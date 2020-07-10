 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Parks department installs fencing to prevent episodes of Scooby Doo and Lassie and a sequel to the Goonies   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Marquette County, Michigan, Marquette, Michigan, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Michigan, Park, feet of fence, Playground, Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like that's gonna stop Rambo.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.


I believe they also had lead, tin, and zinc.  You typically find all of those in close proximity.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.


I thought Coopers came from England.
And made barrels.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not a feature-length episode of the X-files:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: browneye: Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.

I thought Coopers came from England.
And made barrels.


No, they come from Ohio. That's where the tire mines are.

England is where we harvest spaghetti from after they brought over the Weenersa seeds.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

browneye: Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.


Nope, its and abandoned BitCoin mine
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: browneye: Although the article doesn't say, I assume it's one of the abandoned cooper mines. I know there are several of them in the UP.

I thought Coopers came from England.
And made barrels.


no no no.... coopers are British police. They also call them boobies.

/ anything put together, can be taken apart. Just a matter of having the proper tools for the job.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"They said they built the fences to keep us out. They lied. They built the fences to keep them in."

Coming this October, it's another scary book about monsters who live underground! Maybe it'll be evil mole crickets or something!

/they might stop the Goonies, but nothing stops Stephen King
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The should keep those mimes fenced in.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uncleacid: The should keep those mimes fenced in.


Only a glass box can contain a mime.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamnit. Oh well, this one's less related, but funnier.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TheFoz: [Fark user image 425x232] [View Full Size image _x_]

Goddamnit. Oh well, this one's less related, but funnier.
[media0.giphy.com image 500x280]


Great episode. 😂

I love Jamm filming it.
 
