 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Dairy Queen Deb is on the other side of the counter   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Middle finger, Property, Ownership, Finger, Drive-through, franchise owner of this restaurant, Franchising, Dairy Queen  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 2:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How awful is your life if you end up getting demoted at Dairy Queen?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ehat to do when the boss doesn't obey the health code. Yikes.

Everyone in that DQ knows what it's like to work for Trump now, I guess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do these minimum wage fast food crew kids have to supply their own masks? I suppose that is up to the company they work for.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: How awful is your life if you end up getting demoted at Dairy Queen?


I came here to say the exact thing.  Cleaning the toilets w/o a brush?  Licking the tables clean?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dairy Qaren? Dairy Karen?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...so DQ has police-like job security.  Good to know.

/Most other places would've fired 'em.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do these minimum wage fast food crew kids have to supply their own masks? I suppose that is up to the company they work for.


Mine have to buy their own company shirts.   At a BBQ restaurant.   $5.50 an hour

She graduates next month.  so buh-bye
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you ever threaten to become a Karen, trust me, you are already there.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Health inspection: failed.

Reason: plague rat infestation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dildo tontine: How awful is your life if you end up getting demoted at Dairy Queen?


Dairy Queen has been demoted to Dairy Princess.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The worst part of that was the stupid Big Twit commercial to start the video.  Next, why didn't the guy just leave when he first arrived and they weren't covered to his satisfaction.  He's asking for his $13 back?  He's just as big a dumbass donnie as trump.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"He only showed his version..."

JFC, he has a video of the maskless manager swearing at him and his kids before flipping them off. Do you really think a video from inside the store will show her in a better light?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.