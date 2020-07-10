 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Restaurant patrons forced to eat outdoors due to pandemic suddenly experience end of "Ratatouille"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, New York City, intellectual freedom of cis, President of the United States, NBC, white intellectuals, Eating, Giacomo Romano, White House Advisers  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 4:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seems like Mother Nature is trying to tell us something.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well when you live in a giant garbage dump, that's to be expected.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a reason bodegas all have cats.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmmm.. rats.  In New York.  You must be pulling my leg.

And with all the restaurents basically shut down, the beasties had to branch out for food...  now that they are opening again, the beasties are back, and aggressive.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
seems fitting you dirty plague rats. rodents of a feather
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be sure to tip your rat.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rats would like to kindly remind us that they have nothing to do with the current plague we're dealing with.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks, Willard.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe now they'll stop giving them steroids.
 
fisker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be best not to get all aggro and just let them pull up a chair.  If they know that there will be post-meal leftovers for them to take away, no one needs to freak out or get hurt.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last time I was in Central Park South, the posh bit over by the Plaza, I took a shortcut across the corner of the park.  Out of the corner of my eye, I saw small furry critters scavenging in the shade of a tree.  A couple dozen of them.

My brain automatically categorized them as squirrels... that's what squirrels do in most ecosystems.

But something made me look.  That's when I noticed they all had naked tails.

Fargin' rats had supplanted the squirrels' niche.

/shudder
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So eat out doors and be plagued with rats, or indoors with plague rats.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Last time I was in Central Park South, the posh bit over by the Plaza, I took a shortcut across the corner of the park.  Out of the corner of my eye, I saw small furry critters scavenging in the shade of a tree.  A couple dozen of them.

My brain automatically categorized them as squirrels... that's what squirrels do in most ecosystems.

But something made me look.  That's when I noticed they all had naked tails.

Fargin' rats had supplanted the squirrels' niche.

/shudder


I remember I was walking home from {redacted} on the upper west side at like 2am. There wasn't a soul outside but so many rats just frolicking. I had never before or since felt actively unsafe because of rats before.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.