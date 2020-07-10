 Skip to content
(CNN)   All right New Zealand Farker, reveal yourself in the comments   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, New Zealand, Quarantine, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, police custody, isolation facility, New Zealand's North Island, local health authorities, managed isolation facility  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah it was an Aussie. All our current virus cases and potential virus cases are visitors from overseas.

Mind you if I was locked up in Hamilton, I'd need a few beers to get me through.

But I don't understand why he couldn't just order it in
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude, I salute your determination!

But seriously, if you require quarantine, then you need to supply the necessities: Food, water, booze, internet, pr0n. People need things to pass the time.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously an Aussie visitor.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mjjt: Nah it was an Aussie. All our current virus cases and potential virus cases are visitors from overseas.

Mind you if I was locked up in Hamilton, I'd need a few beers to get me through.

But I don't understand why he couldn't just order it in


Don't a lot of aussies have the same "you can't tell me what to do " attitude that most 'Muricans have?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I Am Spartacus!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: mjjt: Nah it was an Aussie. All our current virus cases and potential virus cases are visitors from overseas.

Mind you if I was locked up in Hamilton, I'd need a few beers to get me through.

But I don't understand why he couldn't just order it in

Don't a lot of aussies have the same "you can't tell me what to do " attitude that most 'Muricans have?


It is the Texas of the South Pacific.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given that this is Fark I believe the phrase should be "Expose yourself."
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I Am Spartacus!


Names checks out.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have at least one. I haven't seen him around in a while but he used to be a fave

He also has some fascinating and quite funny stories about being a double amputee
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Obviously an Aussie visitor.


Isn't New Zeland part of Australia?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bowen: FleshMonkey: Obviously an Aussie visitor.

Isn't New Zeland part of Australia?


Other way 'round

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard from a friend in NZ that one person left isolation to have a smoke recently. It seems to me that if they want to cut down on visitors, just tell them they can't smoke at all for 14 days...
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mjjt: Nah it was an Aussie. All our current virus cases and potential virus cases are visitors from overseas.

Mind you if I was locked up in Hamilton, I'd need a few beers to get me through.

But I don't understand why he couldn't just order it in


Me an the ol lady started to watch Hamilton but it was way too musicky. I would go nuts if I was locked up with all that damn singing.
 
bsmz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: mjjt: Nah it was an Aussie. All our current virus cases and potential virus cases are visitors from overseas.

Mind you if I was locked up in Hamilton, I'd need a few beers to get me through.

But I don't understand why he couldn't just order it in

Don't a lot of aussies have the same "you can't tell me what to do " attitude that most 'Muricans have?


Google's charts give Australians about 1/30 the per-capita C19 rate of the 'Muricans, so they don't seem to have it as much. (365 per million vs 9812 per million. Wow, getting up to 1% in the US.)

https://news.google.com/covid19/map?h​l​=en-US&mid=/m/02j71&gl=US&ceid=US:en
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, New Zealand has actual COVID-19 Gulags?

/like Q predicted would happen
 
