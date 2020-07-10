 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   California, not to be outdone by Florida, sets a new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths
48
    San Francisco Bay Area, California, Santa Clara County, California, Governor Gavin Newsom, new single-day record of deaths, San Francisco, Alameda County, California  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell COVID without California and VD.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured the death rate was flat and that proved Covid was a hoax.

Fake news!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're number

... aw, crap. Pile on, people. We deserve it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should have a lot of new homes for sale soon?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking article itself says that some of the deaths are from the backlog, probably from the July 4th holiday weekend (which had really low death totals reported nationwide).  It says that the number of reported deaths went from 6 on Sunday to 149 today; chances are the actual daily total is in between those two numbers.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too


Especially the greater LA area - Orange County and the San Fernando Valley.  That's where all those "no masks allowed" storefront sign pictures are coming from.

The fact that California has no public transportation worth mentioning played in our favor, when compared to the NYC area.  Didn't help forever, though.
 
kore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too


I think Orange County is has more of the idiot-element, LA is just more densely populated. OC has many "Muricans", as does my county, Riverside.

https://covidactnow.org/us/ca?s=64710​7
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The farking article itself says that some of the deaths are from the backlog, probably from the July 4th holiday weekend (which had really low death totals reported nationwide).  It says that the number of reported deaths went from 6 on Sunday to 149 today; chances are the actual daily total is in between those two numbers.


Oh thank God! I thought this was fake news.... but NOW?
You got me convinced it's far worse.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too


The governor was strong for about 5 minutes, then crumpled and delegated it to individual counties. It took him more than necessary to make the order statewide.

As an LA resident ("Angelino" is for mouthbreathers) I'm pointing the finger at Orange County. They have all the people who were demanding to open the beaches.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And let us not leave out Chicago's recent record of deaths, although they were from Gunshots. But whos to say they wouldn't have died from Covid had the bullets not beat it to the punch.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: The fact that California has no public transportation worth mentioning played in our favor, when compared to the NYC area.  Didn't help forever, though.


Well, nobody has public transportation compared to NYC.  But California has the #2 and #4 bus systems in the country, the #5 and #9 heavy rail systems, the #1, #2, and #5 light rail systems, and the #7 and #8 commuter rail systems in the US (by ridership levels).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​United_States_local_bus_agencies_by_ri​dership
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​United_States_rapid_transit_systems_by​_ridership
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​United_States_light_rail_systems_by_ri​dership
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​United_States_commuter_rail_systems_by​_ridership
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a golf trip scheduled for Pebble Beach in August. Get your shiat together people!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kore: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

I think Orange County is has more of the idiot-element, LA is just more densely populated. OC has many "Muricans", as does my county, Riverside.

https://covidactnow.org/us/ca?s=647107​


The good news about Riverside is they're already familiar with using masks. Although the pointy top doesn't really do anything for or against the virus.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kore: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

I think Orange County is has more of the idiot-element, LA is just more densely populated. OC has many "Muricans", as does my county, Riverside.

https://covidactnow.org/us/ca?s=647107​


This. Here's the county map for California for today.
Fark user imageView Full Size


// I'll accept derision for the state in general, but Los Angeles only looks bad because they tend to talk about absolute numbers, and we're the most populous county in the United States.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Geotpf: The farking article itself says that some of the deaths are from the backlog, probably from the July 4th holiday weekend (which had really low death totals reported nationwide).  It says that the number of reported deaths went from 6 on Sunday to 149 today; chances are the actual daily total is in between those two numbers.

Oh thank God! I thought this was fake news.... but NOW?
You got me convinced it's far worse.


???

All this means is that the people that process the paperwork took off for the July 4th weekend (and maybe a day or two on either side of it), so the data was delayed.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

The governor was strong for about 5 minutes, then crumpled and delegated it to individual counties. It took him more than necessary to make the order statewide.

As an LA resident ("Angelino" is for mouthbreathers) I'm pointing the finger at Orange County. They have all the people who were demanding to open the beaches.


Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opened up and now we are closing down again.  Driving around on the 4th it seemed like people thought it was over, lots of not-mask wearing outside bars (they are required in businesses by state mandate).  Now no more bars and no more eating in at restaurants.  There is even a no-singing mandate for churches which has a set of people very angry, but many of those same people were the ones to push to reopen quickly and the conspiracy theories.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: kore: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

I think Orange County is has more of the idiot-element, LA is just more densely populated. OC has many "Muricans", as does my county, Riverside.

https://covidactnow.org/us/ca?s=647107

The good news about Riverside is they're already familiar with using masks. Although the pointy top doesn't really do anything for or against the virus.


As I've mentioned before, I actually think that the city of Riverside (where I live too) is probably one of the least racist places in the country.  I think it's because it's one of the most diverse; even the "white" parts of town aren't all that white, for example, and there's a large number of people of all four of the largest racial/ethnic classifications (non-hispanic white, hispanic, black, asian).

Now, I won't defend elsewhere in Riverside County (like, say, Hemet or Temecula); I'm just defending the city of Riverside itself.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: You can't spell COVID without California and VD.


