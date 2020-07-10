 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   China: We can sink your aircraft carriers anytime we want. US Navy: Yeah, about that   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
55
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
American exceptionalism is a lie. If the US Navy says China can't, you goddamned better believe they can.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: American exceptionalism is a lie. If the US Navy says China can't, you goddamned better believe they can.

[Fark user image 295x171]


it appears to be the author of TFA that is making the strongest claims there, not the Navy
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They still can't do a freaking thing about the SSGNs off their coast.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.


To make an impact militarily the PRC would just need to achieve a 'mission kill' by disabling/disrupting the flight deck, radars, communications, etc.
To make a strategic impact that would cause US conviction to change would most likely require sinking one or more carriers and losing 5,000+ men and women.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about 50,000 suicide drones?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we just go to war with these Farkers already?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.

To make an impact militarily the PRC would just need to achieve a 'mission kill' by disabling/disrupting the flight deck, radars, communications, etc.
To make a strategic impact that would cause US conviction to change would most likely require sinking one or more carriers and losing 5,000+ men and women.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJAlI​H​sXcLY
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pride goes before a fall - Proverbs 16:18

and no - I have no religion.
 
jflowers1974
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No...sheit?....
 
thehobbes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Can we just go to war with these Farkers already?


user name checks out.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So what if they can?

There would be retaliation, so, they won't.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still anxiously awaiting a modern version of Fleet Command.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bang that drum, rattle that saber.

Wag that dog.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They will be singing a different tune when they feel the wrathful sting of our Super Duper Missiles!!!
 
Any Pie Left [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention what I suspect; that every carrier battle group also gets a US attack sub escort.

They would be foolish to discount that an ICBM could be targeted to their location. Of course that's an endgame thing; WW-3 ensues at that point.    But if it had kinetic kill vehicles on it instead? That could tear up a  flight deck pretty well.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's probably off the table with indecisive Donny, but it used to be U.S. doctrine that sinking of a nuclear carrier pretty much guaranteed a response with strategic weapons.
 
cynicalminion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, sinking a carrier would allow Trump to start slinging nukes. So, let's not do that.
 
Ivandrago
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They definitely can.
A guided missile costs millions. An aircraft carrier costs billions. Only one missile needs to get through to sink the carrier.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.


You might be relying a bit to much on Hollywood and Gung Ho ;)
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They only way China could hit a carrier is if Windows was updating.

/so, Tuesday-ish?
 
Greil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.


https://theaviationgeekclub.com/heres​-​why-it-took-four-weeks-to-scuttle-uss-​america-the-only-supercarrier-ever-sun​k/


Actually it took a month until they boarded her and scuttled from the inside with placed charges. Though in fairness they weren't going for the kill at all times, leaving plenty of time for training damage control teams and analysis.
 
rattchett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: So what if they can?

There would be retaliation, so, they won't.


This true. If China sinks two American carriers, which would likely also decimate a carrier group, what does China think America would do next?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing is, we don't know. We've built defenses against a couple of attack models. Are they good enough? We've certainly never fired 100 ASMs at a CG47 or DDG51 and seen if it could shoot them all down.

And, you know, nobody's shot 100 ASMs at a CV group.

Lots of theories, lots of tech, but you know, in the long run, missiles are cheap compared to flattops and you only need to win once.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: johnny_vegas: toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.

To make an impact militarily the PRC would just need to achieve a 'mission kill' by disabling/disrupting the flight deck, radars, communications, etc.
To make a strategic impact that would cause US conviction to change would most likely require sinking one or more carriers and losing 5,000+ men and women.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJAlIH​sXcLY


https://youtu.be/HNMq8XS4LhE
 
RedComrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Can we just go to war with these Farkers already?


We argued with the soviets and rattled sabers all the time and it never came to war. China is even more of a 'paper tiger' than the USSR was. Let the little dogs yap all day they aren't going to do anything.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What if they have those cool rolling bastards from the movie Battleship? What then, smart guy? How long will it take to drag the Iowa away from Long Beach?

/guilty pleasure movie
//toured the Iowa before it left the BA
///check up on how they nearly fired on their own ship during exercises when Roosevelt was on it
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All bullshiat anyways. They don't need to bullseye a carrier like a womp rat. A poorly-aimed nuke would do the job, and anyone who thinks armed conflict with China wouldn't involve nukes is deluding themselves.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NASA can have a 10,000 ton asteroid on station for impact anywhere in the world within 6 months.
 
AirGee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any nation with nuclear weapons has the capability to sink a carrier.

