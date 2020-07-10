 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Sewage, heat, and climate change all being blamed for causing an "extreme" Hudson River fish die-off. Absolutely nothing about cement boots being that NYC fishes are too tough to wear rain boots because of a little polluted water   (gothamist.com) divider line
the_peddler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"cement boots being that NYC fishes are too tough to wear rain boots"

Subby, are you OK? Are you having a stroke?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
we're doomed.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apparently everyone in New York is a either a wall streeter, Jerry Seinfeld, a gangster, or a gangster fish.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We've got to do something about the heat and climate change so we can keep up the fish stocks there.
 
drongozone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cemen​t​_shoesIt's cement SHOES, not boots
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Principal sayof is back?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drongozone: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cemen​t​_shoesIt's cement SHOES, not boots


I think it's cement overshoes. I used to hang out in a pool hall with mob guys. I heard the term a few times in jest. At least I hope in jest.
 
