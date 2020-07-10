 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   Turns out painting the curb in front of your house or business doesn't automatically turn it into a no parking zone   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, San Diego, Beach, San Diego Surfriders Foundation, La Jolla, San Diego, California, University of California, San Diego, Black's Beach, general public, red curb  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 8:16 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Median home value in La Jolla Shores is over $2.5 million. They don't want the plebes parking on the public streets they live on.

Rich assholes gonna rich asshole.
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was La Jolla before even clicking the link.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its all about the juice. The rich have it so they get away with murder. Illegal red curbs? Pshaw.
 
JNowe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The San Diego Surfriders Foundation is calling out the person, or people, responsible for illegally painting a curb red in La Jolla Shores to stop beachgoers from parking outside their homes.

It seems like it should be pretty easy to find out who's doing it and cite them for it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Make it for people caught, that beach goers can now park on their lawn.
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In my town we don't have curbs so I guess we b por......too poor for a second o......
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Carry around a bucket of gray paint and a roller in your car.  Or since you're probably wearing a mask anyway, cans of gray spray paint.  Then, when they're empty, toss 'em into the yard.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've seen curbs "falsely" painted yellow, and seen people get tickets because of it.

/So has anyone who has ever lived near a beach
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JNowe: The San Diego Surfriders Foundation is calling out the person, or people, responsible for illegally painting a curb red in La Jolla Shores to stop beachgoers from parking outside their homes.

It seems like it should be pretty easy to find out who's doing it and cite them for it.


It is, but it's a misdemeanor, and these assholes can afford a pissant penalty. They'll just post bail, plead no contest, and pay whatever fine out of the bail money. Worth it to keep the little folks from deigning to come near.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: Its all about the juice. The rich have it so they get away with murder. Illegal red curbs? Pshaw.


I BET THE JUICE DID THIS
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These smart-thinking Americans LOVE the economy of their seaside town, but SPIT on where that economy comes from.

And oh yeah. They vote.
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't start up with your red zone shiat - we all know what this is about.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Blue lines don't mean anything unless there is a Handicapped parking sign too.   And a handicapped parking sign in Cali doesn't mean anything unless there are also blue lines painted.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can meter maids tell the difference between real and fake red?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Police Department to find out if someone can be ticketed for parking along an illegal red curb. Lieutenant Shawn Takeuchi confirmed with NBC 7, that someone could get a ticket for parking along a red curb, even if it is illegitimate."

Um, submitter? It sounds like it pretty much does. If your only remedy is to try to challenge the ticket in court, the effort required to do so means that if the city is enforcing the illegitimate curb, people won't park there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BKITU: Median home value in La Jolla Shores is over $2.5 million. They don't want the plebes parking on the public streets they live on.

Rich assholes gonna rich asshole.


Yeah.  This is "fark you, got mine" situation.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Correct. That's what the Radiation signs are for...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.