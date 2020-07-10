 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Man found dead in park after woman calls cops after seeing him in the same spot for over 2 days   (chicagotribune.com)
22
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, to parse this, is the sentence

Man found dead in park after [woman calls cops (after seeing him in the same spot) for over 2 days]

or

Man found dead in park after [woman calls cops (after seeing him in the same spot for over 2 days)]

Seems like an important distinction.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city has plenty of homeless people sprawled on the sidewalk. I can't help but wonder how many of the bodies I've quite literally stepped over were actually dead.

Before you think of me as cruel, consider the sheer number of homeless people in large American cities. If you see a guy passed out in Mayberry, yeah, you check on him. But when you can't even walk the dog without running into a potential corpse on each block, well, you just kind of let it go. Especially when you learn at a young age that if you disturb a junkie from slumber he might wake up swinging a knife.

/wasn't born jaded, but life is full of horrible lessons
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I was out walking on the corner one day
I spied an old hobo, in the doorway he lay
His face was all covered in the cold sidewalk floor
I guess he'd been there for a whole night or more

He was only a hobo, but one more is gone
Leaving nobody to carry it on
Leaving nobody to sing his sad song
Only a hobo, but one more is gone

A blanket of newspaper covered his head
The step was his pillow
The street was his bed
One look at his face
showed the hard road he'd come
and a fistful of money
showed the coins that he'd bummed

He was only a hobo, but one more is gone
Leavin' nobody to sing his sad song
Leavin' nobody to carry it on
Only a hobo, but one more is gone

Does it take much of a man
to see a whole life go down
To look on the world
from a hole in the ground
Too late for your future
like a horse that's gone lame
To lie in the gutter
and die with no name

He was only a hobo, but one more is gone
Leavin' nobody to sing his sad song
Leavin' nobody to carry it on
Only a hobo, but one more is gone
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.


When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they "reclassified" this as a homicide, even though there were multiple stab wounds on the dude's neck and back.  What was this before the autopsy?  Covid-19?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.


The cops need to get there first to tase and handcuff the corpse, then they can call an ambulance.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.


Harley, go leave this body in the park where everyone can see it. Begin the lollocaust. lmao

Okay, Mr. J.

[one day passes] [no cops, no batman]

Harley! Go do something to get attention for the body!

[Harley plays frisbee over the body, dances around it, spikes it with a golf flag and practice putting into its mouth]

[2 days pass] [no cops, no Batman]

Harley, oh my freaking god, go get the police to look at the body! Wear the lollerskates and take the roflcopter! lolololol.

[Harley blows into a ref whistle, does a jig on the body, uploads some TikToks Weekend-at-Bernie style with flies buzzing around]

[Harley gives up, cartwheels away]

[Rando woman walks past, thinks] "Oh my, I wonder if that juggler stole his wallet?" [calls the cops]
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?


A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: My city has plenty of homeless people sprawled on the sidewalk. I can't help but wonder how many of the bodies I've quite literally stepped over were actually dead.

Before you think of me as cruel, consider the sheer number of homeless people in large American cities. If you see a guy passed out in Mayberry, yeah, you check on him. But when you can't even walk the dog without running into a potential corpse on each block, well, you just kind of let it go. Especially when you learn at a young age that if you disturb a junkie from slumber he might wake up swinging a knife.

/wasn't born jaded, but life is full of horrible lessons


Yeah, I get this. First day, you see what looks like a homeless person laying on the ground. It sucks, but unless they are laying in an unusual spot, it is not unusual. The second day you see the same person. Did they just lay down there again, or are they in the same position? I'm not sure. But I've noted it now. Third day -- yeah, they haven't moved. Time to call for help.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Earguy: nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?

A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?


Cops, drinking and driving is a major crime.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

Harley, go leave this body in the park where everyone can see it. Begin the lollocaust. lmao

Okay, Mr. J.

[one day passes] [no cops, no batman]

Harley! Go do something to get attention for the body!

[Harley plays frisbee over the body, dances around it, spikes it with a golf flag and practice putting into its mouth]

[2 days pass] [no cops, no Batman]

Harley, oh my freaking god, go get the police to look at the body! Wear the lollerskates and take the roflcopter! lolololol.

[Harley blows into a ref whistle, does a jig on the body, uploads some TikToks Weekend-at-Bernie style with flies buzzing around]

[Harley gives up, cartwheels away]

[Rando woman walks past, thinks] "Oh my, I wonder if that juggler stole his wallet?" [calls the cops]


Sell me some of your drugs.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Earguy: nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?

