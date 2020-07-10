 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Drunken redneck fires six-gun into the air at Montana rodeo and, oddly, this is actually a crime in that state   (helenair.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What crime?  Wasting ammo?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?


Bullets don't achieve escape velocity.  They are going to land somewhere.  And if you are not pointing the gun absolutely directly vertical, they will fall on someone/thing that isn't you.  At best, its property damage, at worst manslaughter
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another lost freedom for which we must shed a tear.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he shout "Yeeehaww!" while doing it? Because, if not, it's a crime.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's only a crime if you're not the rootinest, tootinest and/or shootinest.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?


If it's a republican state, the crime is something like "shooting when not in the middle of an elementary school" or "not shooting at ANTIFA leadership"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I think it's only a crime if you're not the rootinest, tootinest and/or shootinest.


Criminal only if not aiming at a minority.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh you're going to anger the ammosexuals, subby.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?

Bullets don't achieve escape velocity.  They are going to land somewhere.  And if you are not pointing the gun absolutely directly vertical, they will fall on someone/thing that isn't you.  At best, its property damage, at worst manslaughter


Yeah, shooting guns in the air is stupid because it's dangerous. Random gunfire is a crime in most places. Hell, they made a law specifically for it in Phoenix(On top of the normal 'reckless discharge of a firearm') thing when a little girl died in her own backyard from this one New Year's Eve. Scary thing is that we were at a party roughly the same distance from where they think the gunshot came from, meaning if the gun had been pointed in the other direction, it could have been someone at my friend's party.

The closest thing to "safe" would be a shotgun firing birdshot into the air, but it's really a distinction not worth making, just don't fire your farking gun into the air. Don't fire it at anything that isn't a valid target, period.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Iraq and Kentucky can rest easy...for now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CarnySaur: I think it's only a crime if you're not the rootinest, tootinest and/or shootinest.

Criminal only if not aiming at a minority.


In this case is 'minority,' is a craft beer drinker.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?


Assuming you are serious, where do you think bullets fired in the air go?

phalamir laid it out pretty succinctly, but I am very curious what your thoughts are.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I give it six months before the Montana Supreme Court declares the relevant laws unconstitutional

/mah freedumzzzz!
 
dryknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Sure glad I let those boys off the ranch to come and watch Jimmie rodeo!"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?


No, it is a crime because it was only a six-shooter and not a fully automatic weapon with an extended clip. How can you expect people out there to take you seriously unless you can let 30 rounds in a few seconds?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was going to call him a rodeo clown but those guys are really crazy.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a crime in places where the practice is widespread enough to warrant making it a crime. Kind of how first-cousin marriage is legal in California but not Texas.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phalamir: dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?

Bullets don't achieve escape velocity.  They are going to land somewhere.  And if you are not pointing the gun absolutely directly vertical, they will fall on someone/thing that isn't you.  At best, its property damage, at worst manslaughter


Hey, what about absolute horizontal?

Guy hit in head with .50 caliber ricochet
Youtube 0ABGIJwiGBc
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Site wants me to disable Adblock AND answer a survey question?

Fark that subby.

/maybe if the topic was kartrashians
//or cats
///or beer
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weird
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?

Bullets don't achieve escape velocity.  They are going to land somewhere.  And if you are not pointing the gun absolutely directly vertical, they will fall on someone/thing that isn't you.  At best, its property damage, at worst manslaughter


Anybody who has to have this explained to them is dumber than shiat and deserves to be locked in a cage away from decent people. Seriously people, come on.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A crime? But what I told you someone slapped his car?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?

Assuming you are serious, where do you think bullets fired in the air go?

phalamir laid it out pretty succinctly, but I am very curious what your thoughts are.


I saw the comment as sardonically critical of red states' general opposition to sane gun control laws.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nope. No reason to stop buying guns. Even if that funds murder.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In most states, prior to reading this article I'd have said every state, even possessing a firearm in the vicinity of alcohol being sold is a felony in itself, and operating/carrying one while actually drunk is one of those absurdly bad felonies that can get you multiple years in prison even if no one is ever in any credible danger.

You can retain your stereotypes of Montana, subby, apparently their gun laws are more forgiving than a farking Looney Tunes skit.

// Basically it's a DUI but much, much worse.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?

Assuming you are serious, where do you think bullets fired in the air go?

phalamir laid it out pretty succinctly, but I am very curious what your thoughts are.


I assumed it was a joke. As in, it's Texas, so the law can't be in place because it's dangerous, hence why.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Except it's Montana.

Been staring at excel for too long.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: What crime?  Wasting ammo?


Can't have people scaring the bulls and horses.  Good rodeo stock are worth a ton of money.
 
