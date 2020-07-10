 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Misleading headline of the week: Man bikes every street in town, drowning in Barton Pond   (mlive.com) divider line
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, that exactly what the headline says. I'm so confused.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he auditioning to be a stock photo?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's no SCOTUS justice named Barton or Arbor.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He must have a transparent mask
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Biking every street in Ann Arbor. Well, I guess it's good to have ambition.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had 2 truly misleading headlines today. This one is only mildly confusing in comparison.

Any other day, it would be right up there, but man, today's queue has been on fire.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya know, it's not often used, but semi-colons can be your friend.  They're for more than just separating multiple email addresses in Outlook.  Thank you for that lesson, Gary Gullman.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His GPS said turn left?
 
