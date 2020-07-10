 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orlando Sentinel)   Good news: Florida doesn't set a new daily record for new coronavirus cases. Bad news: The number of confirmed cases today only 17 below the previous record   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Florida, Charter counties in Florida, Polk County, Orange County, Florida, Lake County, Florida, Central Florida, Orlando, Florida, Herman Boehm of Mount Dora  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 1:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A new hospitalization record as well: https://www.tampabay.com/news/h​ealth/2​020/07/10/florida-sets-coronavirus-hos​pitalization-record-and-adds-another-9​2-deaths/

Also, the death toll is either the second or third highest so far depending on your source.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fret, it's early and Florida Man will answer the call... that record doesn't stand a chance!
 
hammettman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Looks like a plateau, leveling the curve, mind you, this is not a Koufax curve but more a 12 year-old Timmy Kominsky pinto league curve, but still.  2 days!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.


The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hammettman: Looks like a plateau, leveling the curve, mind you, this is not a Koufax curve but more a 12 year-old Timmy Kominsky pinto league curve, but still.  2 days!


It might be due to not having enough tests. I've heard anecdotal stories about people being unable to get one.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny shoulda delivered.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eiger: hammettman: Looks like a plateau, leveling the curve, mind you, this is not a Koufax curve but more a 12 year-old Timmy Kominsky pinto league curve, but still.  2 days!

It might be due to not having enough tests. I've heard anecdotal stories about people being unable to get one.


It's not incidental.
https://www.floridatoday.com/story/ne​w​s/2020/07/08/covid-19-cases-tax-testin​g-capacity/5389411002/
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida will beat it's record. Trust me.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ZOMG THE CURVE IS FLATTENING!!11eleventy
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fake! Fake! Fake!
They just want to make Desantis look bad!!
/This guy makes Trump look like a smart man
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...and Disney World officially reopens tomorrow!

I feel really bad for the cast members who have no choice but to work since Florida's unemployment system screwed so many of them over.  I know several folks who never saw a dime, despite Disney providing the information directly to the state in an attempt to streamline the process for their people.

I just moved out of Florida, and while it bums me out I'm also grateful that I won't be there when things go from bad to inevitably worse.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.

The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.


Wow. You mean to say the largest county by population in Florida, some 2.7M, the one that has almost 13% of the population of the State of Florida, the 7th most populous county in the entire country, that it just might have a lot of COVID-19 cases?

What, are you going to tell me that Broward county has a lot of cases as well?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Mrtraveler01: Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.

The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.

Wow. You mean to say the largest county by population in Florida, some 2.7M, the one that has almost 13% of the population of the State of Florida, the 7th most populous county in the entire country, that it just might have a lot of COVID-19 cases?

What, are you going to tell me that Broward county has a lot of cases as well?


No, I was saying that Trump's supporters will just write off what's happening in Florida because of their (not-so) thinly veiled racist views of Miami-Dade county.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Mrtraveler01: Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.

The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.

Wow. You mean to say the largest county by population in Florida, some 2.7M, the one that has almost 13% of the population of the State of Florida, the 7th most populous county in the entire country, that it just might have a lot of COVID-19 cases?

What, are you going to tell me that Broward county has a lot of cases as well?


Miami-Dade has less than twice as many people as Hillsborough (where Tampa is) but over 3.5 times as many cases.

But I guess that sounded smart when you typed it.

Southeast Florida, including Broward, is being slammed. It's coming for the rest of us, but we haven't caught up yet.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Mrtraveler01: Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.

The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.

Wow. You mean to say the largest county by population in Florida, some 2.7M, the one that has almost 13% of the population of the State of Florida, the 7th most populous county in the entire country, that it just might have a lot of COVID-19 cases?

What, are you going to tell me that Broward county has a lot of cases as well?

No, I was saying that Trump's supporters will just write off what's happening in Florida because of their (not-so) thinly veiled racist views of Miami-Dade county.


But it's bad there because of it's size.  The other major counties like Broward have the same positive case rate, and if they were the same size as Miami-Dade they'd have the same amount of positive cases.  So adjusting per capita they're about the same.

So they may do exactly what you're saying, if they knew basic math they'd know they're in the same boat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Mrtraveler01: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Mrtraveler01: Farking Clown Shoes: And this is with them suppressing the numbers.

Good thing Florida isn't America's retirement home or anything like that.

The worst of it is in Miami-Dade county.

A lot of Trump's supporters don't consider that to be part of this country let alone Florida.

Wow. You mean to say the largest county by population in Florida, some 2.7M, the one that has almost 13% of the population of the State of Florida, the 7th most populous county in the entire country, that it just might have a lot of COVID-19 cases?

What, are you going to tell me that Broward county has a lot of cases as well?

No, I was saying that Trump's supporters will just write off what's happening in Florida because of their (not-so) thinly veiled racist views of Miami-Dade county.

But it's bad there because of it's size.  The other major counties like Broward have the same positive case rate, and if they were the same size as Miami-Dade they'd have the same amount of positive cases.  So adjusting per capita they're about the same.

So they may do exactly what you're saying, if they knew basic math they'd know they're in the same boat.


Oh of course, you and I know that.

That's why we aren't Trump supporters.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.