Hey!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Until we systematically test every single person, like the experts say we need to, this is going to burn through the population until there's a million dead people.

That's what a 0.3% death rate gets you.  And we better farking hope it's not 1%.
 
undercurrent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

The governor was strong for about 5 minutes, then crumpled and delegated it to individual counties. It took him more than necessary to make the order statewide.

As an LA resident ("Angelino" is for mouthbreathers) I'm pointing the finger at Orange County. They have all the people who were demanding to open the beaches.


I blame our local leaders for keeping our San Diego beaches open for the 4th of July weekend. I had to drive up to LA on July 3rd, and when heading north, I noticed the traffic on the 5 heading south was insane. As someone who lives in a touristy-beach neighborhood here in SD, I can verify the beaches were packed just as much as previous years.  It was such a shiatshow. I give us another two weeks and I'm afraid our numbers here will rise dramatically.

I also blame the selfish tourists from Arizona and Nevada. I get it, you live in the desert and it is 110 degrees outside - but seriously...we are in a pandemic.

/But mostly I blame Trump
// and LA and OC - ya'll need to learn to drive better ✌
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.


The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%


0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As an LA resident ("Angelino" is for mouthbreathers) I'm pointing the finger at Orange County. They have all the people who were demanding to open the beaches.


"Angelino" is for gringos who don't know how to pronounce Angeleno.

Not wrong about OC though...

Fark user imageView Full Size

10 vs 3 million pop...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.

The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.


Unless you work at a prison.

Or a meat packing plant.

Or have a drink at a bar.

Or...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%


So what you're telling us, is that you don't know how percentages work.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%


My mortality rate is approaching 1.0
 
chasd00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: And let us not leave out Chicago's recent record of deaths, although they were from Gunshots. But whos to say they wouldn't have died from Covid had the bullets not beat it to the punch.


if any of the dead test positive they'll be counted as covid deaths. look for a large spike in chicago covid deaths soon
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: OgreMagi: JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.

The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.

Unless you work at a prison.

Or a meat packing plant.

Or have a drink at a bar.

Or...


What-about-ism.  That still doesn't change the facts.  The more rural counties are not seeing a surge.  It's the most densely populated counties having major problems.  The governor let the rural counties handle things themselves because they should not be treated the same way as densely packed Los Angeles Country.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.


Not if they all got infected about at about the same time. That number would be staggering.

The top 3 counties in CA (all of them S. CA) are higher than the rest of the state combined.

Up here in the Bay Area, at least in the 3 counties I go through/live in, I almost never see anyone without a mask or avoiding social distancing. I don't know what the folks in the southern part of the state are doing, but, you know. you might want to stop... or not.. we could use the water we send you for ourselves.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.


That's the number that Osterholm has been estimating from the outset.

He's also been saying that minus a vaccine (not likely), mass infection is the only way out of this, and that number (1.5 mil) is what we can expect.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.

That's the number that Osterholm has been estimating from the outset.

He's also been saying that minus a vaccine (not likely), mass infection is the only way out of this, and that number (1.5 mil) is what we can expect.


Sweden tried to go the mass infection route. It ain't working.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

So what you're telling us, is that you don't know how percentages work.


Relax. It's only off by a couple of orders of magnitude. For Fark that's a victory.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chasd00: JFK Shot First: And let us not leave out Chicago's recent record of deaths, although they were from Gunshots. But whos to say they wouldn't have died from Covid had the bullets not beat it to the punch.

if any of the dead test positive they'll be counted as covid deaths. look for a large spike in chicago covid deaths soon


Still farking that chicken huh?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
tyyreaunn:

Especially the greater LA area - Orange County and the San Fernando Valley.  That's where all those "no masks allowed" storefront sign pictures are coming from.

Can't speak for Orange County, but here in San Fernando Valley I haven't seen nor heard of any stores with a sign like you mentioned.  Any store I've been to has had pretty much 100% mask coverage.

I think the stories you read about those signs took place in states like Texas, Missouri, or Kentucky.  You know, the stupid ones.

Oh wait, there was that one idiot in Simi Valley that ran the store that sold electric chairs, but that's a different valley.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.

Not if they all got infected about at about the same time. That number would be staggering.

The top 3 counties in CA (all of them S. CA) are higher than the rest of the state combined.

Up here in the Bay Area, at least in the 3 counties I go through/live in, I almost never see anyone without a mask or avoiding social distancing. I don't know what the folks in the southern part of the state are doing, but, you know. you might want to stop... or not.. we could use the water we send you for ourselves.


My observations in the Bay Area are in agreement.  I rarely see someone without a mask in public.  Even at the local gun store, everyone was wearing masks.  I have yet to personally witness someone biatching about it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Geotpf: OgreMagi: JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.

The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.

Unless you work at a prison.

Or a meat packing plant.

Or have a drink at a bar.

Or...

What-about-ism.  That still doesn't change the facts.  The more rural counties are not seeing a surge.  It's the most densely populated counties having major problems.  The governor let the rural counties handle things themselves because they should not be treated the same way as densely packed Los Angeles Country.


Yeah, not quite as much right now, but two to four weeks ago the biggest new infection sites were industrial sites in rural areas (meat packing plants, prisons, retirement homes, etc.).
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.

