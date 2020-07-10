 Skip to content
(CNN) Approximately 1 out of every 3 people in Miami, FL has tested positively for a hoax
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah but whatabout all the shootings in CHICAGO!?!?

/MAGAKAGAWAGA
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.


How do you type while hiding under your bed?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.


all current indication is that immunity lasts 90-120 days

So herd immunity cannot actually happen
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.


What if I were to tell you that herd immunity is likely impossible?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure the heat will start killing the virus any day now. Any. Day.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
lectos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to Miami, get COVID in Miami:

Will Smith - Miami (Official Video)
Youtube IwBS6QGsH_4
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.


More evidence that we need to stop testing so damn much.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.

all current indication is that immunity lasts 90-120 days

So herd immunity cannot actually happen


We know that in a lot of people antibodies subside in that time. There's no solid data on overall immunity.
 
alice_600
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Yeah but whatabout all the shootings in CHICAGO!?!?

/MAGAKAGAWAGA


You mean every day?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.


And by slightly, you mean YUUUUUGE... unless florida has, for the first time in its history, pulled its head from its ass and started testing millions of people per week.
 
alice_600
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So at this rate there is going to be beach front property for cheap?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.


This version of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test is the worst.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I need to know how many of those are poor people or immigrants instead of real Americans to decide if this is actually a problem.

/s
 
Tallman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!


Not really. Herd immunity happens around (R0-1)/R0 as a percent of the population, assuming that there's a long immunity period after infection. Assuming R0 for Covid is around 2.5, that's herd immunity at 60% of the population. Florida is 21.48 million people; herd immunity would be at 12.89 million. Put that with a mortality rate of roughly 3% (lower than the global average so far), and you're talking about 386,000 people dying. And that just means no more statewide spikes; local outbreaks would still happen.

Those numbers would mean a nationwide infection rate of 196.2 million people, and around 6 million deaths.

Herd immunity, absent a vaccine, is going to be a very painful place to get to.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.

How do you type while hiding under your bed?


How do you type with your head up your ass?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And guess who is in Miami-Dade today.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/07/10/trump-touches-down-in-miami-fo​r-busy-day-around-south-florida/
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DEMOCRATIC hoax.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't this mean that we're testing people that already have reason to believe they're infected? That we are testing the general  population less than we should?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's about 1 out of 50 people who have tested positive in Miami Dade.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alice_600: So at this rate there is going to be beach front property for cheap?


Yeah, because the mortgages will be underwater

As will the houses.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alice_600: phrawgh: Yeah but whatabout all the shootings in CHICAGO!?!?

/MAGAKAGAWAGA

You mean every day?


Was actually talking to a guy this morning about adult countries, masks, and healthcare and he trotted that bullsheerot out of left field.

/conversationus interruptus
//abruptly
 
LindenFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tallman: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

Not really. Herd immunity happens around (R0-1)/R0 as a percent of the population, assuming that there's a long immunity period after infection. Assuming R0 for Covid is around 2.5, that's herd immunity at 60% of the population. Florida is 21.48 million people; herd immunity would be at 12.89 million. Put that with a mortality rate of roughly 3% (lower than the global average so far), and you're talking about 386,000 people dying. And that just means no more statewide spikes; local outbreaks would still happen.

Those numbers would mean a nationwide infection rate of 196.2 million people, and around 6 million deaths.

Herd immunity, absent a vaccine, is going to be a very painful place to get to.


Current data suggests that recovering from COVID-19 only grants you about 8 weeks of immunity. If this holds up, herd  immunity without a vaccine is impossible.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every single death is the loss of a revenue generating unit. An individual consumer who generates profits through their purchasing of goods & services.

As people die, so will their individual demands for everything from fast food, to automobiles, to real estate. Thus with decreased demand comes deflated value.

Worse yet, I fear that instead of funding people through social works & welfare programs which are the pinnacle of trickle down economics for corporate profit, Wall Street will see its losses and activate the old military industrial complex for a fast profit from war.

With no allies to back us, we'll just have to fight amongst ourselves. We'll become our own enemy to wage war upon. Our police will be the military on the front lines with the actual military protecting our borders not from external enemies, but from international intervention to protect our citizens from ourselves. We may look back and envy the dead who fell under the virus as being lucky they mercifully exited before the real nightmare began.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alice_600: So at this rate there is going to be beach front property for cheap?


No. Those condos are owned by the SLOA and will simply be reclaimed and 'resold' by the management agency.

If you're '55 or better', then maybe, though!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.


Sure but that isn't as scary, and does not promote clicks or ad impressions.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The "goal" positivity rate from COVID-19 tests in order to conduct effective contact tracing and quarantining is 5%. In order to reach that level, for every hundred tests they conducted on the day that gave them a rate of 33.5%, they'd have to run an additional 575 tests AND have every single one of those additional tests come back negative for infection.

