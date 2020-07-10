 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Bear attacks man inside his own home after unlocking front door. Still unclear why the man was in the bear's home to begin with   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    President of the United States, intellectual freedom of cis, According to Jim, Christopher Cox, Lever, Colorado house's front door, Bear, white intellectuals  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kids in the Hall How to Survive a Grizzly Bear Attack
Youtube 2CtiEpIDNsE
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, I'm glad I read that headline in Groucho Marx's voice

/He isn't using it anyway
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi, I don't think Mr. Ranger is going to like this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had to take a shiat?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today I learned that a latch is the same as a lock.

Or at least some people think it is.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of a bear that lives nowhere near Colorado.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Run!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good.
I will root for wilderness critters.
Humanity is stupid.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are you telling me bears aren't vampires?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or why the man unlocked the Bear's front door.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This comes on some warnings 'round these parts that wolves are showing up closer to humans than typical and looking emaciated.
Must have been a pretty hungry spring for certain animals this year.

as an aside, my grandpa had a bear wander into his house once (black bear I think, not a grizzly) and to get it to leave he ended up having to break his recliner over the bear's head.
So if you have an unwanted wild animal come into your house, use a lay-z-boy, the quicker bear kicker-outer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Knock knock
Who's there?
I'm bare
Hey, this could be good.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Had to take a shiat?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Juc: This comes on some warnings 'round these parts that wolves are showing up closer to humans than typical and looking emaciated.
Must have been a pretty hungry spring for certain animals this year.

as an aside, my grandpa had a bear wander into his house once (black bear I think, not a grizzly) and to get it to leave he ended up having to break his recliner over the bear's head.
So if you have an unwanted wild animal come into your house, use a lay-z-boy, the quicker bear kicker-outer.


Is this that old man strength referenced in Workaholics?
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"You're talking about a 400-pound animal-they can push down with enough force to sometimes pop those locks,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Source handle checks out.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because a 500 pound carnivore's home is wherever it damned well says its home is?

// Presuming it's a black bear, which would be typical for Colorado.

true okie doke: With helpful picture of a bear that lives nowhere near Colorado.


Your post just sent me down a weird GIS-Google-Wiki hole to figure out where the bear is actually from and I am now the proud and slightly unnerved owner of the realization that the Katmai preserve in Alaska has an annual "fat bear week" contest where the rangers logging the local bear population before hibernation post the pictures up for the public and usually get over 100k people to vote on which bear is the fattest.

I also learned that the answer was way more specific than it should have been, and now know that the bear in question is named "Lefty" and that he's accounted as one of the most skilled fisherbears of the ursine population in the park, as of 2019.

I hope you're proud of yourself... and I have no idea whether I mean that snidely or sincerely.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Boo Boo Runs Wild - John K - Spümcø
Youtube BwlAEFWqs1o
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He unlocked the door because he thought it was Goldilocks. The bear was impersonating GL cause he knew dude was a pervert.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is this that old man strength referenced in Workaholics?


For sure, he's been dead for years now but I still think he'd be able to kick my ass.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You should never answer the door for your Daily Beast.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Juc: waxbeans: Is this that old man strength referenced in Workaholics?

For sure, he's been dead for years now but I still think he'd be able to kick my ass.


😔🤗
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Because a 500 pound carnivore's home is wherever it damned well says its home is?

// Presuming it's a black bear, which would be typical for Colorado.

true okie doke: With helpful picture of a bear that lives nowhere near Colorado.

Your post just sent me down a weird GIS-Google-Wiki hole to figure out where the bear is actually from and I am now the proud and slightly unnerved owner of the realization that the Katmai preserve in Alaska has an annual "fat bear week" contest where the rangers logging the local bear population before hibernation post the pictures up for the public and usually get over 100k people to vote on which bear is the fattest.

I also learned that the answer was way more specific than it should have been, and now know that the bear in question is named "Lefty" and that he's accounted as one of the most skilled fisherbears of the ursine population in the park, as of 2019.

I hope you're proud of yourself... and I have no idea whether I mean that snidely or sincerely.


Thanks for the report!! I tried to do the same but reverse GIS on mobile was giving me fits, and had to stop for an appointment. I can't tell you how pumped I am that you did my homework! That's sincere, not sarcastic. :)
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Today I learned that a latch is the same as a lock.

Or at least some people think it is.

"You're talking about a 400-pound animal-they can push down with enough force to sometimes pop those locks,"


Yeah, I know. I was thinking "shiat, I didn't know that the bear had keys".
/Yogi didn't just go to Ranger Smith, he went to "Ranger" Locksmith.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Oh good, I'm glad I read that headline in Groucho Marx's voice

/He isn't using it anyway


The elephant in his pajamas went to the retirement home years ago.
 
