(Twitter)   My name is Frank Montoya. You asked me to wear a mask. Prepare to die   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted:  3:10 to Yuma

New hotness:  3 to 10 at Yuma
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nice headline. +1
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Luckily for them, Covid isn't too prevalent in prisons.
 
0100010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Old and busted:
38 year old Frank Montoya

New hotness:
23 year old Victoria Parra Carranza

/assumptions were made
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Inconceivable.
 
Mukster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That'll learn 'em. Wait, no it probably won't. Disregard.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.


Dear leader is against them, so they must be
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet they white (since the cops didn't just shoot them in the back)
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.


It some how interferes with the AR strapped to their back?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WTF? Now it's wrong to look at a girl's ass? WTF. EABOSCD.
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
that was funny....made me poop
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Bet they white (since the cops didn't just shoot them in the back)


Guess they're some of those 'white hispanics' huh?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Bet they white (since the cops didn't just shoot them in the back)


wsbtv.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Bet they white (since the cops didn't just shoot them in the back)


Judging from their names and Yuma's proximity to the border...I'm gonna go ahead and bet against you.

/Not the safest bet I've ever made, mind you.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.


If you split the difference between the 2 you have a normal pair of eyes
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Vtimlin: Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.

Dear leader is against them, so they must be


These people are evil and they wear masks, what's the big deal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is Nick Papagiorgio ok?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.


Thumb & Louise.
Coming to a theater near you.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sleep well, Waist-ly. I'll most likely kill you in the morning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0100010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.


Having seen the pic of these two, I can now confidently stand by my previous post with some confidence.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.


Because the "conservatives" politicize EVERYTHING without any regard to the consequences. This time that's healthcare/basic safety in the middle of a plague, and with catastrophic results in American lives lost.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: nice headline. +1


It is, but the comment above yours was actually even better. Probably a HOTY candidate if it had been a headline instead of just a comment...
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Looking at these two *ahem* "freedom-fighters I would say substances were involved, especially her.


Can someone who knows how to photoshop switch the eyes please? Thanks in advance
 
mullenina [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quickest way to trigger the cons? Ask them to wear a mask.

Snowflakes.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why is it so hard for people to just wear a mask.  Idiots.  Cmon.


You say that like you have nobody on your Facebook who's convinced that mask wearing is the first step of the Communist plot to take all our freedoms.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mullenina: Quickest way to trigger the cons? Ask them to wear a mask.

Snowflakes.


"Press 1 for English" will get a quicker reaction.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honest question: If someone purposely coughs on you, is it legal to defend yourself by punching them in the face? As that would be my first reaction.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Honest question: If someone purposely coughs on you, is it legal to defend yourself by punching them in the face? As that would be my first reaction.


Should be able to shoot them.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice hill to die on morons and a double dick move for coughing on people that work there.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image image 398x475]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: mullenina: Quickest way to trigger the cons? Ask them to wear a mask.

Snowflakes.

"Press 1 for English" will get a quicker reaction.


Having to press a button for English is an attack on America and a violation of my freedoms!
 
jj86
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So when Frank Montoya raised his fists to the officers, did he said " say hello to my little friends?"

//just wondering
 
