(The Verge)   Sheer face masks: For when you want to look like you're helping but can't be bothered with actually being effective   (theverge.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
loos like they cannibalized women's underwear to make them
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: loos like they cannibalized women's underwear to make them


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am usually against punching people.....but some idiots deserve it.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, sh*t like this is why I switched back to N95s.

Y'all keep doing whatever.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah seen ads for them online they look useless.
 