Suffice it to say that we're boned.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: It's about 1 out of 50 people who have tested positive in Miami Dade.


I gotta be honest, if those numbers are correct, that is quite frankly terrifying. What a shame.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DEMOCRATIC hoax.


Democrat hoax. Do you even speak Murcan?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They ever fix that false positive problem?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, this virus is really committed to the hoax.  Who is it really working for.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Tallman: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

Not really. Herd immunity happens around (R0-1)/R0 as a percent of the population, assuming that there's a long immunity period after infection. Assuming R0 for Covid is around 2.5, that's herd immunity at 60% of the population. Florida is 21.48 million people; herd immunity would be at 12.89 million. Put that with a mortality rate of roughly 3% (lower than the global average so far), and you're talking about 386,000 people dying. And that just means no more statewide spikes; local outbreaks would still happen.

Those numbers would mean a nationwide infection rate of 196.2 million people, and around 6 million deaths.

Herd immunity, absent a vaccine, is going to be a very painful place to get to.

Current data suggests that recovering from COVID-19 only grants you about 8 weeks of immunity. If this holds up, herd  immunity without a vaccine is impossible.


Will they administer the vaccine then a booster every 8 weeks?  This virus is new. The more we learn the more it becomes apparent we are in for a world of hurt.
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Man, this virus is really committed to the hoax.  Who is it really working for.


Corporations.
More loose money with less people.
They keep getting more and more pie, while your share will stay the same.
There will just be less people who take pie.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.

More evidence that we need to stop testing so damn much.


more testing leads to more cases. study it out
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Every single death is the loss of a revenue generating unit. An individual consumer who generates profits through their purchasing of goods & services.

As people die, so will their individual demands for everything from fast food, to automobiles, to real estate. Thus with decreased demand comes deflated value.

Worse yet, I fear that instead of funding people through social works & welfare programs which are the pinnacle of trickle down economics for corporate profit, Wall Street will see its losses and activate the old military industrial complex for a fast profit from war.

With no allies to back us, we'll just have to fight amongst ourselves. We'll become our own enemy to wage war upon. Our police will be the military on the front lines with the actual military protecting our borders not from external enemies, but from international intervention to protect our citizens from ourselves. We may look back and envy the dead who fell under the virus as being lucky they mercifully exited before the real nightmare began.


This is true, except for one thing: The vast majority of the dead were no longer working, but were in fact collecting government benefits (IE, the vast majority of the dead were 65+ and collecting Medicare and Social Security).

In fact, if you want to be a True Neutral asshole here, you could make a (really disgusting) argument that having these people die prematurely was a "good thing", in that it reduced government spending on their benefits and lowered the deficit because of such.

/of course, government spending elsewhere increased dramatically due to the virus...
 
PsyLord
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheFoz: edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.

[Fark user image 425x320]

/oblig


So that means that the cases might actually be higher since only a small fraction of the population is getting tested.

Mrtraveler01: And guess who is in Miami-Dade today.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/07/10/trump-touches-down-in-miami-fo​r-busy-day-around-south-florida/


The plague-bearer in chief is coming to visit his handy work.  Gotta love it when the boss man likes to visit and gloat at his success.

/we're doomed
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you all could just see the forest through the trees, you'd realize that the coronavirus and the resulting deaths are a step in the right direction to stopping anthropogenic climate change - whereby the only realistic option to turning the tide means the wholesale destruction of billions of lives.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2019-11-05/scientists-call-for-popul​ation-control-in-mass-climate-alarm

/Millions of people dying isn't as bad of a thing as you think
//Millions of people who are skewed mostly on the elder end of the age spectrum is about as gracious a disease as possible.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: lifeslammer: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.

all current indication is that immunity lasts 90-120 days

So herd immunity cannot actually happen

We know that in a lot of people antibodies subside in that time. There's no solid data on overall immunity.


Yeah, the immune system has "memory" cells that can ramp up antibody production on demand once they recognize a pathogen.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just because the antibody counts have gone down doesn't mean that the immune system isn't prepared to fight a virus.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.


Given how many people are known to not present any symptoms, sometimes over the entire span of the virus, I'm not sure if that is better or worse.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1funguy: Rapmaster2000: Man, this virus is really committed to the hoax.  Who is it really working for.

Corporations.
More loose money with less people.
They keep getting more and more pie, while your share will stay the same.
There will just be less people who take pie.


I like pie.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Subtonic: edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.

