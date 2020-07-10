 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Florida men busted for The "Church of Bleach." Think it can't get worse? Threatening to pull "a Waco"   (arstechnica.com) divider line
14
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All we need to do is threaten a federal judge and say we're going to pull a Waco.

Cunning plan there, Cletus.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Church of Bleach is the name of my Joel Osteen cover band....
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hold my bleach & watch this!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If morons want to drink bleach as a sacrament, let them.  Just ban them from any government funded health care.

Stop trying to thwart Darwin at every turn.  Death is natural.  Death from drinking bleach is natural.  Death from drinking bleach because bit is part of your religion is natural and supernatural.  Let it happen.  Hell, make it happen.  Make these people drink undiluted bleach to show the world the power of their religion.
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ichigo and Orihime inconsolable... I'll see myself out
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another innocent victim of the War on Religiontm.

Sad.
 
TheReject
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Threatening to be burned alive after days of breathing CS gas is a strange way to get what you want, but I guess you never know until you try. I say good luck to them.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The Church of Bleach is the name of my Joel Osteen cover band....


That dude has the most punchable face.  I love how he smiles the grift away...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If morons want to drink bleach as a sacrament, let them.  Just ban them from any government funded health care.

Stop trying to thwart Darwin at every turn.  Death is natural.  Death from drinking bleach is natural.  Death from drinking bleach because bit is part of your religion is natural and supernatural.  Let it happen.  Hell, make it happen.  Make these people drink undiluted bleach to show the world the power of their religion.


The problem is, it's not a religion.

It's literal snake-oil salesmen posing as a religion to evade oversight.
 
rcain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was the US Gov't that created the Waco incident, and ended it by using teargas canisters that are known to be incendiary
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the billion year old god for the Andromeda galaxy! You can't make this shiat up people.

I thought believing in telepathy, telekinesis, and astral projection was some wild shiat. It's pretty tame in comparison.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Threatening to pull a Waco"?  Wouldn't the feds be the ones threatening something like that since they had a better outcome to the whole fiasco?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
     
Trump will pardon them.
 
