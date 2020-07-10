 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video Look, it's a video of the Central Park Five helping paint the Black Lives Matter mural on the street in front of Trump Tower. Fark needs a schadenfreude tag   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if you know this, but Trump help DeBlasio and Cuomo a lot. They wanted masks, he sent them masks. Beautiful masks..bah. I can't do the real thing justice.

"I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them . . . I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody's ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted."
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, Trump's gonna say something racist in response.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great photo op. Now let's move on to step two and make cops carry their own liability insurance
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try the schadenfreude, it's delicious.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they all died from drug overdose and gang warfare fights.  After lengthy prison sentences for crimes that they did commit but wouldn't have had they been in prison.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How would they like an all expenses paid trip to visit the vicinity of Mar a Lago, maybe a couple golf resorts to be named at a later date?
 
Gwinny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought they all died from drug overdose and gang warfare fights.  After lengthy prison sentences for crimes that they did commit but wouldn't have had they been in prison.


Nope.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yea, Trump's gonna say something racist in response.


I think he said something along the lines of this was a hate crime or something like that
Don't quote me on it
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place


We'd have to make Racism illegal. And , sadly, I don't think that will happen in my life time, or my grandchildrens  life time, or their kids life time. Maybe an other 100 years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought they all died from drug overdose and gang warfare fights.  After lengthy prison sentences for crimes that they did commit but wouldn't have had they been in prison.


What?
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like the weekend derpers are getting an early start in this thread.
 
rcain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

len470: First off, it is not a mural. It is graffiti. "Schadenfreude" not so much as racist. If you put "Black" in front of "Lives Matter" you are a racist. If you put any color or race before "Lives Matter" you are a racist.

ALL LIVES MATTER!


Your post was the equivalent of closing your eyes, covering your ears and shrilly screeching "I DON'T CARE ABOUT RACISM AND POLICE BRUTALITY!!! I'M WHITE! I'M PRIVILEGED! LEAVE ME ALONE!!"

Because when you claim calling out the systemic racism in the police, the constant murders done under the color of law as "racist", you've shown what you truly are

An effing Nazi

But hey, don't let me stop you, please double down and make a bunch of rants about how the antifa are evil terrorists
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

len470: First off, it is not a mural. It is graffiti. "Schadenfreude" not so much as racist. If you put "Black" in front of "Lives Matter" you are a racist. If you put any color or race before "Lives Matter" you are a racist.

ALL LIVES MATTER!


Sun is up. Best be getting back under your bridge.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place


There's nothing wrong with a nice fark you to Trump along the way.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

len470: First off, it is not a mural. It is graffiti. "Schadenfreude" not so much as racist. If you put "Black" in front of "Lives Matter" you are a racist. If you put any color or race before "Lives Matter" you are a racist.

ALL LIVES MATTER!


Somebody else who thinks "Black" is the operative word here, when it's "Matter".
 
wakizashi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Toxophil: len470: First off, it is not a mural. It is graffiti. "Schadenfreude" not so much as racist. If you put "Black" in front of "Lives Matter" you are a racist. If you put any color or race before "Lives Matter" you are a racist.

ALL LIVES MATTER!

Sun is up. Best be getting back under your bridge.


Shh! Let him turn to stone.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place

We'd have to make Racism illegal. And , sadly, I don't think that will happen in my life time, or my grandchildrens  life time, or their kids life time. Maybe an other 100 years.


What is the civil rights act? Pretty sure that made racism illegal, but it's not really enforced anymore.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.


You must really hate it when they name public facilities after political actors like the "Well, There You Go Again" international airport
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.


Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.


Only in America would the message "don't murder black people" be considered political.
 
wakizashi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

You must really hate it when they name public facilities after political actors like the "Well, There You Go Again" international airport


Not as much as you apparently.  Where did they touch you?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place

We'd have to make Racism illegal. And , sadly, I don't think that will happen in my life time, or my grandchildrens  life time, or their kids life time. Maybe an other 100 years.

What is the civil rights act? Pretty sure that made racism illegal, but it's not really enforced anymore.


Hum.
Well,
It's it's illegal to leave family destitute. But it isn't enforced. Which is interesting.  This nation is really hypocritical. From the top down left and right.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mural to be paved over by NYC Public Works in 5, 4, 3, 2...
 
wakizashi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?


If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place


They are. Step one is to rub Trump's face in shiat and get rid of him, and defeat and purge his shiatty, creepy followers.
You have to put out the fire before you repair the burned house.
Speaking truth to power is part of that process.
Lead, follow - or get out of the way.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?


Well, it would be to a person who disagrees.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thosw: len470: First off, it is not a mural. It is graffiti. "Schadenfreude" not so much as racist. If you put "Black" in front of "Lives Matter" you are a racist. If you put any color or race before "Lives Matter" you are a racist.

ALL LIVES MATTER!

Somebody else who thinks "Black" is the operative word here, when it's "Matter".


I don't have this troll on my ignore list yet don't see their original post. What gives?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?


It's crazy how a completely benign slogan causes such ire with people. The amount of farked up things we've done to black people in this country and they are just saying, 'come on guys, what the fark? our lives matter' and white people absolutely lose their minds because of it.

I can't remember who actually said it, but there was an activist that was saying, be thankful that we are just looking to be equal and not for revenge. There is a lot of truth in that and I wish more white people would recognize this fact.

Black people just want to be treated the same as white people. Why is this so controversial to racists?

