 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Boystown might be renamed Rainbow Way. This would never happen if Spencer Tracy was still alive   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Transgender, LGBT, Queer, gendered nature of the name Boystown, business leaders, influential Northalsted Business Alliance board, prominent LGBTQ neighborhood, Homosexuality  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 10:16 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you rename a neighborhood with a street name?

If they were trying to rename Halsted or Broadway, sure, I'd get it.

\ Grew up in Boystown.
\\ Dad was so pissed when the neighbors spoiled the cat.
\\\ Such an awesome neighborhood to grow up in.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And it's gendered, yes. Because Girlstown is further north.

\ In Andersonville.
\\ Yeah, glad I didn't have to explain that to Grandma.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too crazy for Boystown, too much of a boy for Crazytown...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting read. Not the Boystown I was familiar with.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.boystown.org/Pages/defaul​t​.aspx
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Interesting read. Not the Boystown I was familiar with.


Same, I assumed that the article was talking about the foster charity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: https://www.boystown.org/Pages/defaul​t​.aspx


No, no it's not.

But it's a thing, and has been a thing since...well, I can only personally attest to 1970. But it was a thing before then.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think the Nebraska one dates to 1941. Also associated with "He's Not Heavy, He's My Brother", by The Hollies.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not downgrading the Chicago one, I was just unfamiliar.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't mean to talk negative. Sounds like a decent area.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.