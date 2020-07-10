 Skip to content
(Twitter)   SCOTUSBLOG: Roberts is retiring   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F U Subby, I had a stroke, shiat my pants, and did a coffee spit take all at the same time!!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUMFLASH

DUMFLASH

DUMMFLASH
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't funny subby
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played subby.

/may you rot in hell for that one
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was great bait, you bastard!
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Subby!! Baaadddd Subby!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still laughing. Man did Subby get me.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


What does time traveler Drew have to say about it?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Subby, you magnificent bastard.


August11: I'm still laughing. Man did Subby get me.


I was already mentally composing my "waiting for the Mitch McConnell we don't appoint during an election year" rant.

/Subby, may you drop your keys in an inconvenient place.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green it.
Everyone deserves a heart attack like I just had.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: That wasn't funny subby


This.

Good thing I checked CNN first.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate you subby
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


I say yes. I like tricksy headlines
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Well played subby.

/may you rot in hell for that one


^^^
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say yea Drew. It's that well done. Rarely does such an opportunity come around and subby fully utilized it.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


It'll generate mucho clicks...

do it, for great justice.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you subby.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You bastard
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


You've greened worse.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add: John says 'Goodbye.'
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, Subby!!!

/Well played. Really, great work.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


Green it. Share the momentary terror and panic so everyone can enjoy it..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, Subby.  You shaved a good three days off my lifespan with that one.
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit Subby.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though


DO EET!
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I read Fark:  it reminds me that there is always a darker timeline.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though

You've greened worse.


You got me.  Ok here goes...
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: F U Subby, I had a stroke, shiat my pants, and did a coffee spit take all at the same time!!


This.  fark, man.

That's some headline of the year bait-and-switch magic, but seriously fark you subby.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instagreen.
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asshole
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whore
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WRITE IN PIRRO!
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: jbc: Drew: So green this one or no?  I'm torn.  A for effort though

You've greened worse.

You got me.  Ok here goes...


Oh this is so fun.
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fishhook should be displayed in the Smithsonian.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I lite
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JESUS CHRIST SUBBY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upvoted, subby. well done.


NOW STAND STILL AND TAKE YOUR COCKPUNCH LIKE A MAN
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, such magnificent bastarding hasn't been seen in years.
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reluctantly impressed.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL - well done Subby.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUBBY, YOU BASTARD!!!

/shakes tiny, trembling fist
 
