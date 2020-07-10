 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Can you cry without tears? This crazy lady that pulled a gun on a black teenager gives it her best shot   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't actually feel anything like hatred for her before watching this video. Just a general, low-level sort of loathing and contempt. But I hate her now and hope she suffers.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm thinking I'm not going home tonight....

Yeah a woman and a kid on your left is the ultimate combat no win scenario.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I keep getting all these upper middle class white women pulling guns on unarmed people mixed up. Which one is she?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sad. she must have been so scared. black people are scary because it's hard to see them at night.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you click the link to actually view on Twitter, the original video is the Weeners. The woman was in a verbal altercation, got in her car and rolled up the window, then, instead of leaving, emerged back out with the gun pointed at the others.

attorney: "So you felt like you had no choice at that point, but to pull the gun?"
woman: "Yeah."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I keep getting all these upper middle class white women pulling guns on unarmed people mixed up. Which one is she?


If I remember correctly, this is the one that claimed no one was racist.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bah-hoo-bah-hoo-bah-hoo. I was so skeered instead of driving away I showed them I had a gun.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No more guns for her, ever.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AngryTeacher: I keep getting all these upper middle class white women pulling guns on unarmed people mixed up. Which one is she?

If I remember correctly, this is the one that claimed no one was racist.


That narrows it down slightly
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If you click the link to actually view on Twitter, the original video is the Weeners. The woman was in a verbal altercation, got in her car and rolled up the window, then, instead of leaving, emerged back out with the gun pointed at the others.

attorney: "So you felt like you had no choice at that point, but to pull the gun?"
woman: "Yeah."


It looked like maybe the black woman stepped behind her car so she and the hubby couldn't back out. Maybe. I kept seeing people defend the "crazy lady" because they thought other woman was being a biatch and I think, that's obviously subjective but even if it's accurate, so the fark what? Whatever the disagreement and whomever is most responsible for starting and/or escalating the argument, you don't get to pull a gun on someone like that. Crazy lady's life wasn't in danger.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hope this responsible gun owner never gets to look at another gun the rest of her life and spends so time in a small room thinking about what she did.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?


Yes, but she didn't pull the gun until the lady was already out from behind her car and in her own car.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This video just reinforces my prior assessment of her, that there is something miswired in her head and she is exactly the sort of responsible gun owner who shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a gun.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She looks like she smells bad.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?


My goodness just imagine a single woman standing behind your car and smacking her flesh on your sheet steel. Scary!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sad. she must have been so scared. black people are scary because it's hard to see them at night.


Not that hard.
t6.rbxcdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?

My goodness just imagine a single woman standing behind your car and smacking her flesh on your sheet steel. Scary!


After being confronted and screamed at in a parking lot...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?


That's her. She was in her car and my husband was driving away when the mom hit the back of the car. The car stopped and the woman jumped out with a gun in her hand and pointed it at the black woman.She claims that the bomb in the teenage daughter rushed up to her but you can see in the video that the teenage daughter was nowhere near her when she got out of the car. She's screwed. Good.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't actually feel anything like hatred for her before watching this video. Just a general, low-level sort of loathing and contempt. But I hate her now and hope she suffers.


What a biatch!
/ Michigander, Native Detroiter, Hunter
/
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl:
My goodness just imagine a single woman standing behind your car and smacking her flesh on your sheet steel.

Go on...
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh My God. the terror she must have felt having 2 black women within 2 feet of her.  Wait....5 feet of her...but seemed like 2 feet to her.

/The horror....The horror...
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?

That's her. She was in her car and my husband was driving away when the mom hit the back of the car. The car stopped and the woman jumped out with a gun in her hand and pointed it at the black woman.She claims that the bomb in the teenage daughter rushed up to her but you can see in the video that the teenage daughter was nowhere near her when she got out of the car. She's screwed. Good.


Your husband always seems to be there when shiat goes sideways.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl:
My goodness just imagine a single woman standing behind your car and smacking her flesh on your sheet steel.

Go on...


Boobies?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe she should have bellowed "I FEEL THREATENED" while putting her face inches from them. I hear that works.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should've used the Joey method of inducing tears:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Maybe she should have bellowed "I FEEL THREATENED" while putting her face inches from them. I hear that works.


You also have to clench your fists and scrawny-guy flex by trying to puff out your sunken chest.
 
webct_god
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If you click the link to actually view on Twitter, the original video is the Weeners. The woman was in a verbal altercation, got in her car and rolled up the window, then, instead of leaving, emerged back out with the gun pointed at the others.

attorney: "So you felt like you had no choice at that point, but to pull the gun?"
woman: "Yeah."


Kinda hard to back out of a parking spot to leave when the aggressor is standing behind your car banging on the window. I have to say I would have drawn my sidearm in the same situation.

Where she screwed up was sticking around for as long as she did, pointing the gun at the other woman. As soon as that woman backed off (which happened mere seconds after the gun was brought out), she could have got back into her car and left. Then, at a safe location, call the police and report it.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I TOOK OUT MY GUN AND TJEY WEREN'T POLITE!

‧º·( ˃᷄⌓˂᷅ )‧º·
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

webct_god: ChrisDe: If you click the link to actually view on Twitter, the original video is the Weeners. The woman was in a verbal altercation, got in her car and rolled up the window, then, instead of leaving, emerged back out with the gun pointed at the others.

attorney: "So you felt like you had no choice at that point, but to pull the gun?"
woman: "Yeah."

Kinda hard to back out of a parking spot to leave when the aggressor is standing behind your car banging on the window. I have to say I would have drawn my sidearm in the same situation.


Congrats, you're a violent lunatic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, was this the lady that was trying to leave and the mom smacked her car and stood behind it?  Or is this someone else?


It's this one and I watched the original video just now. I HATE the gun pulling lady for pulling the gun that didn't need to be pulles but the other party is HUGE assholes as well. I just wanted to claw out my ears listening to everyone in the video especially the camera woman.

I hate everyone in the original video.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone in the video was being an asshole. Yes, by pulling a gun, she's the biggest asshole. Also, what the two other women were doing was also being assholes. They all deserve each other.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

webct_god: ChrisDe: If you click the link to actually view on Twitter, the original video is the Weeners. The woman was in a verbal altercation, got in her car and rolled up the window, then, instead of leaving, emerged back out with the gun pointed at the others.

attorney: "So you felt like you had no choice at that point, but to pull the gun?"
woman: "Yeah."

Kinda hard to back out of a parking spot to leave when the aggressor is standing behind your car banging on the window. I have to say I would have drawn my sidearm in the same situation.

Where she screwed up was sticking around for as long as she did, pointing the gun at the other woman. As soon as that woman backed off (which happened mere seconds after the gun was brought out), she could have got back into her car and left. Then, at a safe location, call the police and report it.



You would have drawn a firearm because somebody slapped your car to let you know they were there, and that you shouldn't back up.

How often do you wet your pants?
 