A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?

Cops, drinking and driving is a major crime.


You don't know he's drunk. He's unconscious. Can't be roused. Stroke? Heart attack? Narcolepsy? Drunk is in the realm of possibility, but he should be triaged first.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: My city has plenty of homeless people sprawled on the sidewalk. I can't help but wonder how many of the bodies I've quite literally stepped over were actually dead.

Before you think of me as cruel, consider the sheer number of homeless people in large American cities. If you see a guy passed out in Mayberry, yeah, you check on him. But when you can't even walk the dog without running into a potential corpse on each block, well, you just kind of let it go. Especially when you learn at a young age that if you disturb a junkie from slumber he might wake up swinging a knife.

/wasn't born jaded, but life is full of horrible lessons


It's the world we live in when you're living in a city.  I've wondered the same thing before.  Once I saw some firemen across the street and went over to ask them to check on a person who appeared dead, OD'd or just plain passed out.  I don't know the outcome of that one. Sucks.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.


Because social workers don't know anything about investigating a murder. Or any crime for that matter. Besides would you really want someone who is stupid enough to go into mountainous debt to get a degree in a field that has an average salary of about 42,000 a year investigating a murder?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Earguy: Sean VasDeferens: Earguy: nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?

A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?

Cops, drinking and driving is a major crime.

You don't know he's drunk. He's unconscious. Can't be roused. Stroke? Heart attack? Narcolepsy? Drunk is in the realm of possibility, but he should be triaged first.


So, you do know, that in an unknown situation, in which there is potential for violence and/or criminal activity that may also warrant the presence of lifesaving emergency response, such as fire or medical,, fire and/or medical will wait until law enforcement is able to asses the situation to be safe for individuals who are not equipped to protect themselves from physical violence?

Should they both be able to arrive at the scene at the same time, with other emergency response personnel at a safer distance? Yes, absolutely.
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Earguy: nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?

A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?


Cops, so if he wakes up or makes any twitchy seizure movements, they can shoot the sonnofabiatch
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's pining for the fjords.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: My city has plenty of homeless people sprawled on the sidewalk. I can't help but wonder how many of the bodies I've quite literally stepped over were actually dead.

Before you think of me as cruel, consider the sheer number of homeless people in large American cities. If you see a guy passed out in Mayberry, yeah, you check on him. But when you can't even walk the dog without running into a potential corpse on each block, well, you just kind of let it go. Especially when you learn at a young age that if you disturb a junkie from slumber he might wake up swinging a knife.

/wasn't born jaded, but life is full of horrible lessons


You should gently kick each person you step over to see if they are alive.  And/or call the paramedics for every person you have to step over.  Both options are more ethical than coin nothing.  Even if the paramedics have to rack up millions or billions of miles per month.  If it saves even a single life, it is worth it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: So, to parse this, is the sentence

Man found dead in park after [woman calls cops (after seeing him in the same spot) for over 2 days]

or

Man found dead in park after [woman calls cops (after seeing him in the same spot for over 2 days)]

Seems like an important distinction.


Man, found dead, in park after woman calls.  Cops, after seeing him, in same spot for over 2 days.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Earguy: Sean VasDeferens: Earguy: nytmare: Earguy: See, why call cops? How about sending out an ambulance, or some sort of re-imagined social worker + cop response team? That's what they really mean by de-funding the police.

When processing of a potential crime scene and transport are both needed, why not send the ones whose actions are needed first?

A man is unconscious in his car in a Wendy's drive through. He cannot be roused.  Cops, or medics?

Cops, drinking and driving is a major crime.

You don't know he's drunk. He's unconscious. Can't be roused. Stroke? Heart attack? Narcolepsy? Drunk is in the realm of possibility, but he should be triaged first.

So, you do know, that in an unknown situation, in which there is potential for violence and/or criminal activity that may also warrant the presence of lifesaving emergency response, such as fire or medical,, fire and/or medical will wait until law enforcement is able to asses the situation to be safe for individuals who are not equipped to protect themselves from physical violence?

Should they both be able to arrive at the scene at the same time, with other emergency response personnel at a safer distance? Yes, absolutely.


Lol yeah, EMTs wait for cops to arrive to every unconscious person they encounter.

Try harder, dipshiat.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's kind of like the scene in Joe's Apartment when Joe met Walter, but Walter was only playing dead on the sidewalk for 2+ days until somebody noticed him (spitting doesn't count) and Joe didn't pass by him three times.
 
