(Riverfront Times)   13 foot metal giraffe found, thieves still hoofing it   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it steam powered?
Steam Powered Giraffe - Brass Goggles
Youtube dDRHx4cPgbE
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have his brothers skeleton
Fark user imageView Full Size
in my front yard....he's a metal 12 foot tall puppet.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From what Hafner has been told by police, the crooks sold the giraffe, known as Peaches, to an unsuspecting buyer in south county.

Weird. I want to know who bought it and why.
Was someone just browsing craigslist one day and saw it listed and thought "Oh I gotta have that!" ?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm glad they found it. No one should lose their 13 foot metal giraffe.
 