Besides you don't need to physically sink the ship to remove it from a fight.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Pride goes before a fall


So, this online magazine is going to shut down soon?
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RedComrade: China is even more of a 'paper tiger' than the USSR was. Let the little dogs yap all day they aren't going to do anything.


Whoa - just when I think you guys can't get any more stupid you just double down!
 
Greil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing is, we don't know. We've built defenses against a couple of attack models. Are they good enough? We've certainly never fired 100 ASMs at a CG47 or DDG51 and seen if it could shoot them all down.

And, you know, nobody's shot 100 ASMs at a CV group.

Lots of theories, lots of tech, but you know, in the long run, missiles are cheap compared to flattops and you only need to win once.


The win only counts if you can survive the retribution of a half dozen payloads from Ohio class submarines.

MAD isn't spoken of much but it's still in effect.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.


I have heard that those exercises are in different phases. One it to disable it, next one is to inflict much damage then finally sink it as a test for various specific weaponry.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The USGS can alter subduction currents in the earth's core turning a whole country into a supervolcano.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WeedBong420: What about 50,000 suicide drones?


Mass suicide drones generally aren't a long-range attack.  If you make a single drone able to go a few hundred miles to where a carrier is, you've basically reinvented a cruise missile, and we've been making tech to defend against that for decades, not to mention that a drone that large makes it expensive enough to eliminate the point of the drone flock.

A swarm of thousands of suicide drones is a game winner, but each one has to be cheap enough--and therefore either short range or uncontrolled--to be able to send enoug for it to be a valid tactic.  If you don't have enough to saturate defenses, then you're just giving the enemy skeet shooting practice.  And if you're sending something like a $1.4M Tomahawk, 50K of them comes out to . . . (puts pinkie to mouth) seventy billion dollars.  You'd go broke sinking aircraft carriers.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm going out on a limb here and suggest that no one on fark has any clue what the capabilities are of the U.S. Navy, or China for that matter.  All that stuff is secret - like jamming of guidance systems, pre-warning intelligence systems, anti-missile defenses, etc.

Anyone making any suggestions here just go away and stop with the ridiculous assumption that you know anything about anything.  Anyone who does know isn't making any farking comments on fark.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: AllerJeez: Pride goes before a fall

So, this online magazine is going to shut down soon?


I loved your early work Johnny but your going off a bit now.
 
chadd911
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivandrago: They definitely can.
A guided missile costs millions. An aircraft carrier costs billions. Only one missile needs to get through to sink the carrier.


letmelaughharder.jpg. Having actually spent a bit of time on an aircraft carrier. The only way a single shot will sink one is if they caught it in a drydock with a major hole in the hull and flooded the dry dock..
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Can we just go to war with these Farkers already?


username checks out
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Dangerous_sociopath: Can we just go to war with these Farkers already?

We argued with the soviets and rattled sabers all the time and it never came to war. China is even more of a 'paper tiger' than the USSR was. Let the little dogs yap all day they aren't going to do anything.


Difficulty: we didn't have a deranged, nihilistic president facing arrest upon losing the upcoming election back then.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: toddalmighty: The navy tried to sink an aircraft carrier. 24 hours of bombardment. It didn't work.

To make an impact militarily the PRC would just need to achieve a 'mission kill' by disabling/disrupting the flight deck, radars, communications, etc.
To make a strategic impact that would cause US conviction to change would most likely require sinking one or more carriers and losing 5,000+ men and women.


Or take out the rudders and props. No control is a dead ship.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China probably could sink a US aircraft carrier but they won't dare do so. We can easily reach them with our weapons without carriers, they likely can't reach us to any meaningful extent (ignoring nukes for both sides).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The USGS can alter subduction currents in the earth's core turning a whole country into a supervolcano.


This.  President Obama authorized the installation of one onboard USS Carl Vinson in 2010.  We know what happened then.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: johnny_vegas: AllerJeez: Pride goes before a fall

So, this online magazine is going to shut down soon?

I loved your early work Johnny but your going off a bit now.


Or ate China the prideful ones? I ad it to possibly misreading your post
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The British Naval Ministry, 1940: "Planes from one of our aircraft carriers have just sunk several Italian battleships and cruisers at Taranto."

The US Navy: "ACKTWUALLY....."
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

saturn badger: What if they have those cool rolling bastards from the movie Battleship? What then, smart guy? How long will it take to drag the Iowa away from Long Beach?

/guilty pleasure movie
//toured the Iowa before it left the BA
///check up on how they nearly fired on their own ship during exercises when Roosevelt was on it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only if someone else does it first and gives the Chinese something to copy.
 
