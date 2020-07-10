 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   I mean, who are you going to trust? A person who majored in education with multiple degrees and years of experience with kids - or a corporation looking to siphon tax dollars from cities using standardized tests? It's a difficult choice   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The schools aren't failing the kids - the state and federal governments are. Teachers are the EXPERTS. That's why we are in the classroom! That's why we went to school, did student teaching, go to multiple professional developments, get advanced degrees, and work with every single kid, no matter their situation, all for the low, low price of $45K a year and shiatty benefits. 

Get out of our way and let us do our jobs.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unfortunately I have met my share of schools that contribute to the problem, in things like school principals deciding to arbitrarily rearrange room assignments including the cabled computer lab requiring expensive and wasteful remodeling costs to shift six 20A circuits and 40 data drops to new rooms because they didn't like that one fourth-grade classroom was two rooms away from the other three, and teachers that insisted that their smartboard and phone be mounted on the only wall in the room that didn't have power or data on it and refused to use the wall with the two circuits and eight data drops.

Though frankly it's a shared problem. Governments don't want to fund it when something like 60-70% of state budgets are for education, some schools end up poorly allocating the resources they do receive or seem to focus on the wrong issues, and parents either can't or won't take the time to work with their kids to ensure that their educations are reinforced at home and that school is important.

What I find ironic about that last bit is often it's parents that themselves are in difficult circumstances because of their own educational issues setting them up for more struggles in life.  You'd think that in-hindsight they'd want better for their kids than they had.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Depends on who gives me the higher kickbacks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's behavior regarding this is yet another impeachable offense.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

$45K? Ooh. La-dee-DAH! Look at miss rich thing.

It's $31,500 in my local school district. That's why I'm not applying in my hometown. Gotta get to Tucson or PHX.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You know you get the summers off so you're free to do other jobs like Uber drivers or detailing tires at the local car wash.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you subby, some kind of shill for the diploma lobby?

Diplomas are a conspiracy by schools and the school supplies lobby to steal your money!

Requiring diplomas to do anything is evil!

/this is what Qanon from the late 1800s believed
//wouldnt surprise me if it came back from these farking idiots
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same thing can be said for almost any career/job...the people actually doing the work know how things work and not the "architects" that design something or "solution providers" or whatever their titles are...

/in IT atm
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers have been saying this for years, if onyl someone wou...

Oh. Yeah. I heard it as soon as I said it. Nevermind.

/actively trying to decide if I'll go back in the Fall, depending on how we do this...
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm honestly surprised more teachers aren't arrested for stabbing any citizen who mentions summer jobs. If I was on the jury I'd hold out for justifiable homicide
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too, ya know!
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slightly Darker Black Manjushri: Teachers have been saying this for years, if onyl someone wou...

Oh. Yeah. I heard it as soon as I said it. Nevermind.

/actively trying to decide if I'll go back in the Fall, depending on how we do this...


My wife is trying to decide if she should try to get an exemption from returning...because she's not willing to die for a politician.

If school districts require teachers to return without adequate precaution and teachers start dying or having long-term health issues due to covid, the class-action lawsuits will be astounding and will crush state budgets for years.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the fact that school boards tend to attract morons with nothing else to do and an axe to grind.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your wife sounds like a whiny cop or something....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect Republican shills like these.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't understand this reference.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

I have a dream, that my four little children will live in a nation where they are judged not by the color of their skin but by their scores on standardized tests.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why listen to either? Ask an infectious disease scientist.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Government employees.  Complaining about politicians, working with possibly infected people without proper PPE.  Looking for sympathy from a public that pays their salary. Expecting to not get fired when being ordered to work.

Ya know, like the whiny cops who get "blue flu" because they don't like what the politicians have to say...

They should just quit if they don't want to do the
 
fark account name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Why listen to either? Ask an infectious disease scientist.


Wonder what they would say?

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-s​c​hools-reopened-coronavirus-1.5642569
 
Cache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To summarize headline - are you human or Republican?
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Translation: Troll attempt.
/I give it a 4/10 - too vague in the Boobies, and the 2nd was truncated.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Median salary for teachers in the USA is about 60k$ over the course of the entire career and a bit above 40k$ starting.  This is basically typical of jobs in that range of educational requirements (which is to say, jobs requiring a bachelors/coursework masters where higher levels of education mostly take the form of concurrent continuing education).  Tudor's typical in her career progression, you... aren't.

You should probably talk to your union rep.

If you don't have a union rep... there's your problem, man.

You're currently getting paid only a bit more than I was-- and my position was a quasi-volunteer deal at an "inner city" (read: black/hispanic) school that was partially motivated by the district not having any funding and being about to collapse into a financial black hole.  Also I barely had a degree at the time and it wasn't in Education.  So... you have an actual, real problem and should take steps to address it or find someone who will.

I assume you're already aware of your profession's major lobbying groups, but in case you aren't http://www.nea.org/ is the big one that can give you comparative salary reporting and such.  Rhetorical ammunition if nothing else.

Good luck, sincerely.  Go get 'em, comrade.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, I just realized that the guy I was addressing the post to hadn't actually taken the salary offers.

In that case... good call, go elsewhere.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not about getting the children back in school. It's about getting the young children back in school so we can get their parents back to work.
 
