHIAT!!


Perhaps if your browser wasn't so slatternly, you wouldn't get autoplay.

Between Ghostery, NoScript, AdBlockPluss, and Privacy Badger, I can't video to run on that page.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll survive to see the error of their ways. Or blame the Libs for giving it to them. If I were a betting man, I think Number Two is the more likely outcome, but I'd like to see the over/under first.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?

Just a mile? We could still fly out. It needs to be an impenetrable dome. But it will be the most luxurious dome!


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's been tried, unsuccessfully I might add.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must've been all those urban protesters bringing the virus home with them.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iamos: hissatsu: Smoking GNU: So when exactly does the rest of the planet come together and just build a mile-high wall around the US to keep the crazy contained?

Just a mile? We could still fly out. It needs to be an impenetrable dome. But it will be the most luxurious dome!

[Fark user image 312x445]

It's been tried, unsuccessfully I might add.


Unsuccessful?  I do not concur.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
