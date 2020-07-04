 Skip to content
(Economist)   Covid is turning into that kid of yours that moved back into the basement and refuses to move out or get a job   (economist.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And then kills you and your wife.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way out of this right now is a national mask order. With most people masked in public places the transmission of the virus is reduced 80%. Every country that's masking is now opening up or has already opened up. The United States is not exceptional.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]


I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean you can get rid of it by dumping enough concrete down the steps?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I always told my kids, whatever you're gonna be, be a good one.  Mission accomplished, son.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is the face of Covid?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]

It's under "playing contact sports."  At least, if you are doing it right.


It's under "playing contact sports."  At least, if you are doing it right.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: So this is the face of Covid?


[Fark user image image 634x495]


F anyone that didn't get his point.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid, Farker, whichever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to suspect The economist only cares about the economy I mean come on it's in their name people
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on the 'rona.  This is Southern California.  We don't have basements.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indoor party is on the chart.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]


Indoor party is on the chart.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks help stop the disease, but in Europe and America some refuse to wear one because they see them as emasculating or, worse, Democratic.

I'd rather be castrated than a Democrat!

These farking people...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be a misunderstanding of what waves mean. A wave is an increase of cases followed by a drop. The drop doesn't mean the virus disappears once the wave passes. Far from it, the concern of a second wave stems from the virus still being present and all the risk factors remaining in play, guaranteeing more and more waves each time precautions are ignored. Until reliable vaccines become available, the threat of COVID-19 is going to stay with us.

To put it more simply, waves come and go, but the ocean remains. Instead of wrongly hoping for the ocean to dry up, we need life rafts.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tell them to get a job by sundown or you'll send them off to military school like that got damn Finkelstein shait kid.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They passed laws weeks ago in Texas that you can't even walk into a business without a mask.

And still the rate climbs

Time to think up a new law.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: Tell them to get a job by sundown or you'll send them off to military school like that got damn Finkelstein shait kid.


Maybe picking strawberries? Could work your way up to them god damn bananas!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe I've seen too many Corona-chan memes, but I had her pegged as the cute freeloader who moves in with the protagonist in half the magical girl romcoms ever made.

"Rona, everybody told me you'd hang around for two weeks. It's been three months. Do you think you could at least start chipping in for rent?"

"I have no qualifications, no ID, and, oh yeah, I'm a potentially deadly virus. Would you hire me?"

"...I'm going shopping. I'm low on surgical masks."

"You mind picking me up some beer?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Getting my teeth cleaned soon should be awkward AF.

/been doing mostly curbside pickup for essentials and staying the F at home since mid-March
//I haven't had hair this shaggy since it was semi-fashionable
///need one of those slouch hats the kids always wear
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Until the elections are done at least. Will be a blast to see the reaction as Trump wins again.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: And then kills you and your wife.


And chews on their siblings toes?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They passed laws weeks ago in Texas that you can't even walk into a business without a mask.

And still the rate climbs

Time to think up a new law.


No point - there's no saving Texas. Ambient IQ there just too low.
Generations of cousin-f**king will do that to you.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

"Indoor party" also applies here.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]

I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.

It's under "playing contact sports."  At least, if you are doing it right.


"Indoor party" also applies here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Until the elections are done at least. Will be a blast to see the reaction as Trump wins again.


I think a lot of people still think he's going to leave it to chance, or the voters.
Not sure why, but apparently they do.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]

More or less than 50?


More or less than 50?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Well that's not true. There are definitely places that have opened up without mask orders and are doing okay.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]


Well that's not true. There are definitely places that have opened up without mask orders and are doing okay.
 
smunns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: stevenvictx: They passed laws weeks ago in Texas that you can't even walk into a business without a mask.

And still the rate climbs

Time to think up a new law.

No point - there's no saving Texas. Ambient IQ there just too low.
Generations of cousin-f**king will do that to you.



Actually there was just an article about all the people moving to Texas from the San Francisco area. I'm pretty certain that explains the drop in collective IQ.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Well that's not true. There are definitely places that have opened up without mask orders and are doing okay.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]

Such as?


Such as?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: stevenvictx: They passed laws weeks ago in Texas that you can't even walk into a business without a mask.

And still the rate climbs

Time to think up a new law.

No point - there's no saving Texas. Ambient IQ there just too low.
Generations of cousin-f**king will do that to you.


(Texan)
Man, my one cousin is hot. Too bad we don't get down like that in my family. As far as I know. LOL.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I don't see "group sex with strangers" on that chart.

Until then, use this as a guide for your own safety (click the zoom to see it full-res):

[Fark user image image 850x482]

More or less than 50?

More or less than 50?


More, but we usually wear masks anyway.
 