So farking wild how messed up this country still is.
 
wakizashi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

It's crazy how a completely benign slogan causes such ire with people. The amount of farked up things we've done to black people in this country and they are just saying, 'come on guys, what the fark? our lives matter' and white people absolutely lose their minds because of it.

I can't remember who actually said it, but there was an activist that was saying, be thankful that we are just looking to be equal and not for revenge. There is a lot of truth in that and I wish more white people would recognize this fact.

Black people just want to be treated the same as white people. Why is this so controversial to racists?

So farking wild how messed up this country still is.


I know right.  It's almost like some people think for themselves
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?


Please don't kill me with impunity is political?
/
It might take political wrangling to change this danger but it's not a political statement.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Black people just want to be treated the same as white people. Why is this so controversial to racists?


As they see it, racism, as such, is okay - you are just discriminating against white racism.
Much as firemen discriminate against non-burning house.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

It's crazy how a completely benign slogan causes such ire with people. The amount of farked up things we've done to black people in this country and they are just saying, 'come on guys, what the fark? our lives matter' and white people absolutely lose their minds because of it.

I can't remember who actually said it, but there was an activist that was saying, be thankful that we are just looking to be equal and not for revenge. There is a lot of truth in that and I wish more white people would recognize this fact.

Black people just want to be treated the same as white people. Why is this so controversial to racists?

So farking wild how messed up this country still is.


This!
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?


Yes...systemic racism and its links to targeted police brutality SHOULD be apolitical issues.  Because all moral people, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to acknowledge that those are reprehensible.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wakizashi: It's almost like some people think for themselves


Everybody thinks for themselves, and I defy you to prove otherwise.
"Thinking for yourself" is just more white privilege babies whining for participation trophies.
 
wakizashi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?

Please don't kill me with impunity is political?
/
It might take political wrangling to change this danger but it's not a political statement.


So its political, but its not political?
 
wakizashi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?

Yes...systemic racism and its links to targeted police brutality SHOULD be apolitical issues.  Because all moral people, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to acknowledge that those are reprehensible.


Show me the empirical proof of such and I'll stand by your side.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Codenamechaz: This is nice but how about they actually attempt to fix the problems that required BLM to be a thing in the first place

They are. Step one is to rub Trump's face in shiat and get rid of him, and defeat and purge his shiatty, creepy followers.
You have to put out the fire before you repair the burned house.
Speaking truth to power is part of that process.
Lead, follow - or get out of the way.


Yeah, at first I thought this was the least that DeBlasio could do and ultimately meaningless, but Trump's reaction has put the meaning behind it.

This whole movement is turning the light on in a dingy apartment, but the roaches aren't scattering, they are making their presence more obvious. I keep hearing from sycophants about how savvy Trump is politically, but he and his followers couldn't be dumber.

Decades of dog whistling just erased with these morons, led by the president, just flat out saying, 'fark black people, they are terrorists, white people are great, I am a racist'.
 
wakizashi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: wakizashi: It's almost like some people think for themselves

Everybody thinks for themselves, and I defy you to prove otherwise.
"Thinking for yourself" is just more white privilege babies whining for participation trophies.


There it is folks.  Thinking for yourself is white privilege.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everything is political - including people trying to lie and say things aren't political.
That's the most political politics of all. Like the Devil's greatest trick!
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wakizashi: Obscure Login: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

It's crazy how a completely benign slogan causes such ire with people. The amount of farked up things we've done to black people in this country and they are just saying, 'come on guys, what the fark? our lives matter' and white people absolutely lose their minds because of it.

I can't remember who actually said it, but there was an activist that was saying, be thankful that we are just looking to be equal and not for revenge. There is a lot of truth in that and I wish more white people would recognize this fact.

Black people just want to be treated the same as white people. Why is this so controversial to racists?

So farking wild how messed up this country still is.

I know right.  It's almost like some people think for themselves


Expand on that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wakizashi: jso2897: wakizashi: It's almost like some people think for themselves

Everybody thinks for themselves, and I defy you to prove otherwise.
"Thinking for yourself" is just more white privilege babies whining for participation trophies.

There it is folks.  Thinking for yourself is white privilege.


Thinking it makes you special is.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As much as I would love to see someone sponsor a full page ad in the NY Times where the Central Park Five call out for Donald J Trump to be tried quickly and then executed for treason, I know it won't happen because they are all far better than him.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wakizashi: guestguy: wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?

Yes...systemic racism and its links to targeted police brutality SHOULD be apolitical issues.  Because all moral people, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to acknowledge that those are reprehensible.

Show me the empirical proof of such and I'll stand by your side.


wakizashi: guestguy: wakizashi: Zulu_as_Kono: wakizashi: It is strange to see political slogans painted on public roads.  Kind of the thing you might expect in some other kinds of countries.

Clearly you're just a troll, but what about the statement "Black Lives Matter" is political?

If I'm just a troll, why respond?  I think you are the troll if you can't see what is political about BLM.  Is it your opinion that BLM is apolitical?

Yes...systemic racism and its links to targeted police brutality SHOULD be apolitical issues.  Because all moral people, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to acknowledge that those are reprehensible.

Show me the empirical proof of such and I'll stand by your side.


So your stance is that these things flatout do not exist?
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Johnson: As much as I would love to see someone sponsor a full page ad in the NY Times where the Central Park Five call out for Donald J Trump to be tried quickly and then executed for treason, I know it won't happen because they are all far better than him.


The "Liberal Media" NYT wouldn't run it. It might displease Trump.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, I'm sorry I responded to wakizashi before rereading the thread. What a bunch of garbage.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
