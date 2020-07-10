 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Clarence Thomas arrested   (mlive.com)
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will he speak at his own trial?
 
Kazan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark you subby 2.0
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Three days before we hear about this judge sitting in the pokey? Tell me there isn't a double standard in Fark submissions
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby is going for the "awesome timing in stereotypes" award.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SCOTUS troll headline trifecta now in play?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First Roberts, now this?!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i love today so much
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We all know it isn't him, and we all hate you anyways subby.

/dammit
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trolling Friday!
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting Fark Fake News Friday.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got clearance, Clarence
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, you utter bastard.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd rather have that Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court than the one we're stuck with.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure the trial will be a national spectacle, but a narrow largely partisan majority will confirm him to a position of national trust.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two in a woe
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
someone better be out there scouring obscure news sites for a scotus impersonator trifecta
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol. I got a chuckle.
I thought this was going to be about him resigning to give Trump a new conservative justice.
 
Zmog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
God dammit
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SCOTUS Trollfecta in play
 
JakeStone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, yeah, Subby

"There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."
 
0100010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again!
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I look forward to someone finding a way to complete this trifecta today.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Thomas, also known as "Stank," is the older brother of Carl "Lil Carl" Howard, a 15-year-old serving at least 16 years in prison for 19 felonies, and Karon "Do Man" Thomas, who is one of three men serving prison time for the May 2013, pre-prom party quadruple shooting in which 17-year-old Tonquinisha "NeNe" McKinley was killed."

That's some fine parenting.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I secretly placed a pubic hair on Subby's Coke, so everybody settle down.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kazan: fark you subby 2.0


Fool you twice, shame on you.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
if someone somewhere with the initials RBG kicks the bucket today, Subby can complete the trifecta.

/just not the actual Notorious RBG
//please
///please please
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fool me once.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Kazan: fark you subby 2.0

Fool you twice, shame on you.


Fool you three times, you can't boof me again!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two years for shooting someone , while on parole???
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was a very pubescent thing to do, subby.
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great, now what do I do with my boner. Fark this day, I've already had a heart attack and now you give me blue balls?
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Opacity: Three days before we hear about this judge sitting in the pokey? Tell me there isn't a double standard in Fark submissions


Bruv, the world ended two days ago. You're not going to hear about it until tomorrow.

But the headline for it is very clever indeed! Yes, there is a pun and complex meta-humor.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What next?  Ruth(erford) Ginsb(e)rg trampled by bison in Yellowstone?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn it. I knew this link wasn't going to go the way I wanted, but I still spit out my Diet Coke.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, after having Roberts resign, I can only hope for a full trifecta today.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lot of misdirectional headlines with the Supremes today, Fark.

I'm warning you.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: First Roberts, now this?!!


The sequel is never as good as the original.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: if someone somewhere with the initials RBG kicks the bucket today, Subby can complete the trifecta.

/just not the actual Notorious RBG
//please
///please please


I went with searching tech articles referencing RGB to see if anything could possibly be spun, but got bored rather quickly.

/what, you expect me to work in the last 20 minutes of my shift?
 
0100010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Running from the law, the press, and the parents
Is your name Michael Diamond?
No, mine's Clarence"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gettin' too old for this shiat. That's twice I've nearly swallowed my tongue today.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*ck you, subby.
 
kore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And so it begins...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fool me once...
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Antonin Scalia unavailable for comment and bail payment.
 