More evidence that we need to stop testing so damn much.

more testing leads to more cases. study it out


I know, right?  We would have fewer teenage pregnancies if those pesky kids would just stop taking pregnancy tests.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: If you all could just see the forest through the trees, you'd realize that the coronavirus and the resulting deaths are a step in the right direction to stopping anthropogenic climate change - whereby the only realistic option to turning the tide means the wholesale destruction of billions of lives.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2019-11-05/scientists-call-for-popul​ation-control-in-mass-climate-alarm

/Millions of people dying isn't as bad of a thing as you think
//Millions of people who are skewed mostly on the elder end of the age spectrum is about as gracious a disease as possible.


Thank you, Thanos.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: If you all could just see the forest through the trees, you'd realize that the coronavirus and the resulting deaths are a step in the right direction to stopping anthropogenic climate change - whereby the only realistic option to turning the tide means the wholesale destruction of billions of lives.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2019-11-05/scientists-call-for-popul​ation-control-in-mass-climate-alarm

/Millions of people dying isn't as bad of a thing as you think
//Millions of people who are skewed mostly on the elder end of the age spectrum is about as gracious a disease as possible.


If this is the spin you're putting on this clusterfark, then you must literally have nothing else.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Every single death is the loss of a revenue generating unit. An individual consumer who generates profits through their purchasing of goods & services.

As people die, so will their individual demands for everything from fast food, to automobiles, to real estate. Thus with decreased demand comes deflated value.

Worse yet, I fear that instead of funding people through social works & welfare programs which are the pinnacle of trickle down economics for corporate profit, Wall Street will see its losses and activate the old military industrial complex for a fast profit from war.

With no allies to back us, we'll just have to fight amongst ourselves. We'll become our own enemy to wage war upon. Our police will be the military on the front lines with the actual military protecting our borders not from external enemies, but from international intervention to protect our citizens from ourselves. We may look back and envy the dead who fell under the virus as being lucky they mercifully exited before the real nightmare began.


The bubonic plague and WW II actually suggest otherwise...massive loss of life may lead to an economic boom.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bdub77: edmo: Approximately 1 of every 3 TESTS is positive. Slightly different thing.

Given how many people are known to not present any symptoms, sometimes over the entire span of the virus, I'm not sure if that is better or worse.


It's a lot worse because it means that many people who are unknowingly carriers for the virus.

Which is why I want to cock punch Desantis anytime he uses that excuse to try and downplay this.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eiger: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.

What if I were to tell you that herd immunity is likely impossible?


Then you would be talking out of your ass.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 1funguy: Rapmaster2000: Man, this virus is really committed to the hoax.  Who is it really working for.

Corporations.
More loose money with less people.
They keep getting more and more pie, while your share will stay the same.
There will just be less people who take pie.

I like pie.


What kind of pie are we talking here?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: kazrak: On the bright side: at the rate we're going, we'll hit herd immunity in a month or two!

By climbing over the bodies of those who die unnecessarily, but at least it's something.

all current indication is that immunity lasts 90-120 days

So herd immunity cannot actually happen


This is unfactual. The longest someone could possibly be immune to COVID-19 after an infection is now about eight months. Why? Because that's how long COVID-19 has existed! That's it, that's the only reason. Nobody can assert ANYTHING about 12 month immunity for another 4 months, probably a bit longer.

There is some, not compelling but not disproven evidence that those who get an asymptomatic infection do not develop many antibodies and thus are presumably less well protected against a later infection. People who've developed symptomatic disease have a much more robust immune system response. This isn't surprising, similar observations have been made from other diseases.

How long this may last depends solely on how fast SARS-CoV-2 can mutate enough to not be recognized by the immune system yet still able to infect *and* harm humans. So far, as viruses go, the mutation rate remains fairly low, and no mutations in at least four parts of the genome have been observed, including the all important ACE2 binding protein that allows it to infect humans. Still, early days. And, of course, if it mutates into a form that cannot harm humans? Well, yay!

There have be minor mutations in parts of the genome, these have been tracked and are no more than what measles does. It's certainly nothing like influenza. But there's clearly a few key parts that mutation results in non viability, and if the ACE2 receptor protein mutates too much it won't be able to infect us at all.

So: Claims that immunity is impossible or only very short term are all but baseless. We can't say baseless because we cannot yet demonstrate long term immunity. This isn't because it's impossible, it's because long term immunity implies 24+ months and the virus has only been around for 8 months. However, things look good so far that it will be at least on the order of 12 months, which means your annual flu shot just became your annual flu+COVID-19 shot.

Herd immunity in the wild is probably occurring, but would probably reach only the level that other diseases did before vaccination, where it's not enough to break transmissions, only lowering the rate because a percentage is immune. With a vaccine? Easy, and given the number of vaccine candidates entering late stage trials (and China's already rolling the dice on one and giving it to the military) the odds look quite good.

Offer not good for antivax idiots.
 