That's the number that Osterholm has been estimating from the outset.

He's also been saying that minus a vaccine (not likely), mass infection is the only way out of this, and that number (1.5 mil) is what we can expect.

Sweden tried to go the mass infection route. It ain't working.


It's not as though we have a choice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: What-about-ism.  That still doesn't change the facts.  The more rural counties are not seeing a surge.  It's the most densely populated counties having major problems.  The governor let the rural counties handle things themselves because they should not be treated the same way as densely packed Los Angeles Country.


The whole state is experiencing a surge, even the Inland Empire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.

That's the number that Osterholm has been estimating from the outset.

He's also been saying that minus a vaccine (not likely), mass infection is the only way out of this, and that number (1.5 mil) is what we can expect.

Sweden tried to go the mass infection route. It ain't working.


Well, assuming immunity is a permanent effect, it will "work", but the "side effect" is that 1.65 million dead.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, assuming immunity is a permanent effect, it will "work", but the "side effect" is that 1.65 million dead.


That's a bold assumption. So far it looks like survivors are shedding antibodies at a high rate.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hlehmann: tyyreaunn:

Especially the greater LA area - Orange County and the San Fernando Valley.  That's where all those "no masks allowed" storefront sign pictures are coming from.

Can't speak for Orange County, but here in San Fernando Valley I haven't seen nor heard of any stores with a sign like you mentioned.  Any store I've been to has had pretty much 100% mask coverage.

I think the stories you read about those signs took place in states like Texas, Missouri, or Kentucky.  You know, the stupid ones.

Oh wait, there was that one idiot in Simi Valley that ran the store that sold electric chairs, but that's a different valley.


Yeah, the electric chair store was what I was thinking of.  I wasn't aware Simi Valley wasn't considered part of the San Fernando Valley - I stand corrected.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Geotpf: JFK Shot First: US Total Infected:  3,220,000
US Total Dead:  136,000

Death Rate = 0.0422360248447205%

So 1 half of 1 percent

Death rate to entire U.S. population: 0.00041438%

0.5% of the US population is 1.65 million dead.  If everybody in the country gets infected, that would be the predicted death rate, give or take.

Not if they all got infected about at about the same time. That number would be staggering.

The top 3 counties in CA (all of them S. CA) are higher than the rest of the state combined.

Up here in the Bay Area, at least in the 3 counties I go through/live in, I almost never see anyone without a mask or avoiding social distancing. I don't know what the folks in the southern part of the state are doing, but, you know. you might want to stop... or not.. we could use the water we send you for ourselves.


Live/work in Bay Area and agree with your observations.
Went to Orange County to work for 3 days (drove down) the week of memorial day and saw few people wearing a mask or keeping a safe distance. The company I installed equipment at no one was wearing a mask. Fortunately was in the corner of a big building kind of isolated. Would have left the job site if there was less separation.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Geotpf: OgreMagi: JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.

The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.

Unless you work at a prison.

Or a meat packing plant.

Or have a drink at a bar.

Or...

What-about-ism.  That still doesn't change the facts.  The more rural counties are not seeing a surge.  It's the most densely populated counties having major problems.  The governor let the rural counties handle things themselves because they should not be treated the same way as densely packed Los Angeles Country.


The more rural counties are experiencing a surge, I mean the raw numbers are getting drowned by LA but that is just the number of people involved out but one of the hotspots is Imperial county.  I saw plenty of non-mask wearing (well wearing mask underneath chin) around on the 4th and I live in one of the first counties to reopen.   There apparently was even a pseudo-political rally against mask wearing a couple weeks back.  Now we cases have shot up and we are shutting somethings back down again.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Geotpf: OgreMagi: JonBuck: Once he caved to letting the more rural counties do their own thing it all started to collapse.

The more rural counties aren't the ones having surges in cases.  Have you ever been outside of a big city?  Out in the boonies, you socially distance by default.  You have to drive 10 miles or more just to find a store.

Unless you work at a prison.

Or a meat packing plant.

Or have a drink at a bar.

Or...

What-about-ism.  That still doesn't change the facts.  The more rural counties are not seeing a surge.  It's the most densely populated counties having major problems.  The governor let the rural counties handle things themselves because they should not be treated the same way as densely packed Los Angeles Country.


I don't know what specifically you consider rural, but the worst per capita rates of infection in California are happening outside of the main urban counties:
https://www.latimes.com/projects/cali​f​ornia-coronavirus-cases-tracking-outbr​eak/

Lassen is definitely rural.  Imperial and Stanislaus certainly aren't urban, although they do have a few mid-sized cities.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kore: johnny_vegas: There is plenty of blame to go around since it's such a big state but the Los Angeles denizens are particularly idiotic.  I thought the governor started off relatively strong too

I think Orange County is has more of the idiot-element, LA is just more densely populated. OC has many "Muricans", as does my county, Riverside.

https://covidactnow.org/us/ca?s=647107​


Too bad for your theory that the city maps for OC show that the two most infected cities are Anaheim and Santa Ana. I'm pretty sure those Hispanic communities are not into the Murica thing.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

