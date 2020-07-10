 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Voting Giant Meteor 2020? How about a comet instead?   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sun, International Space Station, NASA's Neowise, NASA, Comet Neowise, Mercury, naked eye, Outer space  
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so tired of having to accept a lesser candidate.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucifer's Hammer?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: I'm so tired of having to accept a lesser candidate.


Look at where Giant Meteor left us in 2016. So many people relying on it, it failed miserably on its campaign promises and now look at where we are.
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not born on US soil.

Yellowstone Caldera 2020!
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Comet's not big enough.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really hope to see Neowise tomorrow morning because July 11 is the final morning to see it. It was all clouds this morning, but it looks like it will be a clear sky tomorrow. Starting July 12 it should be visible after sunset in the evening sky.
 
